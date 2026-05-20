Intense Moment Car Explodes in Fireball in New York
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority vehicle exploded into a massive fireball near Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull on Tuesday evening, sending panicked bystanders fleeing during rush hour. Dramatic footage captured the car already engulfed in flames outside the MTA headquarters at 2 Broadway, just a block from the famous statue. Moments later, the blaze suddenly intensified into a huge explosion, with panicked onlookers seen sprinting away from the scene. Police and firefighters responded to the fire near the corner of Broadway and Stone Street at about 5:42 p.m., a New York City Fire Department spokesperson told the New York Post. Authorities spent nearly 90 minutes bringing the blaze fully under control, sources said. No injuries were reported, the FDNY said. The MTA confirmed the vehicle involved belonged to the agency. Officials said there was no immediate indication the incident was suspicious, though the cause of the fire is under investigation.