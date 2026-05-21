Sinkhole Shuts Major Airport Runway

The chief of staff for MAGA’s favorite Democrat, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, resigned on Wednesday, according to Axios. Cabelle St. John, who has served on Fetterman’s team since he first took office in 2023, resigned from her post as the senator’s right-hand on Wednesday, a source familiar told the outlet. The senator’s staff turnover rate has been an issue throughout his term. St. John is the senator’s third chief of staff since he went to Washington, following last year’s resignation of Krysta Sinclair Juris. Juris succeeded Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s first chief of staff, who expressed his concern over the senator’s health to New York Magazine. Fetterman’s shift from a progressive to a Trump-friendly, pro-Israel Democrat has seen his support dwindle among his blue base while rising among Republicans. Axios reported that Fetterman replied to the outlet’s report in a text, saying, “So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!” including an image that showed other political offices with allegedly higher turnover rates. Fetterman’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Chief of Staff for MAGA‘s Favorite Democrat QuitsON THE WAY OUTThe exit marks the senator’s third chief of staff to leave since he took office.
- 2Sinkhole Shuts Major Airport RunwayHOLEY MOLEYPassengers have been warned to expect delays.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds DREAMY DEALSThe viral earbuds are a game-changer for couples on different sleep schedules (and those with a snoring partner).
- 3Horrific Cause of Death of Grandma Who Fell Into Manhole‘PAINFUL DEATH’Donike Gocaj suffered scald burns and blunt-force injuries.
- 4Dive Tragedy Mystery Takes New Turn With Grim Theory COULD IT BE?Experts have floated multiple possible explanations for how five Italian researchers met a watery end earlier this month.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 5Flight Bound for U.S. Diverted After Ebola ThreatAIRBORNE TRANSMISSIONThe disease has symptoms straight out of a horror movie.
- 6NFL Star, 42, Finally Reveals His Future in LeagueSWAN SONGThe legendary QB, revealed last season to have a secret wife, had been mum about his future in football.
- 7Popular Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Ahead of MDWROCKY ROADThe Strauss Family Creamery released a voluntary recall across several ice cream products.
- 8Tesla Cybertruck Owner’s Lake Test Ends in ArrestQUICK DIPThe Texas driver told officers he drove the car into the water on purpose to test the Cybertruck’s “wade mode” feature.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Meghan Markle Markets Royal Wedding ‘Joy’ With $64 CandleAT ONE'S WICKS ENDThe Duchess revisits a sunlit wedding day that she has previously described in far less fairytale terms.
- 10Intense Moment Car Explodes in Fireball in New YorkDRAMATIC FOOTAGEFootage shows terrified onlookers sprinting away from the scene.
Sinkhole Shuts Major Airport Runway
New York’s LaGuardia Airport has shut one of its runways after a sinkhole was discovered nearby. It was found on Wednesday, when officials conducted their morning inspections, leaving them with the challenge of identifying the problem and figuring out how to fix it. New York’s Port Authority said passengers should “Expect delays and cancellations,” adding that the problem was likely only to get worse with bad weather expected. “At approximately 11 a.m., the Port Authority was conducting its daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole near Runway 4/22,” the airport said in a statement on X. “The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are on-site to determine the cause and complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible. The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve. Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information.” LaGuardia is built on land reclaimed from its surrounding bays.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer—all without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.
Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.
Superheated steam and scald burns killed a grandmother who fell down an open Midtown manhole, New York City’s medical examiner has found. Donike Gocaj, 56, plunged into the uncovered Con Edison hole on East 52nd Street near Fifth Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Monday, moments after parking her SUV nearby. Gocaj suffered inhalational thermal injuries and blunt-force trauma to her torso, the examiner found. Her death was ruled an accident, the New York Post reported. Barbara Butcher, former chief of staff at the city’s medical examiner’s office, said: “The steam would have caused her to have scald burns on her skin, but the real cause of injury would be the inhalation.” New York City has a vast underground steam network that provides centralized heating, cooling, and sterilization to thousands of buildings across Manhattan. Forensic pathologist Lee Ann Grossberg said, “That would have been a really painful death.” A witness told how Gocaj screamed, “I’m dying,” as people scrambled to help her.
The group of Finnish divers who retrieved the bodies of an Italian research team from an underwater cave in the Maldives believes they may have solved the mystery of how the group died. A member of the team from Finland told Italian press Thursday there’s a possibility the researchers, led by celebrated ecologist Monica Montefalcone, may have taken a wrong turn while trying to make their way out of the underwater complex due to a sandbank “illusion” concealing the real exit. Maldivian investigators announced earlier this week that they were looking into the possibility that Montefalcone’s group may simply have gone deeper into the cave than they had planned for. The researcher’s husband, Carlo Sommacol, whose daughter also died in what’s been described as the deadliest diving accident in the Maldives’ history, has snubbed that theory, insisting his wife would have meticulously planned the dive and that we should never have “recklessly” put the others at risk. Other experts have floated the possibility that the excursion may have been disrupted by poor visibility below water, or by bad weather above.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.
Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”
Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.
A plane bound for the U.S. had to make an emergency stop in Canada after Homeland Security officials got wind of someone on board the flight who could have been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus. The Air France flight was headed for Detroit, Michigan, when Customs and Border Protection learned of the passenger, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and ordered the plane to land in Montreal. “Due to entry restrictions in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane,” a spokesperson for CBP said. Health authorities say more than 130 people have died amid over 500 suspected cases of the disease in the DRC, along with another death and at least two confirmed cases in nearby Uganda. The World Health Organization has declared the current outbreak of the disease—which can cause horrific symptoms like bleeding from the eyes—a “public health emergency of international concern.” The Bundibugyo strain behind the outbreak is thought to be less fatal than other variants, but still carries a mortality rate of up to 40 percent.
Aaron Rodgers will retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler. The star NFL quarterback said definitively on Wednesday that the 2026 season will be his last, telling a reporter who asked, “Yes, this is it.” Rodgers, 42, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last weekend, returning despite the franchise firing longtime head coach Mike Tomlin in January. Rodgers said he considered retirement after an embarrassing first-round playoff exit, but ultimately returned to the Steelers after Mike McCarthy, who coached Rodgers for 15 seasons in Green Bay, was hired. Rodgers is known to keep to himself—so much so, he got secretly married sometime in early 2025, only revealing that he tied the knot after a reporter noticed a ring on his finger last summer. Still, Rodgers has kept his wife’s full name private, and his own teammates and their spouses have not met her, describing her as a “phantom.” Rodgers has floated retirement previously, saying last off-season that he was “pretty sure” the 2025 season would be his last. Now, he sounds much more certain about his future.
Straus Family Creamery has issued a voluntary recall impacting several of its popular organic ice cream flavors after the company identified a potential contamination risk involving stainless steel fragments. The recall affects six flavors from the company’s Organic Super Premium Ice Cream line sold in pint and quart containers with best-by dates ranging from Dec. 23, 2026, through Dec. 30, 2026. Affected products include pint-sized Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Cookie Dough, and Mint Chip, along with quart-sized Dutch Chocolate and Strawberry flavors. The potentially contaminated ice cream was distributed across 17 states, including California, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Washington, and Pennsylvania. The company announced it has halted production to conduct “a complete overhaul of the production line to repair the equipment and resolve the source of the potential contamination.” The recall notice states that no injuries have been reported so far. The company is urging consumers not to eat the recalled products and to dispose of them after completing a form on its website to request a replacement voucher.
A Tesla Cybertruck driver was arrested after he intentionally drove the vehicle into a lake right outside of Dallas. Jimmy Jack McDaniel was charged with operation of a vehicle in a closed section of the lake and various other water safety equipment violations, the Grapevine Police Department said Tuesday. Authorities rushed to Grapevine Lake late Monday evening after receiving reports of a floating Cybertruck near the shore. At the scene, McDaniel told officers he drove the car into the water on purpose to test the Cybertruck’s “Wade Mode” feature, which, according to Tesla, allows the vehicle to drive through bodies of water up to 32 inches deep. McDaniel’s plan quickly unraveled when the vehicle became disabled, forcing him and a passenger to abandon it in the water. The Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team eventually removed the car. “We want to remind drivers that although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law,” the police department warned.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
The Duchess of Sussex has marked her eighth wedding anniversary with a lifestyle launch, unveiling a $64 candle inspired by her royal wedding day. The new release from her brand, As Ever, presents her and Prince Harry’s wedding as a sunlit vision of “love and laughter,” even if the years since have proved far less picture perfect. “Signature Candle No. 519,” (19th May) as it is called, is described on the As Ever website as evoking “the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter,” and is “inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories” But while the Sussex wedding was watched by millions around the world and blessed with rare British sunshine, the big day was anything but smooth, and Meghan herself has since been open about the fact that both the wedding period and the aftermath were more complicated than the fairytale image the candle appears to be selling. It’s a beautifully scented reminder that while memories fade and relationships fracture, Meghan’s brand must always play on.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority vehicle exploded into a massive fireball near Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull on Tuesday evening, sending panicked bystanders fleeing during rush hour. Dramatic footage captured the car already engulfed in flames outside the MTA headquarters at 2 Broadway, just a block from the famous statue. Moments later, the blaze suddenly intensified into a huge explosion, with panicked onlookers seen sprinting away from the scene. Police and firefighters responded to the fire near the corner of Broadway and Stone Street at about 5:42 p.m., a New York City Fire Department spokesperson told the New York Post. Authorities spent nearly 90 minutes bringing the blaze fully under control, sources said. No injuries were reported, the FDNY said. The MTA confirmed the vehicle involved belonged to the agency. Officials said there was no immediate indication the incident was suspicious, though the cause of the fire is under investigation.