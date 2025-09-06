HR Manager on Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Is Getting Divorced

The human resource manager who was famously captured on a Coldplay concert kiss cam with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron this summer has filed for divorce from her husband, according to the Daily Mail. Kristin Cabot, 52, reportedly filed for divorce last month in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she had been living with her 60-year-old spouse, Andrew Cabot. Both Byron and Cabot were married to other people when they were caught canoodling on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert in July. Byron, 50, stepped down as Astronomer’s chief executive after the ordeal, and Kristin Cabot exited the company shortly after. The then-colleagues’ viral moment, in which they failed miserably to conceal their faces from the camera that projected their images onto a big screen, occurred when Andrew Cabot, himself the CEO of “Privateer Rum,” was on a work trip in Japan, the New York Post reported. Neither Kristin Cabot nor Byron has spoken publicly about what went down over the summer, but the latter’s wife had wiped the surname “Byron” from her social media accounts before ultimately taking them down entirely.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

