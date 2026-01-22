Stats Reveal How Badly Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Flopped

Dismal viewing figures for Meghan Markle’s Netflix series will only deepen the questions over the Sussexes’ $100 million partnership with the streamer, as first raised by Paula Froelich this week on Substack.

The Duchess of Sussex’s second season of With Love, Meghan drew underwhelming audiences, according to new data. The show did not enter Netflix’s global top-1,000 titles in the six months from July to December 2025, logging about two million views over that period, more than 60 percent below its first-season total.

Netflix figures place the series, instead, in 1,016th place worldwide over that period. That level of engagement leaves it roughly in line with reruns of Downton Abbey and well behind later seasons of Suits, the legal drama that first brought Markle to wide attention.

The series, intended as a flagship for Markle’s post-royal lifestyle brand, presents a domestic format built around cooking, gardening and craft segments that clearly did little to win over viewers.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is pictured in an episode of "With Love, Meghan." Netflix

Episodes were filmed at an $8 million rented farmhouse near Montecito, California, with tightly styled scenes of family life (but without her family) and entertaining. Celebrity guests, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, appeared throughout the season, though Prince Harry was rarely featured on-screen. Critical opinion was savage.

The series’s failings come against the backdrop of the Sussexes’ wider content deal with Netflix, signed in 2020. The agreement was promoted by the streamer and the couple as a long-term creative partnership aimed at producing documentaries, scripted series and formats with international reach.

Sure, the deal delivered one major success with the documentary series Harry & Meghan, which drew vast audiences driven by curiosity about the couple’s criticism of the royal family. But subsequent projects attached to the partnership have not matched that level of attention.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a pre-closing ceremony for the 2023 Invictus Games at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Ga

Last summer, the all-expenses-paid arrangement was replaced with a scaled-back first look renewal that industry observers saw as a sign that Netflix were recalibrating expectations for future output.

Supporters of Meghan and Harry argue that impact should be measured in ways that extend beyond viewing charts and internal metrics—and have claimed she has sold millions of dollars-worth of jam for Netflix.

Those claims are impossible to confirm.

Viewing figures, however, are.

Netflix bases commissioning decisions largely on audience size and engagement data—and on those measures, the disastrous performance of With Love, Meghan underlines the difficulty of turning royal notoriety into a durable on-screen brand.