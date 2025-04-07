Meghan Markle’s Jam Is Very Runny, According to Early Reviews

Meghan Markle’s long-awaited fruit preserve is very runny, according to early reviews, images and videos of the product.

The raspberry-flavored “fruit spread,” which cannot be described as “jam” because its sugar/fruit content does not meet official parameters, was launched on Wednesday under the brand name As Ever. It sold out within an hour, although As Ever has not said how many pots were available for purchase.

Images and video of the product shared on social media channels are still few and far between, but the stuff undeniably looks very runny, even on accounts run by fans.

Critics who have said the $9 for 7.6-oz spread is too thin have suggested it might be better poured on ice cream or a dessert rather than spread on toast.

To be fair, As Ever said on its website that the spread was “crafted with a fluid texture so it can be drizzled, spread, poured and enjoyed for so much more than your morning toast.”

As Ever says the factory-made raspberry fruit spread “is inspired by” Meghan’s homemade jam.

Meghan said in an episode of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan that her preserves can’t technically be called jam, because “jam is equal parts sugar and fruit,” and said, “I just don’t think you can taste the fruit that way.”

However, one early review said the jam was too sweet, while another said it was a “perfect sour jam.”

The Daily Mail said in a review that “the spread was very liquid and quite thin,” and “dripped off the silverware like a sauce.”

The review added: “As for the taste, it’s extremely sweet - and we mean really sweet. It is reminiscent of a sugary, raspberry dessert sauce rather than a jam or spread that’s meant to be eaten on a piece of toast…The spread is so sweet that it masked the flavors from the sourdough, with only the sugar from the fruit and tang of the lemon coming through.”

Another influencer appeared to damn the product with faint praise by describing it as a “perfect sour jam.”

New York magazine’s Intelligencer published a brutal takedown of the entire brand, criticizing the patronizing tips for enjoying the products Meghan is selling, saying, for example: “Meghan felt the need to explain (twice!) that tea is prepared by steeping bags in hot water, resulting in a flavorful beverage that can be enjoyed at midday or by a fire. It felt a tad insulting.”