Dictator’s Granddaughter Wins Grand Prize on Reality TV Show

A star from the hit children’s TV show Even Stevens made a surprise appearance on the Fox game show The Floor after years out of the spotlight. Steven Anthony Lawrence, 35, played Bernard “Beans” Aranguren in the 2000s show and the later movie. Viewers were shocked to see their old favorite character back on their TV screens. One viewer encouraged his gameplay, commenting, “COME ON STEVEN.” The game show, hosted by Rob Lowe, features contestants competing in trivia while standing on a lit-up grid floor, where they can duel those next to them. Unfortunately for Lawrence, he couldn’t come up with the game’s final clue, running out of time and missing out on the $250,000 jackpot. Lawrence also appeared in many other well-known movies and shows, including The Amanda Show, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, and Cheaper By The Dozen.
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- 1Former Disney Child Star Resurfaces on Game ShowSURPRISE RETURNViewers were shocked to see their old favorite character back on their TV screens.
- 2U.K. Radio Station Announces Death of Very Much Alive King GOD SAVE THE KINGKing Charles was on a trip to Northern Ireland when a U.K. radio station announced his death.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds DREAMY DEALSThe viral earbuds are a game-changer for couples on different sleep schedules (and those with a snoring partner).
- 3‘Doctor Who’ Star Dies at 79LEGENDARY LOSS“His cheery presence on studio days was always most welcome,” a friend and producer recalled.
- 4WWE Star Arrested After Elevator Make-Out Sesh Turns ViolentKISS CAM GONE WRONGThe wrestler was arrested after a PDA-filled elevator ride went wrong.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 5College Graduate Loses Both Her Legs in Cruise NightmareTRAGICThe 22-year-old was celebrating her college graduation when a happy moment turned tragic.
- 6Dictator’s Granddaughter Wins Grand Prize on Reality TV Show‘I REGRET NOTHING’The controversial figure has often defended her grandfather and fascism.
- 7Three Dead and a Dozen Injured After Exposure to SubstanceTOXIC TOWNOne responder remains in the hospital.
- 8Dive Tragedy Mystery Takes New Turn With Grim Theory COULD IT BE?Experts have floated multiple possible explanations for how five Italian researchers met a watery end earlier this month.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Passengers Scream as Lightning Strikes Plane's WingBOLT OUT OF THE BLUEThe bolt struck a commercial flight on its way to Mexico City.
- 10Horrific Cause of Death of Grandma Who Fell Into Manhole‘PAINFUL DEATH’Donike Gocaj suffered scald burns and blunt-force injuries.
A British radio station managed to kill King Charles— at least for 15 mins. Radio Caroline, which broadcasts across England, triggered its “death of a monarch” protocol on Tuesday, interrupting regular programming to solemnly declare: “This is Radio Caroline. We have suspended our normal programs until further notice as a mark of respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III.” The station then played “God Save the King” before going dark for 15 mins. The only problem: King Charles, 77, was very much alive—and busy with public engagements alongside Queen Camilla in Northern Ireland at the time. Station manager Peter Moore posted on Facebook apologizing for the error, explaining it was due to “a computer error at our main studio.” The station’s sudden silence alerted staff to the mistake and prompted an on-air apology. Charles was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer—all without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.
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Michael Keating, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Blake’s 7, has died at the age of 79. The cause of his death has not been revealed. The London native had a long and fruitful television career, starring as Goudry in the 1977 Doctor Who story “The Sun Makers.” Just a year later, Keating landed one of his most famous roles as Vila Restal in Blake’s 7, a character he played in all 52 episodes until 1981 and in later audio projects. Keating also portrayed the recurring character of Reverend Stevens in EastEnders from 2005 to 2017. The multitalented actor remained a major part of the Doctor Who franchise, later voicing various characters in audio projects for the long-running British series. He also appeared on stage in the 1985 West End play Are You Lonesome Tonight about Elvis Presley. “His cheery presence on studio days was always most welcome. I would sit at the back of the Audio Sorcery control room hooting with laughter at his comic timing in our recordings,” Blake’s 7 producer Peter Anghelides recalled.
WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, 35, has landed in legal trouble after an elevator make-out session reportedly spiraled into a physical fight with a neighbor. According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, the WWE personality—whose real name is Marcel Barthel—was arrested on Wednesday on a misdemeanor battery charge following an altercation inside a luxury apartment building in Orlando, Florida. A neighbor told police he entered an elevator where Kaiser and his girlfriend were already riding when the couple allegedly began what the report described as an “uncontrollably intimate” make-out session in the cramped elevator. The situation reportedly escalated after the group exited on the 12th floor and the neighbor asked the wrestler to “please have some manners.” Kaiser allegedly responded by striking the man and shoving him to the floor, according to the report. Authorities later identified Kaiser through security footage before booking him into Orange County Jail, where he was later released on a $1,000 bond. The arrest comes just weeks before Kaiser’s May 30 match in Monterrey, Mexico, against Chad Gable in a storyline showdown centered around the pair both using the “El Grande Americano” name, with Gable billing himself as the “Original” version of the character.
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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
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Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.
