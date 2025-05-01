Netflix Restaurant Fails to Put Meghan’s Food on Menu

A Netflix restaurant is not selling Meghan Markle’s food.

Netflix Bites, which serves dishes based on Netflix shows out of the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, isn’t dishing out Meghan’s As Ever raspberry jam or honey, and “not a single reference is made to the duchess’ show in the restaurant’s six-page menu,” according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The newspaper says there is no space for Meghan’s snacks on a menu which includes a ‘WWE Smash Burger’ and a Selling Sunset-inspired ‘Selling Caesar Salad.’

The Mail reports the menu is “stuffed with Bridgerton-themed items” including Lady Whistledown’s “regency tea.”

The Mail quotes a source as saying: “It is really rather odd. Netflix could have turned to its real royals for inspiration, instead of all the fake royal dishes.”

The source added: “It feels very deliberate by Netflix to exclude their biggest food influencer from their menus, while featuring a number of smaller shows.

“The whole menu is built around Netflix’s best shows with clever puns and word plays for food and drink. Having her spread as a side for toast would be such a great way to include Meghan alongside other big shows. She could have even taught the chefs at the restaurant how to cook her single skillet pasta.”

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has regularly backed Meghan, despite With Love, Meghan, her Netflix show that launched on March 4, garnering cruel reviews and mockery.

He previously said, “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture. When we dropped the trailer for the Harry & Meghan doc series [in 2022], everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days. The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”

Asked about the Netflix-Meghan collaboration for her brand, Sarandos replied: “We’re a passive partner in Meghan’s company, and it’s a big discovery model for us right now.” He went on to add that getting into products was good for “marketing and branding” and enabling “expressions of fandom.”

Variety characterized the duchess as a self-obsessed figure for whom “no amount of praise seems enough,” adding, “The show plays out like a forced march, one in which Meghan’s guests must, as the price of getting to share an afternoon in a made-for-TV kitchen with her, praise her first.”

Time magazine said: “With each glossy new program, podcast, and lifestyle brand, the promise of authenticity has given way to an impersonal performance of perfection.”

With Love, Meghan nevertheless got some early traction on Netflix, squeezing into the streamer’s Top 10 worldwide, drawing 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched, but soon dropped out of the charts. A second season of the show is already in the can and expected to premiere this autumn.

Netflix and Meghan’s office have been approached for comment.