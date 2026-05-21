Three Dead and a Dozen Injured After Exposure to Strange Substance

A British radio station managed to kill King Charles— at least for 15 mins. Radio Caroline, which broadcasts across England, triggered its “death of a monarch” protocol on Tuesday, interrupting regular programming to solemnly declare: “This is Radio Caroline. We have suspended our normal programs until further notice as a mark of respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III.” The station then played “God Save the King” before going dark for 15 mins. The only problem: King Charles, 77, was very much alive—and busy with public engagements alongside Queen Camilla in Northern Ireland at the time. Station manager Peter Moore posted on Facebook apologizing for the error, explaining it was due to “a computer error at our main studio.” The station’s sudden silence alerted staff to the mistake and prompted an on-air apology. Charles was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.