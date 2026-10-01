ICE Barbie’s Husband Is Ready to Share His Truth in Court

Kristi Noem’s estranged husband, Bryon Noem, is breaking his silence after the former Homeland Security secretary filed for divorce following his “bimbofication” fetish scandal.

Kristi, 54, officially filed for divorce from Bryon, 56, in South Dakota court on Tuesday. The former South Dakota governor cited “irreconcilable differences” as she seeks to end their 34-year marriage.

“Bryon is saddened that the marriage is ending and hopes for a private and amicable resolution,” his attorney said in a statement provided to the Daily Beast. “If court proceedings become necessary, Bryon will welcome the opportunity to truthfully share his perspective.”

“Bryon’s priority is to protect the family and move forward as loving parents and grandparents,” the statement continued.

Bryon’s words about welcoming the opportunity to truthfully share his perspective in court come after Noem’s attorney said in a statement to The New York Times that “[Noem] has great faith in the South Dakota judicial system and will reserve any further comments for the legal process.”

The couple met in high school and married in 1992, when Kristi was 20. They share three adult children, Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker.

Kristi and Bryon Noem were high school sweethearts in South Dakota. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The divorce comes around seven months after The Daily Mail exposed Bryon’s involvement in the online “bimbofication” subculture, a niche community centered on exaggerated, hyper-feminine, and heavily sexualized roleplay.

The outlet published photographs of the insurance salesman cross-dressing, with giant balloons positioned under a skintight shirt to resemble comically large breasts.

It also shared excerpts of his online chats with fetish models, in which he professed his love for “huge, huge ridiculous boobs” and vowed to worship one woman like a “goddess.”

Kristi Noem has been tight-lipped about her husband's cross-dressing scandal. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Bryon also admitted to having a wife and family, one model told The Daily Mail.

“He’d say, ‘I love my wife, I want to get better.’ Then he’d disappear, come back, and start again,” she said.

Bryon has been largely quiet about the allegations. When reached for comment, he told The New York Times, “I will at some point. Today is not the day. I appreciate your heart.”

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem has long been rumored to be romantically involved with her chief of staff Corey Lewandowski, with one FEMA official describing their affair as the “worst-kept secret in D.C.”

Before being ousted as Homeland Security secretary in March, Noem was questioned by Congress about the alleged affair.

She denied the allegations, calling them “tabloid garbage.”

After Noem’s firing, Lewandowski quickly followed suit, leaving the agency the next day.

President Donald Trump named Noem Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a State Department anti-cartel initiative, following her departure from DHS. Lewandowski is now working as a consultant.