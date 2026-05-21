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1
U.K. Radio Station Announces Death of Very Much Alive King Charles
GOD SAVE THE KING
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 10:43AM EDT 
Britain's King Charles addresses to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026.
Britain's King Charles addresses to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

A British radio station managed to kill King Charles— at least for 15 mins. Radio Caroline, which broadcasts across England, triggered its “death of a monarch” protocol on Tuesday, interrupting regular programming to solemnly declare: “This is Radio Caroline. We have suspended our normal programs until further notice as a mark of respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III.” The station then played “God Save the King” before going dark for 15 mins. The only problem: King Charles, 77, was very much alive—and busy with public engagements alongside Queen Camilla in Northern Ireland at the time. Station manager Peter Moore posted on Facebook apologizing for the error, explaining it was due to “a computer error at our main studio.” The station’s sudden silence alerted staff to the mistake and prompted an on-air apology. Charles was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at Page Six

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2

‘Doctor Who’ Star Dies at 79

LEGENDARY LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 12:47PM EDT 
English actor Michael Keating, "Vila" of the Blake's 7 television program, at the Blake's 7 Series 2 DVD launch.
English actor Michael Keating, "Vila" of the Blake's 7 television program, at the Blake's 7 Series 2 DVD launch. Auz/Wikimedia Commons

Michael Keating, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Blake’s 7, has died at the age of 79. The cause of his death has not been revealed. The London native had a long and fruitful television career, starring as Goudry in the 1977 Doctor Who story “The Sun Makers.” Just a year later, Keating landed one of his most famous roles as Vila Restal in Blake’s 7, a character he played in all 52 episodes until 1981 and in later audio projects. Keating also portrayed the recurring character of Reverend Stevens in EastEnders from 2005 to 2017. The multitalented actor remained a major part of the Doctor Who franchise, later voicing various characters in audio projects for the long-running British series. He also appeared on stage in the 1985 West End play Are You Lonesome Tonight about Elvis Presley. “His cheery presence on studio days was always most welcome. I would sit at the back of the Audio Sorcery control room hooting with laughter at his comic timing in our recordings,” Blake’s 7 producer Peter Anghelides recalled.

Read it at The Independent

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Score $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds This Week
DREAMY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 05.20.26 4:19PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longerall without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
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Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.

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3
College Graduate Loses Both Her Legs in Cruise Nightmare
TRAGIC
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.21.26 10:58AM EDT 
Hannah Smith
@bionic.barbi3/Instagram

A college graduate had both of her legs amputated after a cruise to the Bahamas took a terrifying turn, a lawsuit alleges. Hannah Smith, 22, was on the first day of a Carnival Sunrise cruise when she and her friend, Brooklyn Pitre, 22, booked an excursion through the Carnival app that would ferry them to nearby Pearl Island from Nassau. Smith alleges that on the May 11 trip, she was served rum punch cocktails laced with sedatives by staff on board. On the return trip, while she was “grossly impaired and compromised,” staff recommended she jump into the water to relieve herself, having earlier told her, “the ocean is your toilet.” It was at this moment that the captain turned on the propellers, and she “felt her lower extremities being sucked under the vessel,” according to the complaint. Her lower left leg was immediately amputated, but she managed to escape using her right leg and with the help of Pitre, who pulled her up. Smith lost 60 percent of her blood in the harrowing incident and required 25 surgeries, during which they amputated her right leg. Smith’s lawsuit names the tour operators, Pearl Management Group and Sun Cay, for negligence and for inflicting severe mental and physical suffering. She is also suing Carnival for recommending the partner company as a safe tour operator. Pitre also alleges in a lawsuit that a bartender groped her buttocks. A spokesperson for Carnival told the Daily Mail, “Our thoughts are with Ms. Smith, and we wish her strength and healing. At Carnival Cruise Line, we continuously strive to keep our guest and crew safe as a priority.” The other two defendants have described it as a “tragic accident.”

