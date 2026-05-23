Cause of Death for Legendary Driver, 41, Revealed by Family

The cause of death of 41-year-old NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been revealed by his family. In a statement obtained by The Athletic, the family said a medical evaluation “concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.” “The Family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continued. Sepsis occurs when the body overreacts to an infection, causing the immune system to damage its own cells and organs. Busch died on Thursday after being hospitalized late Wednesday. The rapid decline in his health followed what his family described as a struggle with a “severe illness,” though he continued to race through the sickness. During a race earlier this month, Busch was heard calling to his team over the radio to ask for help after a race, citing symptoms. He is survived by his wife, Samantha, as well as their 11-year-old son, Brexton, and their 4-year-old daughter, Lennix.