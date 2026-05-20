Meghan Markle Markets Royal Wedding ‘Joy’ With Latest $64 Candle Launch

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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.

Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.

Camino Sours THC and THCV Energy Gummies Shop At Camino

Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”

Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.