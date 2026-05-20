Meghan Markle Markets Royal Wedding ‘Joy’ With Latest $64 Candle Launch

A Tesla Cybertruck driver was arrested after he intentionally drove the vehicle into a lake right outside of Dallas. Jimmy Jack McDaniel was charged with operation of a vehicle in a closed section of the lake and various other water safety equipment violations, the Grapevine Police Department said Tuesday. Authorities rushed to Grapevine Lake late Monday evening after receiving reports of a floating Cybertruck near the shore. At the scene, McDaniel told officers he drove the car into the water on purpose to test the Cybertruck’s “Wade Mode” feature, which, according to Tesla, allows the vehicle to drive through bodies of water up to 32 inches deep. McDaniel’s plan quickly unraveled when the vehicle became disabled, forcing him and a passenger to abandon it in the water. The Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team eventually removed the car. “We want to remind drivers that although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law,” the police department warned.
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- 1Tesla Cybertruck Owner’s Lake Test Ends in ArrestQUICK DIPThe Texas driver told officers he drove the car into the water on purpose to test the Cybertruck’s “wade mode” feature.
- 2Meghan Markle Markets Royal Wedding ‘Joy’ With $64 CandleAT ONE'S WICKS ENDThe Duchess revisits a sunlit wedding day that she has previously described in far less fairytale terms.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 3Intense Moment Car Explodes in Fireball in New YorkDRAMATIC FOOTAGEFootage shows terrified onlookers sprinting away from the scene.
- 4‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star’s Wild Payday Decades LaterEVERYBODY LOVES RESIDUALSThe star became the highest-paid television actor during the show’s final season.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5LGBTQ Pioneer in Congress Dies at 86TRAILBLAZERThe congressman represented Massachusetts for over three decades.
- 6Man Gets $835K After Being Jailed Over Charlie Kirk Post'VINDICATED'The retired police officer spent 37 days in jail last fall.
- 7Millions of Americans Could Get Extra Day Off WorkSOMETHING TO CELEBRATEPlans for an official Native American Day cleared a major hurdle in California.
- 8Bombshell Theory for How Divers Drowned in Cave EmergesDRAGGED UNDERAuthorities have now managed to retrieve the bodies of all five researchers who died in the tragic incident.
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- 9Video Shows Horror Plane Crash That Killed 15SHOCKING FOOTAGEThe footage shows flames erupt as the engine detaches from the aircraft.
- 10Rock Legend Slams ‘Misguided’ BiopicBIG SHOTBilly Joel is telling filmmakers behind a planned biopic that he will not support it.
Meghan Markle Markets Royal Wedding ‘Joy’ With Latest $64 Candle Launch
The Duchess of Sussex has marked her eighth wedding anniversary with a lifestyle launch, unveiling a $64 candle inspired by her royal wedding day. The new release from her brand, As Ever, presents her and Prince Harry’s wedding as a sunlit vision of “love and laughter,” even if the years since have proved far less picture perfect. “Signature Candle No. 519,” (19th May) as it is called, is described on the As Ever website as evoking “the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter,” and is “inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories” But while the Sussex wedding was watched by millions around the world and blessed with rare British sunshine, the big day was anything but smooth, and Meghan herself has since been open about the fact that both the wedding period and the aftermath were more complicated than the fairytale image the candle appears to be selling. It’s a beautifully scented reminder that while memories fade and relationships fracture, Meghan’s brand must always play on.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.
Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”
Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority vehicle exploded into a massive fireball near Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull on Tuesday evening, sending panicked bystanders fleeing during rush hour. Dramatic footage captured the car already engulfed in flames outside the MTA headquarters at 2 Broadway, just a block from the famous statue. Moments later, the blaze suddenly intensified into a huge explosion, with panicked onlookers seen sprinting away from the scene. Police and firefighters responded to the fire near the corner of Broadway and Stone Street at about 5:42 p.m., a New York City Fire Department spokesperson told the New York Post. Authorities spent nearly 90 minutes bringing the blaze fully under control, sources said. No injuries were reported, the FDNY said. The MTA confirmed the vehicle involved belonged to the agency. Officials said there was no immediate indication the incident was suspicious, though the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ray Romano is still cashing in big from Everybody Loves Raymond more than two decades after the sitcom went off the air. Romano famously made television history during the show’s final season in 2005, earning nearly $2 million per episode to play sportswriter Ray Barone alongside his chaotic Long Island family. The payday landed him a Guinness World Records title at the time for the highest per-episode salary earned by a TV actor. According to Vanity Fair, the 68-year-old still pulls in as much as $18 million annually in residuals, thanks to syndication deals and streaming platforms, including Paramount+ and Peacock, that carry the beloved sitcom. The endless rerun checks were baked into Romano’s massive final-season contract, which secured him royalties from future airings after the series wrapped its nine-season run. Romano’s enormous salary also sparked tension behind the scenes after castmates learned about the deal. Brad Garrett, who played Robert Barone in the series, led negotiations for raises after learning Romano was earning far more than the rest of the ensemble. “When my salary came out in the papers, I knew stuff would happen,” Romano later admitted. “I’d do exactly the same thing.”
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Former Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank died on Wednesday at age 86 after spending a month in hospice, his sister confirmed to NBC Boston. The congressman was hugely popular during his tenure, representing Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District for over three decades, starting in 1980. Frank is best known for becoming the first congressman to voluntarily come out as gay, doing so in 1987 during his fourth term in the House. In an interview with The Boston Globe, he confirmed he was gay and responded, “So what?” when asked about his sexuality. He achieved another milestone when he married his long-time partner, Jim Ready, in the summer of 2012, making him the first member of Congress in a same-sex marriage. He called it “life-changing, lifesaving for me” in an interview with NBC earlier this month. Frank was a staunch advocate for LGBTQ issues throughout his decades-long tenure until his retirement in 2013. Frank is best known for lending his name to the sweeping 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was signed into law by then-President Obama after the 2008 recession to curb predatory practices and stabilize the markets. “I think we have been vindicated against our critics from both the left and the right,” Frank said of the law, adding he was “very proud” of its legacy.
Tennessee officials agreed to pay $835,000 to a 61-year-old man in a settlement over his arrest for a Facebook post about Charlie Kirk. Larry Bushart spent 37 days in jail last fall after he posted a photo of Donald Trump on Facebook, alongside the quote, “We have to get over it,” which referenced a statement by the president following a school shooting in 2024 at Perry High School in Iowa. Bushart captioned the post, shared on the day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, “This seems relevant today…” Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems arrested Bushart and alleged that the 61-year-old was threatening a local school, named Perry County High School. The felony charge was dropped in October. The retired police officer claimed in his lawsuit that while he was jailed, he lost his post-retirement job as well as missed his wedding anniversary and the birth of his granddaughter. “I am pleased my First Amendment rights have been vindicated,” Bushart said in a statement on Wednesday. “The people’s freedom to participate in civil discourse is crucial to a healthy democracy. I am looking forward to moving on and spending time with my family.”
State workers in California could get an additional paid holiday to celebrate Native Americans if legislation from a Democratic lawmaker passes. Assemblymember James Ramos, the first Indigenous American elected to California’s legislature, authored a bill to propose making the fourth Friday in September a celebration of the indigenous people and their culture. The proposal received a major boost last week after the Assembly Appropriations Committee unanimously approved the measure to bring in Native American Day in California. Ramos also hopes that the day will go some way to highlight the suffering experienced by Native Americans in the state. “Most Californians know little about the bloody history that built this state,” Ramos said in a statement. “They picture romanticized missions, the Gold Rush, the Transcontinental Railroad, not the genocide, violence, enslavement, and dispossession of Native Americans.” In 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a formal apology to Native Americans on behalf of California, and said the atrocities committed against them amounted to a “genocide.” While Native American Day is already recognized as an optional holiday for state workers, Ramos’ legislation would reposition it as an official paid holiday alongside Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Independence Day.
