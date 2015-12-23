KY Gov Reverses Felon Voting Rights

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Washington Post
Kentucky governor Matt Bevin took back an executive order on Wednesday which would restore voting rights to up to 140,000 non-violent felons. "While I have been a vocal supporter of the restoration of rights,” Bevin (R-Ky.) said in about the order, “it is an issue that must be addressed through the legislature and by the will of the people." Bevin thought that the previous governor Steve Beshear had forced the issue before he left office.