Read it at Daily Mail

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4
Three Dead and a Dozen Injured After Exposure to Strange Substance
TOXIC TOWN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.21.26 12:51PM EDT 
KRQE/New Mexico/Msytery substance
KRQE

Three people have died and more than a dozen people have been quarantined after coming into contact with an unnamed substance. First responders attended a possible drug overdose call at an address in Mountainair, New Mexico, east of Albuquerque, on Wednesday. Inside, they found four people unresponsive, three of whom were later confirmed to have died. However, authorities said when responders returned to the base, several began to feel dizzy and started throwing up, ABC News reports. Officer Wilson Silver with New Mexico State Police said that two had been in a serious condition, with reports suggesting one remains in the hospital. “I guess we’re just going to have to start wearing hazmat suits into these calls and wearing oxygen,” said Antonette Alguire of Mountainair’s volunteer fire service. “It’s getting to that point where we just have to live in fear, even saving lives.” She was on call and applied CPR to one of the victims, but did not go inside the home and did not experience any symptoms. Overall, 23 people were exposed, the University of New Mexico Hospital said via ABC. The cause of the situation has not yet been determined, according to Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto.

Read it at ABC News

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These Cannabis Gummies Are Designed to Boost Your Energy—Not Your Appetite
HIGH STANDARDS
Scouted Staff
Published 05.12.26 4:01PM EDT 
Camino Sours Energy Gummies
Camino.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.

Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.

Camino Sours THC and THCV Energy Gummies
Shop At Camino

Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”

Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.

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5
Dive Tragedy Mystery Takes New Turn With Grim Theory
COULD IT BE?
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 05.21.26 8:15AM EDT 
Published 05.21.26 7:56AM EDT 
Maldives divers
MOHAMED AFRAH/AFP via Getty Images

The group of Finnish divers who retrieved the bodies of an Italian research team from an underwater cave in the Maldives believes they may have solved the mystery of how the group died. A member of the team from Finland told Italian press Thursday there’s a possibility the researchers, led by celebrated ecologist Monica Montefalcone, may have taken a wrong turn while trying to make their way out of the underwater complex due to a sandbank “illusion” concealing the real exit. Maldivian investigators announced earlier this week that they were looking into the possibility that Montefalcone’s group may simply have gone deeper into the cave than they had planned for. The researcher’s husband, Carlo Sommacol, whose daughter also died in what’s been described as the deadliest diving accident in the Maldives’ history, has snubbed that theory, insisting his wife would have meticulously planned the dive and that we should never have “recklessly” put the others at risk. Other experts have floated the possibility that the excursion may have been disrupted by poor visibility below water, or by bad weather above.

Read it at Daily Mail

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6
Passengers Scream as Lightning Strikes Plane’s Wing Mid-Flight
BOLT OUT OF THE BLUE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 05.21.26 11:53AM EDT 
Lightning bolt hitting a plane wing.
Screengrab/TMZ

Terrifying footage captured a lightning bolt striking the wing of a plane during a flight. The video shows the left wing of a Viva Airlines plane being struck by lightning during cloudy weather conditions, followed by a terrified scream from the passengers. The bolt briefly left a small section of the wing glowing orange as well as plumes of smoke. The plane, traveling from Puerto Escondido International Airport, Mexico, to Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City, was not seriously damaged during the incident and carried on its journey. A spokesperson for Viva confirmed to local media that a lightning strike had occurred, but stressed: “The aircraft was never at any point in danger, not in the slightest. It reached its destination without any problems.” According to the Need To Know website, the incident also occurred during the rainy season in Mexico’s Oaxaca state. It is estimated that every commercial airliner in the U.S. is struck by lightning at least once a year, but the planes are specially built in order to conduct the lightning’s currents.

