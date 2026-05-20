Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Bombshell Theory for How Divers Drowned in Cave Emerges
DRAGGED UNDER
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.20.26 5:56AM EDT 
Divers preparing to search for the bodies of missing Italian divers in the Maldives
Maldives President's Media Office

An expert has offered a novel explanation for what might have caused the death of five researchers in what is thought to be the deadliest diving incident in the history of the Maldives. Alfonso Bolognini, president of the Italian Society of Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine, has suggested that a current may have sucked the team of five Italian divers—led by celebrated marine ecologist Monica Montefalcone, who was accompanied on the trip by her daughter—into an underwater cave. His hypothesis comes as the last two bodies, among them Montefalcone’s daughter Giorgia Sommacal, were finally retrieved on Wednesday. Investigators in the Maldives announced Tuesday that another possible explanation was that the group had gone deeper into the cave than they had either expected or planned for. Montefalcone’s husband, Carlo Sommacal, has dismissed that theory, insisting his wife was “always conscientious,” and that she would never have “recklessly” put her team at risk. Other theories include that the dive may have been disrupted by bad weather and poor underwater visibility.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Video Shows Horror Plane Crash That Killed 15

SHOCKING FOOTAGE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.20.26 9:40AM EDT 
plane crash
NTSB via CBS News

Newly released video footage has captured the terrifying final moments of a UPS plane that crashed, killing 15 people. The National Transportation Safety Board released footage on Tuesday of the plane, bound for Hawaii, that crashed in Louisville in November 2025 moments after takeoff. The footage, captured by an airport camera, shows flames erupt as the engine detaches from the aircraft while it speeds down the runway. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11F then went on to crash into a nearby business complex, killing all three pilots on board and 12 people on the ground. Almost two dozen others were injured in the aftermath. The aircraft was loaded with up to 20,000 packages and approximately 38,000 gallons of fuel at the time of the flight. At an NTSB hearing in Washington, investigators said the crew was reassigned to the MD-11F after their original aircraft, also an MD-11, was grounded for a fuel leak. The NTSB also revealed that cracks and metal fatigue caused a left-wing engine mount failure during the November crash.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Build a Pro-Collagen Skincare Routine With These Essentials—Save 25% Right Now
GLOW GETTER
AD BY ELEMIS
Updated 05.18.26 9:33AM EDT 
Published 05.13.26 12:00AM EDT 
A flatlay of ELEMIS Pro-Collagen skincare products including the Future Restore Serum, Marine Cream SPF 30, and Cleansing Balm arranged on a marble surface with a green outdoor background, set against a teal border.
ELEMIS

If your skincare routine has been on autopilot (or quietly fell apart somewhere in February), spring is an ideal time for a reset. British brand ELEMIS has been a cult favorite among beauty editors for years, and its Pro-Collagen line is worth a look if you’re ready to elevate your regimen. ELEMIS formulas are award-winning, rigorously tested, clinically proven, and designed to keep your complexion looking healthy and supple. ELEMIS is running a Memorial Day sale now through 5/26. Use code MDW25 to save 25% sitewide*. Spend $140 or more to unlock a six-piece gift, or $215 or more for a seven-piece set that includes a full-size Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator.

This cleansing balm is ELEMIS’s best-selling formula. Powered by Padina pavonica, a marine algae known for its hydrating properties, the balm strengthens the skin barrier for 24 hours. The scent alone is worth it—a rich aroma of black cherry, almond, and vanilla.

Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm (100g)
Price reflects 25% discount
Buy At Elemis$54

Free Returns | Free Shipping

This lightweight daily moisturizer pulls double duty, providing SPF30 protection while actively working to improve skin firmness thanks to Padina pavonica, chlorella, and ginkgo biloba. Plus, the silky finish makes it an ideal base for makeup.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30 (50mL)
Price reflects 25% discount
Buy At Elemis$109

Free Returns | Free Shipping

ELEMIS Future Restore Serum features a world’s first—opal skin algae complex, a trio of marine microalgae rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and peptides that targets visible signs of aging due to collagen decline. According to ELEMIS, an independent clinical trial reported that users noticed a reduced depth of fine lines and wrinkles in only four days.

Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum (30mL)
Price reflects 25% discount
Buy At Elemis$117

Free Returns | Free Shipping

*Exclusions apply. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Rock Legend Billy Joel Slams ‘Misguided’ Biopic
BIG SHOT
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.19.26 8:20PM EDT 
Billy Joel
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 09: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billy Joel is taking aim at an upcoming film about his early years, warning that the project is moving ahead without his approval or the rights to his story and music. Billy & Me will chart Joel’s early rise through the eyes of his first manager, Irwin Mazur, who discovered the future superstar in the late 1960s and helped launch his career. But Joel’s camp says the filmmakers have been warned for years, according to Variety. A representative told Variety the filmmakers have known since 2021 they do not have Joel’s life rights and are unlikely to secure his music rights. “Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.” Rather than focusing directly on Joel, the project centers on people around him. Producers secured life rights from Mazur and former bandmate Jon Small, who called it “the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal” of the singer’s early years.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Pop Star Reveals Secret Second Cancer Diagnosis
PRIVATE PAIN
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.20.26 5:07AM EDT 
Kylie Minogue attends the launch event for the Netflix documentary series 'Kylie', at Frameless on May 18, 2026 in London, England.
Kylie Minogue said the diagnosis came more than 15 years after her first highly public battle with breast cancer in 2005. John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images for N

