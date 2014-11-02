KSU Coach Apologizes for GOP Endorsement

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has apologized for appearing in a television ad endorsing GOP Senator Pat Roberts for reelection. Snyder also said he wanted the statewide ad pulled. The ad garnered significant attention in the state. Snyder made the statement at a press conference following his team’s 48-14 win on Saturday against Oklahoma State. "I made a mistake," the veteran coach said. "I'm not going to delve into exactly how everything happened, but I made a mistake and I embarrassed the university and that's my responsibility and that was my error. In the ad Snyder, in response to a question about what candidate he will vote for, declares, “My good friend Pat Roberts, of course. He is as good as it gets for the state of Kansas.” When he was asked if he wanted the ad taken down, Snyder repeated the question, and then answered “yes” twice.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10