Watch full video on TMZ
Read it at Need To Know

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7
Horrific Cause of Death Revealed After Grandma Fell Into Manhole
‘PAINFUL DEATH’
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Updated 05.21.26 9:21AM EDT 
Published 05.21.26 8:41AM EDT 
Donike Gocaj
Donike Gocaj / Facebook

Superheated steam and scald burns killed a grandmother who fell down an open Midtown manhole, New York City’s medical examiner has found. Donike Gocaj, 56, plunged into the uncovered Con Edison hole on East 52nd Street near Fifth Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Monday, moments after parking her SUV nearby. Gocaj suffered inhalational thermal injuries and blunt-force trauma to her torso, the examiner found. Her death was ruled an accident, the New York Post reported. Barbara Butcher, former chief of staff at the city’s medical examiner’s office, said: “The steam would have caused her to have scald burns on her skin, but the real cause of injury would be the inhalation.” New York City has a vast underground steam network that provides centralized heating, cooling, and sterilization to thousands of buildings across Manhattan. Forensic pathologist Lee Ann Grossberg said, “That would have been a really painful death.” A witness told how Gocaj screamed, “I’m dying,” as people scrambled to help her.

Read it at New York Post

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8
Chief of Staff for MAGA’s Favorite Democrat Quits
ON THE WAY OUT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.20.26 10:08PM EDT 
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The chief of staff for MAGA’s favorite Democrat, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, resigned on Wednesday, according to Axios. Cabelle St. John, who has served on Fetterman’s team since he first took office in 2023, resigned from her post as the senator’s right-hand on Wednesday, a source familiar told the outlet. The senator’s staff turnover rate has been an issue throughout his term. St. John is the senator’s third chief of staff since he went to Washington, following last year’s resignation of Krysta Sinclair Juris. Juris succeeded Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s first chief of staff, who expressed his concern over the senator’s health to New York Magazine. Fetterman’s shift from a progressive to a Trump-friendly, pro-Israel Democrat has seen his support dwindle among his blue base while rising among Republicans. Axios reported that Fetterman replied to the outlet’s report in a text, saying, “So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!” including an image that showed other political offices with allegedly higher turnover rates. Fetterman’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Read it at Axios

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
Sinkhole Shuts Major Airport Runway
HOLEY MOLEY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.21.26 9:40AM EDT 
Aerial view of the runway, taxiway, hangar and aircraft of LaGuardia Airport. General view of the LaGuardia Airport LGA with the terminal, apron, taxiway, runway and passenger aircraft. LaGuardia is a civil airport in East Elmhurst, Queens, New York City, USA operating domestic and international flights. The owner is Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Air Canada, American Airlines, American Eagle, Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, United Airlines and United Express operate from the airport. LaGuardia has three active terminals A, B, C with 72 gates. LaGuardia is undergoing a multi-billion dollar redesign that resulted in a new Terminal B and a new Terminal C. LaGuardia Airport, NYC, United States of America on May 11, 2023 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New York’s LaGuardia Airport has shut one of its runways after a sinkhole was discovered nearby. It was found on Wednesday, when officials conducted their morning inspections, leaving them with the challenge of identifying the problem and figuring out how to fix it. New York’s Port Authority said passengers should “Expect delays and cancellations,” adding that the problem was likely only to get worse with bad weather expected. “At approximately 11 a.m., the Port Authority was conducting its daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole near Runway 4/22,” the airport said in a statement on X. “The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are on-site to determine the cause and complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible. The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve. Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information.” LaGuardia is built on land reclaimed from its surrounding bays.

Read it at The Guardian

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10
Flight Bound for U.S. Diverted After Ebola Threat
AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.21.26 6:06AM EDT 
PIERRE ELLIOTT TRUDEAU INT'L AIRPORT, MONTREAL, CANADA - 2022/05/20: An Air France Boeing 777-300ER landing at Montreal Trudeau airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

A plane bound for the U.S. had to make an emergency stop in Canada after Homeland Security officials got wind of someone on board the flight who could have been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus. The Air France flight was headed for Detroit, Michigan, when Customs and Border Protection learned of the passenger, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and ordered the plane to land in Montreal. “Due to entry restrictions in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane,” a spokesperson for CBP said. Health authorities say more than 130 people have died amid over 500 suspected cases of the disease in the DRC, along with another death and at least two confirmed cases in nearby Uganda. The World Health Organization has declared the current outbreak of the disease—which can cause horrific symptoms like bleeding from the eyes—a “public health emergency of international concern.” The Bundibugyo strain behind the outbreak is thought to be less fatal than other variants, but still carries a mortality rate of up to 40 percent.

Read it at NBC News

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