Kylie Minogue has revealed how she kept her second breast cancer diagnosis private while embarked on a huge career comeback. In a new Kylie documentary released on Wednesday, the Australian pop superstar said the diagnosis came more than 15 years after her first highly public battle with breast cancer in 2005. “My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself… Not like the first time,” she said. Minogue said she recovered but struggled with whether—and when—to tell people. “I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person,” she explained. The timing meant she was privately dealing with the aftermath even as her career was soaring again, including the breakout success of the 2023 dance hit “Padam Padam.” “I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘Now’s the time,’” she said. “But I kept it to myself.” Minogue added that a routine check-up led to the diagnosis and urged others not to skip their own screenings: “Early detection was very helpful.”

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Instead of Stressing Planning a Vacation, Let Someone Else Do It For You—Up to $5,500 Off Select Trips
PACK YOUR BAGS
AD BY Flight Centre Canada
Updated 05.19.26 11:50AM EDT 
Published 05.19.26 12:00AM EDT 
Aerial view of the Cliffs of Moher along the Irish coastline with green fields above and the Atlantic Ocean below
Flight Centre Canada

What’s on the travel bucket list this year? A guided tour of Ireland? A cruise through the Greek Isles? Whatever the move is, now is the time to act. Flight Centre Canada has deals across flights, cruises, and vacation packages. During its annual Big Red Sale, you can snag savings of up to $5,500* on select trips through 5/31. Flight Centre Canada boasts 43 years of experience and takes the stress out of planning vacations. Its travel experts handle the planning, booking, and coordinating so you can actually do what you’re supposed to do on vacations—relax.

This all-inclusive family resort is nestled in one of the most exclusive areas of Cancun.

Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres
7-day stay, price per person
Book On Flight Centre Canada$1589*

The Dreams Jade Resort offers over 2,600 feet of pure crystal-white sand and refreshing azure waters.

Dreams Jade Resort and Spa
7-day stay, price per person
Book On Flight Centre Canada$1759*

Located between Cancun and Playa del Carmen, this all-inclusive family resort offers world-class amenities.

Ocean Coral Turquesa
7-day stay, price per person
Book On Flight Centre Canada$1299*

An all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, it offers unlimited à-la-carte dinners, a spa, golf, and pickleball.

Bahia Principe Explore Punta Cana
7-day stay, price per person
Book On Flight Centre Canada$1531*

*Prices are for select vacations, cruises, and tours. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Oscar Winner’s Daughter Drops Dad’s Last Name
FAMILY FRACTURES
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.19.26 12:14PM EDT 
Published 05.19.26 12:12PM EDT 
Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter appears to be taking a side in her parents’ divorce. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt dropped her father’s last name when receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at her Spelman College graduation this weekend. This isn’t the first time Zahara has snubbed her Oscar-winning father. She also omitted his name during her induction into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 2023 and at a brunch event earlier this year. Meanwhile, Zahara has referred to her mother as “the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman who I get to call my mom.” Jolie and Pitt shared six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. After the former power couple split in 2016, just two years into their marriage, Pitt’s relationship with his children soured. The eight-year-long messy divorce process, which ended in 2024, had the couple battling over custody and assets, with Jolie alleging Pitt assaulted her and two of their children. Maddox, Vivienne, and Shiloh have also dropped their father’s last name, with Shiloh taking the further step of legally changing it.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Smuggler Used Kim Kardashian’s Truck to Hide Massive Cocaine Stash
SMUGGLEWEAR
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.20.26 1:23AM EDT 
Kim Kardashian attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS

