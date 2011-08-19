Kutcher’s Article May Be Illegal

CHEAT SHEET
Ashton Kutcher could face an Federal Trade Commission inquiry after his turn as guest editor of Details magazine. In an online edition of the magazine, Kutcher showcased several Internet startups that he is an investor in, including Foursquare, Airbnb, and Flipboard. “If you’re out there promoting individual products that you have a specific investment in, it needs to be disclosed,” says an FTC assistant director. If Kutcher was aware that the companies he promoted were about to have an initial public offering, Kutcher could face questions from the Securities and Exchange Commission as well.