Dictator’s Granddaughter Wins Grand Prize on Reality TV Show

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Former Disney Child Star Resurfaces on Game Show
SURPRISE RETURN
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 3:03PM EDT 
Steven Anthony Lawrence during Children's Hope International Coalition Kids Helping Kids Benefit Concert at Madrid Theatre in Canoga Park, California, United States.
Steven Anthony Lawrence during Children's Hope International Coalition Kids Helping Kids Benefit Concert at Madrid Theatre in Canoga Park, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) Chris Walter/WireImage

A star from the hit children’s TV show Even Stevens made a surprise appearance on the Fox game show The Floor after years out of the spotlight. Steven Anthony Lawrence, 35, played Bernard “Beans” Aranguren in the 2000s show and the later movie. Viewers were shocked to see their old favorite character back on their TV screens. One viewer encouraged his gameplay, commenting, “COME ON STEVEN.” The game show, hosted by Rob Lowe, features contestants competing in trivia while standing on a lit-up grid floor, where they can duel those next to them. Unfortunately for Lawrence, he couldn’t come up with the game’s final clue, running out of time and missing out on the $250,000 jackpot. Lawrence also appeared in many other well-known movies and shows, including The Amanda Show, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, and Cheaper By The Dozen.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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2
U.K. Radio Station Announces Death of Very Much Alive King Charles
GOD SAVE THE KING
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 10:43AM EDT 
Britain's King Charles addresses to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026.
Britain's King Charles addresses to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

A British radio station managed to kill King Charles— at least for 15 mins. Radio Caroline, which broadcasts across England, triggered its “death of a monarch” protocol on Tuesday, interrupting regular programming to solemnly declare: “This is Radio Caroline. We have suspended our normal programs until further notice as a mark of respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III.” The station then played “God Save the King” before going dark for 15 mins. The only problem: King Charles, 77, was very much alive—and busy with public engagements alongside Queen Camilla in Northern Ireland at the time. Station manager Peter Moore posted on Facebook apologizing for the error, explaining it was due to “a computer error at our main studio.” The station’s sudden silence alerted staff to the mistake and prompted an on-air apology. Charles was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at Page Six

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Score $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds This Week
DREAMY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 05.20.26 4:19PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longerall without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
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Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.

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3
‘Doctor Who’ Star Dies at 79
LEGENDARY LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 12:47PM EDT 
English actor Michael Keating, "Vila" of the Blake's 7 television program, at the Blake's 7 Series 2 DVD launch.
English actor Michael Keating, "Vila" of the Blake's 7 television program, at the Blake's 7 Series 2 DVD launch. Auz/Wikimedia Commons

Michael Keating, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Blake’s 7, has died at the age of 79. The cause of his death has not been revealed. The London native had a long and fruitful television career, starring as Goudry in the 1977 Doctor Who story “The Sun Makers.” Just a year later, Keating landed one of his most famous roles as Vila Restal in Blake’s 7, a character he played in all 52 episodes until 1981 and in later audio projects. Keating also portrayed the recurring character of Reverend Stevens in EastEnders from 2005 to 2017. The multitalented actor remained a major part of the Doctor Who franchise, later voicing various characters in audio projects for the long-running British series. He also appeared on stage in the 1985 West End play Are You Lonesome Tonight about Elvis Presley. “His cheery presence on studio days was always most welcome. I would sit at the back of the Audio Sorcery control room hooting with laughter at his comic timing in our recordings,” Blake’s 7 producer Peter Anghelides recalled.

Read it at The Independent

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4
WWE Star Arrested After Elevator Make-Out Sesh Turns Violent
KISS CAM GONE WRONG
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 1:59PM EDT 
Ludwig Kaiser talks on the microphone during WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Ludwig Kaiser talks on the microphone during WWE Friday Night SmackDown. WWE/WWE via Getty Images

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, 35, has landed in legal trouble after an elevator make-out session reportedly spiraled into a physical fight with a neighbor. According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, the WWE personality—whose real name is Marcel Barthel—was arrested on Wednesday on a misdemeanor battery charge following an altercation inside a luxury apartment building in Orlando, Florida. A neighbor told police he entered an elevator where Kaiser and his girlfriend were already riding when the couple allegedly began what the report described as an “uncontrollably intimate” make-out session in the cramped elevator. The situation reportedly escalated after the group exited on the 12th floor and the neighbor asked the wrestler to “please have some manners.” Kaiser allegedly responded by striking the man and shoving him to the floor, according to the report. Authorities later identified Kaiser through security footage before booking him into Orange County Jail, where he was later released on a $1,000 bond. The arrest comes just weeks before Kaiser’s May 30 match in Monterrey, Mexico, against Chad Gable in a storyline showdown centered around the pair both using the “El Grande Americano” name, with Gable billing himself as the “Original” version of the character.

