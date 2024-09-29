CHEAT SHEET
Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Welcomes First Baby with Tony Hawk’s Son
It's the next generation of Gen X royalty. Francis Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk, welcomed a baby boy earlier this month. “9.17.2024. Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk ,” the late rocker's daughter, 31, wrote Saturday alongside black-and-white snaps of the couple's first child. “✨ Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything ✨.” The couple welcomed the little one almost one year after tying the knot in an Oct. 7, 2023, ceremony. The newborn's paternal grandfather, Tony Hawk, was among those gushing over the baby in the comments of the post. “Favorite grandson,” the legendary skateboarder wrote.