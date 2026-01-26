Meghan Markle Fails to Sell Out Splashy Sundance Premiere

A Sundance Film Festival screening of Cookie Queens, a new documentary produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, did not sell out Sunday morning, despite the royal couple’s attendance, in a sign of the couple’s waning star power.

At the Eccles Theatre, roughly 150 balcony seats were empty when the film began, Page Six reported, along with some scattered gaps on the main floor.

As the movie played, the number of unoccupied spots dropped to about 60 when people on the wait list were allowed to take seats originally reserved for premium pass holders.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, posed at the Sundance premiere of "Cookie Queens" with filmmaker Alysa Nahmias and with young members of the documentary's cast. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

But it seems the high-tier Sundance crowd, whose express badges cost about $7,000, largely skipped the early morning showing, despite an in-person appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (who do not appear in the film).

Festival organizers typically see intense demand for these exclusive screenings, and tickets can be difficult to secure.

The turnout contrasted sharply with that of other Sundance events at the same venue and around Park City, Page Six says.

On Saturday night, Olivia Wilde’s The Invite, starring Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton, drew such a large crowd at the Eccles that staff reportedly turned away about 100 people because seats were not assigned. Later, at the Library Center, a midnight showing of the horror title Buddy, with Cristin Milioti and Topher Grace, was also oversubscribed, leaving around 40 ticket holders without spots.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at the "Cookie Queens" Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Some consolation for the couple is that, according to Page Six, Cookie Queens itself was warmly received by those who did attend. The documentary follows the travails and triumphs of Girl Scouts from around the United States as they try to sell the most boxes of cookies.

Before the movie rolled, Markle, 44, took the stage.

“Thank you so much for being here bright and early,” she said. “I know some of you probably had late nights last night, so extra thanks for the effort. My husband and I and Archewell Productions, we are so proud and privileged to be able to support and uplift Cookie Queens.”

Meghan Markle's lifestyle-focused Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" was not renewed for a third season. Netflix

The Royalist understands the couple’s involvement with the film began only after it was completed.

Harry, 41, walked through the auditorium ahead of the screening, embracing several people who appeared to be part of the team behind the documentary.

Archewell, founded in 2020, could use a hit. The couple’s Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan is not returning for a third season, and only a small staff remains at the production outfit.