Read it at TMZ

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These Cannabis Gummies Are Designed to Boost Your Energy—Not Your Appetite
HIGH STANDARDS
Scouted Staff
Published 05.12.26 4:01PM EDT 
Camino Sours Energy Gummies
Camino.

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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.

Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.

Camino Sours THC and THCV Energy Gummies
Shop At Camino

Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”

Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.

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5
College Graduate Loses Both Her Legs in Cruise Nightmare
TRAGIC
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 10:58AM EDT 
Hannah Smith
@bionic.barbi3/Instagram

A college graduate had both of her legs amputated after a cruise to the Bahamas took a terrifying turn, a lawsuit alleges. Hannah Smith, 22, was on the first day of a Carnival Sunrise cruise when she and her friend, Brooklyn Pitre, 22, booked an excursion through the Carnival app that would ferry them to nearby Pearl Island from Nassau. Smith alleges that on the May 11 trip, she was served rum punch cocktails laced with sedatives by staff on board. On the return trip, while she was “grossly impaired and compromised,” staff recommended she jump into the water to relieve herself, having earlier told her, “the ocean is your toilet.” It was at this moment that the captain turned on the propellers, and she “felt her lower extremities being sucked under the vessel,” according to the complaint. Her lower left leg was immediately amputated, but she managed to escape using her right leg and with the help of Pitre, who pulled her up. Smith lost 60 percent of her blood in the harrowing incident and required 25 surgeries, during which they amputated her right leg. Smith’s lawsuit names the tour operators, Pearl Management Group and Sun Cay, for negligence and for inflicting severe mental and physical suffering. She is also suing Carnival for recommending the partner company as a safe tour operator. Pitre also alleges in a lawsuit that a bartender groped her buttocks. A spokesperson for Carnival told the Daily Mail, “Our thoughts are with Ms. Smith, and we wish her strength and healing. At Carnival Cruise Line, we continuously strive to keep our guest and crew safe as a priority.” The other two defendants have described it as a “tragic accident.”

Read it at Daily Mail

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6

Dictator’s Granddaughter Wins Grand Prize on Reality TV Show

‘I REGRET NOTHING’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 1:35PM EDT 
Alessandra Mussolini looks on during a soccer match in Castellammare di Stabia, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)
Alessandra Mussolini looks on during a soccer match in Castellammare di Stabia, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images) Ivan Romano/Getty Images

The Mussolini family can now count at least one win among their achievements. Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter, Alessandra Mussolini, won $116,000 after securing first place on Italy’s Big Brother Tuesday night. “I enjoyed everything to the fullest, just as I am. I regret nothing,” the 63-year-old said after winning Grande Fratello VIP. Those close to her advised the former politician against her foray into reality television. “Everyone told me not to do Big Brother. But every time people tell me ‘don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it,’ I instantly think: ‘I’ll do it now,’” she said. Despite the controversy surrounding her, she became a big hit and was described by Italian media as “bossy, irresistible and strong-willed.” Alessandra has had a long history in the public eye, first as a Playboy model and then with a brief stint making pop music for a Japanese audience. She later moved on to her family’s preferred profession, politics, joining the neo-fascist Social Movement party in 1992. Her family’s fascist background has haunted her throughout her career as she’s switched between six parties over the decades. She resigned from the National Alliance Party in 2003 after its leader called fascism the “absolute evil.” In 2006, she told transgender activist Vladimir Luxuria, “It is better to be a fascist than a f----t,” when accused of holding that political identity. She also got into an online feud with Jim Carrey, calling him a “bastard” after he posted a political comic of her grandfather’s execution. Benito Mussolini started the fascist movement in 1919 and led Italy from 1922 until his overthrow in 1943.

