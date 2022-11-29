Kyla Pratt's Reps Slam ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit From Ex-Management Company
‘No Basis’
A lawsuit claiming that actress Kyla Pratt owes money to her former management company has ‘no basis,’ her publicist told The Daily Beast Tuesday. On Monday, Industry Entertainment Partners submitted a lawsuit to the Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that Pratt, 36, engaged in breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and negligent misrepresentation. The suit, which has not yet been officially filed, claims the company and Pratt struck a deal in August 2018 that entitles Industry to commissions from Pratt's role in the ongoing Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. It says Pratt has “refused to pay all the amounts she owes to plaintiff." Pratt's publicist Heather Besignano is pushing back against the claims: "We have just become aware of this frivolous lawsuit and will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint if or when it is filed," she says, adding that Pratt hasn't worked with the company in two years. Pratt, known for her starring role's in the Disney Channel's The Proud Family and UPN's One on One, has co-starred in Call Me Kat opposite Mayim Bialik since 2021. Production on the third season was paused last month after series regular Leslie Jordan died in a car crash.