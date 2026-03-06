Netflix Splits From Meghan Markle’s Jam and Candles Brand

Follow Tom Sykes’ royal reporting at The Royalist on Substack, and get exclusive insight on everything going down behind the palace gates.

I was hiking Ireland’s second-highest mountain when my phone pinged.

Meghan’s team were furiously spinning: As Ever and Netflix were breaking up, and Meghan was almost as delighted as she was when Netflix failed to renew their massive, all-in production deal.

I wasn’t sure if the altitude was making me ditzy, but there seemed to be a mad statement from Meghan saying she was thrilled to now “stand on her own,” while Netflix had an even madder claim that “it was always intended” that Meghan would “continue independently.”

Shades of George Costanza’s, “It’s not you, it’s me,” maybe?

I couldn’t help recalling that on February 18, 2025, when she announced the brand’s rebrand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, Meghan said Netflix was “not just” her show partner but also her “partner in my business,” and called that “huge.”

A person holds a smartphone displaying Netflix's new Meghan Markle show, "With Love, Meghan", in front of a TV screen showing footage of the show, in Los Angeles, March 4, 2025. CHRIS DELMAS/CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In coverage published May 27, 2025, Meghan said she and Netflix’s consumer-products side were on calls “daily,” working through “product development, SKUs, and inventory,” and looking at manufacturers and suppliers as the brand expanded.

Also stretching the bounds of credulity on all this is the fact that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos just this time last year described As Ever as “a big discovery model” for the company. People magazine, commenting on Sarandos’s remarks at the time, said Netflix’s Sussex arrangements were aimed at “multi-year collaborations.”

All this, as well as basic business principles, makes nonsense of the claim that they only intended to partner for a year and then split.

Let’s be honest, the streaming giant is unlikely to have walked away from its partnership with Meghan’s lifestyle brand if it was all going swimmingly.

As Ever was supposed to create a virtuous circle with her lifestyle series “With Love, Meghan,” but Netflix canned it after two seasons and poor reviews.

Meghan’s team are now briefing that the break-up happened because Netflix was too “cautious” and Meghan wants to expand overseas.

A source in Meghan’s camp told The Sun: “Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company... “Netflix have been a good partner, but she’s wanted to go global with the brand for some time.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival at Spring Studios. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

But the truth is that Netflix seems to have little appetite to keep its cart hitched to Meghan’s pony.

Harry and Meghan still hold a separate first-look agreement with Netflix for television and film output, which they signed after a much juicier production contract expired last year.

When As Ever was unveiled in March 2025, Netflix supplied back-office support and development staff to help get the label off the ground. Those functions are apparently now being taken over and reorganized directly under Meghan’s direction.

As Ever’s products have, until now, only been sold online only to customers in the United States. Best-selling items include flower sprinkles and “fruit spreads” priced at $15, teas and scented candles costing $64. (Yes, Meghan’s famous “jams” are technically classified as fruit spreads. Some food critics have argued they are runny and overly sweet.)

There are plans for the “fruit spreads” and flower sprinkles to be rolled out to more markets, including Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, The Sun reported.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pictured during an episode of "With Love, Meghan." Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

A spokesperson for Meghan said: “As Ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Netflix also issued a statement praising the brand and its founder. A spokesperson said: “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.”

Away from As Ever, Harry and Meghan’s other creative projects remain in flux. Their film Cookie Queens, which premiered at the Sundance Festival, was not acquired by Netflix, and the adaptation of the novel Meet Me at the Lake, whose rights they bought two-and-a-half years ago, is still listed as being in development.