An expert has offered a novel explanation for what might have caused the death of five researchers in what is thought to be the deadliest diving incident in the history of the Maldives. Alfonso Bolognini, president of the Italian Society of Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine, has suggested that a current may have sucked the team of five Italian divers—led by celebrated marine ecologist Monica Montefalcone, who was accompanied on the trip by her daughter—into an underwater cave. His hypothesis comes as the last two bodies, among them Montefalcone’s daughter Giorgia Sommacal, were finally retrieved on Wednesday. Investigators in the Maldives announced Tuesday that another possible explanation was that the group had gone deeper into the cave than they had either expected or planned for. Montefalcone’s husband, Carlo Sommacal, has dismissed that theory, insisting his wife was “always conscientious,” and that she would never have “recklessly” put her team at risk. Other theories include that the dive may have been disrupted by bad weather and poor underwater visibility.
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If you’re one of the millions of people currently taking a GLP-1 medication like Ozempic or Wegovy, getting a more comprehensive look at your health metrics becomes increasingly important—especially if your goal is to lose fat while preserving lean muscle mass (body recomposition). While a traditional scale can tell you whether the number is going down, it can’t tell you what’s actually changing beneath the surface. Are you losing fat, muscle, water weight, or all three? That’s where SiPhox Health’s new GLP-1 Monitor comes in.
Designed specifically for people taking GLP-1 medications for weight loss, the at-home blood testing system tracks more than just weight loss. Alongside monitoring 40-plus biomarkers, the easy-to-use arm monitor also helps users keep tabs on body recomposition trends, nutritional health, and common medication-related side effects without requiring a trip to a lab or doctor’s office. The goal is to offer a more comprehensive picture of how your body is responding throughout your weight-loss journey, rather than relying solely on the scale as a measure of progress.
While GLP-1 medications have undoubtedly been life-changing for many people, they’re not without drawbacks. Side effects like muscle loss, constipation, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, dehydration, and brain fog have become increasingly common pain points among users. And because rapid weight loss can sometimes mask underlying nutritional or metabolic issues, having access to more detailed health data can be especially valuable.
SiPhox’s monitor is designed to make tracking those changes significantly more convenient. Instead of waiting until your annual physical, you can monitor how your body is adapting in near real time and make informed adjustments around nutrition, exercise, supplementation, and recovery habits along the way.
Newly released video footage has captured the terrifying final moments of a UPS plane that crashed, killing 15 people. The National Transportation Safety Board released footage on Tuesday of the plane, bound for Hawaii, that crashed in Louisville in November 2025 moments after takeoff. The footage, captured by an airport camera, shows flames erupt as the engine detaches from the aircraft while it speeds down the runway. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11F then went on to crash into a nearby business complex, killing all three pilots on board and 12 people on the ground. Almost two dozen others were injured in the aftermath. The aircraft was loaded with up to 20,000 packages and approximately 38,000 gallons of fuel at the time of the flight. At an NTSB hearing in Washington, investigators said the crew was reassigned to the MD-11F after their original aircraft, also an MD-11, was grounded for a fuel leak. The NTSB also revealed that cracks and metal fatigue caused a left-wing engine mount failure during the November crash.
Billy Joel is taking aim at an upcoming film about his early years, warning that the project is moving ahead without his approval or the rights to his story and music. Billy & Me will chart Joel’s early rise through the eyes of his first manager, Irwin Mazur, who discovered the future superstar in the late 1960s and helped launch his career. But Joel’s camp says the filmmakers have been warned for years, according to Variety. A representative told Variety the filmmakers have known since 2021 they do not have Joel’s life rights and are unlikely to secure his music rights. “Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.” Rather than focusing directly on Joel, the project centers on people around him. Producers secured life rights from Mazur and former bandmate Jon Small, who called it “the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal” of the singer’s early years.