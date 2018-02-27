Kushner No Longer Has Access to Top-Secret Intel

CHEAT SHEET
White House adviser Jared Kushner no longer has access to top-secret intelligence after his security clearance was downgraded, according to Politico. Kushner and other aides with interim “Top Secret/SCI-level” security clearances were informed by memo on Friday that their security clearance would be downgraded to “Secret” level. President Trump has the power to provide Kushner access, but said on Friday—the same day the memo was signed—that he would leave that decision to his chief of staff. Kushner’s attorney Abbe Lowell said that the clearance change would “not affect [his] ability to continue to do the very important work he has been assigned by the president.”