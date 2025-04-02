Netflix staff working on Meghan Markle’s jam-to-flower-petals product line have decried the “drama” surrounding Prince Harry and his wife and said they are “over it,” despite her jam instantly selling out.

It comes despite a renewed publicity push for Meghan’s As Ever brand on social media as it went live on Wednesday.

Meghan’s jam, which comes in “keepsake packaging,” was a hit despite being priced at $14 a jar. A non-commemorative version without the packaging was described as “coming soon” with a $9 price point. Other products, including packs of herbal tea, also showed as “sold out.”

Meghan initially launched the first iteration of her brand, when it was called American Riviera Orchard, over a year ago. Meghan made 50 jars of jam, and sent them to the likes of Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen, among others, who posted pictures and videos on Instagram.

However products never appeared on shelves after the name became the subject of a trademark dispute, leading to a hasty rebranding earlier this year. Her new jam—which is being labelled a ‘spread’ under American rules—is being made in a factory.

The influencer network appeared to be coughing back into life Wednesday with dozens of seemingly co-ordinated posts surfacing on social media channels praising the jam.

The As Ever range includes limited edition wildflower honey with honeycomb priced at $28 and flower sprinkles for $15.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos publicly defended the duchess in a Variety interview, days after the launch of her much-mocked home and lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

“We’re a passive partner in Meghan’s company, and it’s a big discovery model for us right now,” he said, adding that getting into products was good for “marketing and branding” and enabling “expressions of fandom.”

However, Netflix sources told the Daily Mail that those at the streaming giant are already “over” the partnership with Meghan and Harry.

“There is so much drama surrounding them once again that internally the team are over it before it’s even launched,” the source said. “It’s been a logistical nightmare and the buying team are having an issue as they can’t work out what the demand will be, if any.”

The launch of As Ever Wednesday is just part of a multi-pronged monetization strategy: Meghan is to host a new podcast series, “Confessions of a Female Founder,” staring later this month, and has started a ShopMy channel where she makes a percentage on selling items she endorses.