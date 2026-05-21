NASCAR Legend, 41, Hospitalized With ‘Severe Illness’
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has been hospitalized with a “severe illness” and will not compete at this weekend’s Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the Busch family posted on X on Thursday. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.” The family did not specify which illness the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is suffering from. Richard Childress Racing, his Cup Series team, also asked for fans’ support. “Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time,” their statement read. Busch has had a long and successful racing career, with 63 race wins in the Cup Series that place him ninth overall. He also holds the record for wins in both the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.