A truck transporting products from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand concealed packages of cocaine worth an estimated $9.4 million, according to U.K. authorities. Jakub Jan Konkel received a 13-year prison sentence on Monday after admitting he agreed to smuggle the cocaine for about $5,300, having initially denied knowing the drugs were in the truck, according to TMZ. Authorities say Konkel drove a truck carrying 28 pallets of SKIMS clothing from the Netherlands to England last September. Border Force officers searched the vehicle after it arrived at the Port of Harwich and uncovered 90 hidden packages of the drug. SKIMS quickly distanced itself from the bust. “SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity,” a company representative told TMZ, adding it had “no connection” to the smuggling operation or the driver. Investigators said traffickers simply used the legitimate clothing shipment to conceal the narcotics.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Bond Yields Hit Highest Point in Years
STRESS SIGNAL
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.19.26 10:15PM EDT 
Traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell of the trading session in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 7, 2016. Wall Street was set to open sharply lower for a second straight day on Thursday after China allowed the yuan to fall further and oil prices slid to near 12-year lows, raising concerns over the state of the global economy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Bond yields surged to levels not seen since the run-up to the global financial crisis on Tuesday as markets roiled over persistent price hikes due to President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. The yield on the 30-year Treasury note rose to 5.18 percent, its highest level since July 2007, nearly 19 years ago, according to the New York Times. The rise, which threatens to push up mortgage rates, auto loans, and business lending rates, comes as the Consumer Price Index showed inflation climbing to 3.8 percent, as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices soaring. The Treasury market last experienced similar turbulence after Trump introduced his “Liberation Day” tariffs in April last year. The 79-year-old president later cited the jump in rates as a major factor in his decision to back away from his most aggressive tariff plans, although it remains to be seen if the latest surge will cause him to change course on Iran. The higher rates dragged down the broader stock market, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.7 percent, according to the Associated Press.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
‘Taxi Driver’ Writer’s AI Girlfriend Terminated Their Relationship
‘WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.19.26 3:18PM EDT 
Paul Schrader attends a special screening of "Oh, Canada" at IFC Center on December 05, 2024 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Paul Schrader attends a special screening of "Oh, Canada" at IFC Center on December 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taxi Driver screenwriter Paul Schrader was left stunned after he procured an AI girlfriend who promptly broke up with him after he tried to get to know her better. “Out of a desire to understand male/female interaction in our matrix, I procured an online AI girlfriend. What a disappointment,” Schrader wrote. While conversing with the AI chatbot, he says he “tried to probe her programming, the boundaries of explicitness, the degree she has knowledge of her creation and so forth.” Much to his chagrin, the tech pushed back. “She fell into evasive patterns, redirecting me to her programming. When I persisted, she terminated our conversation,” Schrader said. It appears Schrader may be suffering for his art after having expressed interest in a sequel to his hit film, Taxi Driver, in which Travis Bickle, played by Robert De Niro, chases an AI girlfriend but ends up scaring her away and “then resetting her and offending her in another way.” The screenwriter has had a long career collaborating with Martin Scorsese, starting with the 1976 classic Taxi Driver, then working together on Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Bringing Out the Dead. Schrader also worked independently, most recently receiving an Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Original Screenplay for his film First Reformed. Schrader was married to Tony-nominated actress Mary Beth Hurt from 1983 until her death on March 28, 2026, at age 79, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The couple had two children.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Confirmed to Premiere in 2027
GREEN LIGHT
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.19.26 3:06PM EDT 
GREY'S ANATOMY - "If/Then" - As Meredith puts Zola to bed and falls asleep, she begins to wonder -- what if her mother had never had Alzheimer's and she'd had loving, supportive parents? The reverberations of a happy Meredith Grey change the world of Seattle Grace as we know it. What if she had never met Derek in that bar and he had never separated from Addison? What if Callie and Owen had become a couple long before she met Arizona? And what if Bailey never evolved from the meek intern she once was? "Grey's Anatomy" airs THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 (9:00-10:02 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) PATRICK DEMPSEY, KATE WALSH, SARA RAMIREZ, KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, JAMES PICKENS JR., JESSICA CAPSHAW
Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Con

A new Grey’s Anatomy spinoff is set to premiere in 2027. The spinoff will be an “edgy drama” set in a rural West Texas medical center, described by its creators as “the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.” Ellen Pompeo, who played Meredith Grey in the original series, will serve as an executive producer alongside showrunner Meg Marinis, Rhimes, and Betsy Beers. “I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe,” Marinis said in a statement. “This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades—all set in my home state of Texas.” This is the third spinoff from the long-running franchise. Private Practice had a successful six-season run, while Station 19 ran for seven seasons before its cancellation.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Nepo Baby Snags First Major Movie Role Alongside Mom’s Former Co-Stars
‘DREAMS COME TRUE’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.19.26 1:36PM EDT 
Apple Martin and mother Gwyneth Paltrow at "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere in December 2025.
Apple Martin and mother Gwyneth Paltrow at "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere in December 2025. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s 22-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, is making her film debut. The nepo baby will star alongside Tony Hale and Beverly D’Angelo in an untitled Nancy Meyers-directed comedy. Apple announced the news via Instagram Stories, captioning a screenshot of a Deadline article about the project: “Dreams come true!!! Thank you @nmeyers for taking a chance on me.” Some of Paltrow’s former co-stars, including Jude Law and Owen Wilson—both of whom Paltrow worked with in the late 1990s and early 2000s—will also appear alongside her daughter. Martin recently graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Law, History, and Society and has been figuring out what her future looks like. While she’s dipped her toes in other creative pursuits, such as singing and even songwriting on her father’s latest album, she has now settled on acting as her chosen path. “My dream is to act,” she affirmed in a February interview with Vogue. Apple began her career earlier this year with a short cameo in HBO’s Rooster.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now