Read it at New York Post

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7
Three Dead and a Dozen Injured After Exposure to Strange Substance
TOXIC TOWN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.21.26 12:51PM EDT 
KRQE/New Mexico/Msytery substance
KRQE

Three people have died and more than a dozen people have been quarantined after coming into contact with an unnamed substance. First responders attended a possible drug overdose call at an address in Mountainair, New Mexico, east of Albuquerque, on Wednesday. Inside, they found four people unresponsive, three of whom were later confirmed to have died. However, authorities said when responders returned to the base, several began to feel dizzy and started throwing up, ABC News reports. Officer Wilson Silver with New Mexico State Police said that two had been in a serious condition, with reports suggesting one remains in the hospital. “I guess we’re just going to have to start wearing hazmat suits into these calls and wearing oxygen,” said Antonette Alguire of Mountainair’s volunteer fire service. “It’s getting to that point where we just have to live in fear, even saving lives.” She was on call and applied CPR to one of the victims, but did not go inside the home and did not experience any symptoms. Overall, 23 people were exposed, the University of New Mexico Hospital said via ABC. The cause of the situation has not yet been determined, according to Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto.

Read it at ABC News

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8
Dive Tragedy Mystery Takes New Turn With Grim Theory
COULD IT BE?
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 05.21.26 8:15AM EDT 
Published 05.21.26 7:56AM EDT 
Maldives divers
MOHAMED AFRAH/AFP via Getty Images

The group of Finnish divers who retrieved the bodies of an Italian research team from an underwater cave in the Maldives believes they may have solved the mystery of how the group died. A member of the team from Finland told Italian press Thursday there’s a possibility the researchers, led by celebrated ecologist Monica Montefalcone, may have taken a wrong turn while trying to make their way out of the underwater complex due to a sandbank “illusion” concealing the real exit. Maldivian investigators announced earlier this week that they were looking into the possibility that Montefalcone’s group may simply have gone deeper into the cave than they had planned for. The researcher’s husband, Carlo Sommacol, whose daughter also died in what’s been described as the deadliest diving accident in the Maldives’ history, has snubbed that theory, insisting his wife would have meticulously planned the dive and that we should never have “recklessly” put the others at risk. Other experts have floated the possibility that the excursion may have been disrupted by poor visibility below water, or by bad weather above.

Read it at Daily Mail

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
Passengers Scream as Lightning Strikes Plane’s Wing Mid-Flight
BOLT OUT OF THE BLUE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 05.21.26 11:53AM EDT 
Lightning bolt hitting a plane wing.
Screengrab/TMZ

Terrifying footage captured a lightning bolt striking the wing of a plane during a flight. The video shows the left wing of a Viva Airlines plane being struck by lightning during cloudy weather conditions, followed by a terrified scream from the passengers. The bolt briefly left a small section of the wing glowing orange as well as plumes of smoke. The plane, traveling from Puerto Escondido International Airport, Mexico, to Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City, was not seriously damaged during the incident and carried on its journey. A spokesperson for Viva confirmed to local media that a lightning strike had occurred, but stressed: “The aircraft was never at any point in danger, not in the slightest. It reached its destination without any problems.” According to the Need To Know website, the incident also occurred during the rainy season in Mexico’s Oaxaca state. It is estimated that every commercial airliner in the U.S. is struck by lightning at least once a year, but the planes are specially built in order to conduct the lightning’s currents.

Watch full video on TMZ
Read it at Need To Know

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10
Horrific Cause of Death Revealed After Grandma Fell Into Manhole
‘PAINFUL DEATH’
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Updated 05.21.26 9:21AM EDT 
Published 05.21.26 8:41AM EDT 
Donike Gocaj
Donike Gocaj / Facebook

Superheated steam and scald burns killed a grandmother who fell down an open Midtown manhole, New York City’s medical examiner has found. Donike Gocaj, 56, plunged into the uncovered Con Edison hole on East 52nd Street near Fifth Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Monday, moments after parking her SUV nearby. Gocaj suffered inhalational thermal injuries and blunt-force trauma to her torso, the examiner found. Her death was ruled an accident, the New York Post reported. Barbara Butcher, former chief of staff at the city’s medical examiner’s office, said: “The steam would have caused her to have scald burns on her skin, but the real cause of injury would be the inhalation.” New York City has a vast underground steam network that provides centralized heating, cooling, and sterilization to thousands of buildings across Manhattan. Forensic pathologist Lee Ann Grossberg said, “That would have been a really painful death.” A witness told how Gocaj screamed, “I’m dying,” as people scrambled to help her.

Read it at New York Post

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