A college graduate had both of her legs amputated after a cruise to the Bahamas took a terrifying turn, a lawsuit alleges. Hannah Smith, 22, was on the first day of a Carnival Sunrise cruise when she and her friend, Brooklyn Pitre, 22, booked an excursion through the Carnival app that would ferry them to nearby Pearl Island from Nassau. Smith alleges that on the May 11 trip, she was served rum punch cocktails laced with sedatives by staff on board. On the return trip, while she was “grossly impaired and compromised,” staff recommended she jump into the water to relieve herself, having earlier told her, “the ocean is your toilet.” It was at this moment that the captain turned on the propellers, and she “felt her lower extremities being sucked under the vessel,” according to the complaint. Her lower left leg was immediately amputated, but she managed to escape using her right leg and with the help of Pitre, who pulled her up. Smith lost 60 percent of her blood in the harrowing incident and required 25 surgeries, during which they amputated her right leg. Smith’s lawsuit names the tour operators, Pearl Management Group and Sun Cay, for negligence and for inflicting severe mental and physical suffering. She is also suing Carnival for recommending the partner company as a safe tour operator. Pitre also alleges in a lawsuit that a bartender groped her buttocks. A spokesperson for Carnival told the Daily Mail, “Our thoughts are with Ms. Smith, and we wish her strength and healing. At Carnival Cruise Line, we continuously strive to keep our guest and crew safe as a priority.” The other two defendants have described it as a “tragic accident.”
Dictator’s Granddaughter Wins Grand Prize on Reality TV Show
The Mussolini family can now count at least one win among their achievements. Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter, Alessandra Mussolini, won $116,000 after securing first place on Italy’s Big Brother Tuesday night. “I enjoyed everything to the fullest, just as I am. I regret nothing,” the 63-year-old said after winning Grande Fratello VIP. Those close to her advised the former politician against her foray into reality television. “Everyone told me not to do Big Brother. But every time people tell me ‘don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it,’ I instantly think: ‘I’ll do it now,’” she said. Despite the controversy surrounding her, she became a big hit and was described by Italian media as “bossy, irresistible and strong-willed.” Alessandra has had a long history in the public eye, first as a Playboy model and then with a brief stint making pop music for a Japanese audience. She later moved on to her family’s preferred profession, politics, joining the neo-fascist Social Movement party in 1992. Her family’s fascist background has haunted her throughout her career as she’s switched between six parties over the decades. She resigned from the National Alliance Party in 2003 after its leader called fascism the “absolute evil.” In 2006, she told transgender activist Vladimir Luxuria, “It is better to be a fascist than a f----t,” when accused of holding that political identity. She also got into an online feud with Jim Carrey, calling him a “bastard” after he posted a political comic of her grandfather’s execution. Benito Mussolini started the fascist movement in 1919 and led Italy from 1922 until his overthrow in 1943.
Three people have died and more than a dozen people have been quarantined after coming into contact with an unnamed substance. First responders attended a possible drug overdose call at an address in Mountainair, New Mexico, east of Albuquerque, on Wednesday. Inside, they found four people unresponsive, three of whom were later confirmed to have died. However, authorities said when responders returned to the base, several began to feel dizzy and started throwing up, ABC News reports. Officer Wilson Silver with New Mexico State Police said that two had been in a serious condition, with reports suggesting one remains in the hospital. “I guess we’re just going to have to start wearing hazmat suits into these calls and wearing oxygen,” said Antonette Alguire of Mountainair’s volunteer fire service. “It’s getting to that point where we just have to live in fear, even saving lives.” She was on call and applied CPR to one of the victims, but did not go inside the home and did not experience any symptoms. Overall, 23 people were exposed, the University of New Mexico Hospital said via ABC. The cause of the situation has not yet been determined, according to Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto.
The group of Finnish divers who retrieved the bodies of an Italian research team from an underwater cave in the Maldives believes they may have solved the mystery of how the group died. A member of the team from Finland told Italian press Thursday there’s a possibility the researchers, led by celebrated ecologist Monica Montefalcone, may have taken a wrong turn while trying to make their way out of the underwater complex due to a sandbank “illusion” concealing the real exit. Maldivian investigators announced earlier this week that they were looking into the possibility that Montefalcone’s group may simply have gone deeper into the cave than they had planned for. The researcher’s husband, Carlo Sommacol, whose daughter also died in what’s been described as the deadliest diving accident in the Maldives’ history, has snubbed that theory, insisting his wife would have meticulously planned the dive and that we should never have “recklessly” put the others at risk. Other experts have floated the possibility that the excursion may have been disrupted by poor visibility below water, or by bad weather above.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Terrifying footage captured a lightning bolt striking the wing of a plane during a flight. The video shows the left wing of a Viva Airlines plane being struck by lightning during cloudy weather conditions, followed by a terrified scream from the passengers. The bolt briefly left a small section of the wing glowing orange as well as plumes of smoke. The plane, traveling from Puerto Escondido International Airport, Mexico, to Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City, was not seriously damaged during the incident and carried on its journey. A spokesperson for Viva confirmed to local media that a lightning strike had occurred, but stressed: “The aircraft was never at any point in danger, not in the slightest. It reached its destination without any problems.” According to the Need To Know website, the incident also occurred during the rainy season in Mexico’s Oaxaca state. It is estimated that every commercial airliner in the U.S. is struck by lightning at least once a year, but the planes are specially built in order to conduct the lightning’s currents.
Superheated steam and scald burns killed a grandmother who fell down an open Midtown manhole, New York City’s medical examiner has found. Donike Gocaj, 56, plunged into the uncovered Con Edison hole on East 52nd Street near Fifth Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Monday, moments after parking her SUV nearby. Gocaj suffered inhalational thermal injuries and blunt-force trauma to her torso, the examiner found. Her death was ruled an accident, the New York Post reported. Barbara Butcher, former chief of staff at the city’s medical examiner’s office, said: “The steam would have caused her to have scald burns on her skin, but the real cause of injury would be the inhalation.” New York City has a vast underground steam network that provides centralized heating, cooling, and sterilization to thousands of buildings across Manhattan. Forensic pathologist Lee Ann Grossberg said, “That would have been a really painful death.” A witness told how Gocaj screamed, “I’m dying,” as people scrambled to help her.