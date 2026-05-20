Billy Joel is taking aim at an upcoming film about his early years, warning that the project is moving ahead without his approval or the rights to his story and music. Billy & Me will chart Joel’s early rise through the eyes of his first manager, Irwin Mazur, who discovered the future superstar in the late 1960s and helped launch his career. But Joel’s camp says the filmmakers have been warned for years, according to Variety. A representative told Variety the filmmakers have known since 2021 they do not have Joel’s life rights and are unlikely to secure his music rights. “Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.” Rather than focusing directly on Joel, the project centers on people around him. Producers secured life rights from Mazur and former bandmate Jon Small, who called it “the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal” of the singer’s early years.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Rock Legend Slams ‘Misguided’ BiopicBIG SHOTBilly Joel is telling filmmakers behind a planned biopic that he will not support it.
- 2Pop Star Reveals Secret Second Cancer DiagnosisPRIVATE PAINThe singer says a routine check-up led to a second cancer diagnosis she kept hidden for years.
Partner updateAD BY ELEMISSave 25% on These Pro-Collagen Skincare EssentialsGLOW GETTERThe British skincare brand—ELEMIS—is a long time favorite of beauty editors.
- 3Oscar Winner’s Daughter Drops Dad’s Last NameFAMILY FRACTURESAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children.
- 4Smuggler Used Kim K Truck to Hide Massive Cocaine StashSMUGGLEWEARA shipment of shapewear somehow ended up carrying a lot more than compression fabric.
Partner updateAD BY Flight Centre CanadaSave Up to $5,500 on These Stress-Free Summer VacationsPACK YOUR BAGSSatisfy your wanderlust with Flight Centre Canada’s Big Red Sale.
- 5Bond Yields Hit Highest Point in YearsSTRESS SIGNALSpiking inflation driven by Trump’s war in Iran has caused bond yields to surge to their highest levels.
- 6‘Taxi Driver’ Writer’s AI Girlfriend Broke Up With Him‘WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT’Screenwriter Paul Schrader says he was left disappointed after an AI girlfriend he procured online dumped him after he asked her too many questions.
- 7‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Confirmed to Premiere in 2027GREEN LIGHTABC has confirmed a series order for the untitled Shonda Rhimes project.
- 8Nepo Baby Snags First Big Movie Role With Mom’s Ex Co-Stars‘DREAMS COME TRUE’The star made her acting debut earlier this year with a short cameo on HBO’s ‘Rooster.’
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Mandy Moore Blasts Fellow Actress Over Toxic Mom Group Essay'VERY UPSETTING'“The most important thing in my life is being a kind person,” Moore said.
- 1010,000 Homes Evacuated as Wildfire Rages Outside L.A.INFERNOThe Sandy Fire is the biggest one recorded in California this year.
Pop Star Reveals Secret Second Cancer Diagnosis
Kylie Minogue has revealed how she kept her second breast cancer diagnosis private while embarked on a huge career comeback. In a new Kylie documentary released on Wednesday, the Australian pop superstar said the diagnosis came more than 15 years after her first highly public battle with breast cancer in 2005. “My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself… Not like the first time,” she said. Minogue said she recovered but struggled with whether—and when—to tell people. “I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person,” she explained. The timing meant she was privately dealing with the aftermath even as her career was soaring again, including the breakout success of the 2023 dance hit “Padam Padam.” “I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘Now’s the time,’” she said. “But I kept it to myself.” Minogue added that a routine check-up led to the diagnosis and urged others not to skip their own screenings: “Early detection was very helpful.”
If your skincare routine has been on autopilot (or quietly fell apart somewhere in February), spring is an ideal time for a reset. British brand ELEMIS has been a cult favorite among beauty editors for years, and its Pro-Collagen line is worth a look if you’re ready to elevate your regimen. ELEMIS formulas are award-winning, rigorously tested, clinically proven, and designed to keep your complexion looking healthy and supple. ELEMIS is running a Memorial Day sale now through 5/26. Use code MDW25 to save 25% sitewide*. Spend $140 or more to unlock a six-piece gift, or $215 or more for a seven-piece set that includes a full-size Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator.
This cleansing balm is ELEMIS’s best-selling formula. Powered by Padina pavonica, a marine algae known for its hydrating properties, the balm strengthens the skin barrier for 24 hours. The scent alone is worth it—a rich aroma of black cherry, almond, and vanilla.
This lightweight daily moisturizer pulls double duty, providing SPF30 protection while actively working to improve skin firmness thanks to Padina pavonica, chlorella, and ginkgo biloba. Plus, the silky finish makes it an ideal base for makeup.
ELEMIS Future Restore Serum features a world’s first—opal skin algae complex, a trio of marine microalgae rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and peptides that targets visible signs of aging due to collagen decline. According to ELEMIS, an independent clinical trial reported that users noticed a reduced depth of fine lines and wrinkles in only four days.
*Exclusions apply. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter appears to be taking a side in her parents’ divorce. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt dropped her father’s last name when receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at her Spelman College graduation this weekend. This isn’t the first time Zahara has snubbed her Oscar-winning father. She also omitted his name during her induction into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 2023 and at a brunch event earlier this year. Meanwhile, Zahara has referred to her mother as “the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman who I get to call my mom.” Jolie and Pitt shared six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. After the former power couple split in 2016, just two years into their marriage, Pitt’s relationship with his children soured. The eight-year-long messy divorce process, which ended in 2024, had the couple battling over custody and assets, with Jolie alleging Pitt assaulted her and two of their children. Maddox, Vivienne, and Shiloh have also dropped their father’s last name, with Shiloh taking the further step of legally changing it.
A truck transporting products from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand concealed packages of cocaine worth an estimated $9.4 million, according to U.K. authorities. Jakub Jan Konkel received a 13-year prison sentence on Monday after admitting he agreed to smuggle the cocaine for about $5,300, having initially denied knowing the drugs were in the truck, according to TMZ. Authorities say Konkel drove a truck carrying 28 pallets of SKIMS clothing from the Netherlands to England last September. Border Force officers searched the vehicle after it arrived at the Port of Harwich and uncovered 90 hidden packages of the drug. SKIMS quickly distanced itself from the bust. “SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity,” a company representative told TMZ, adding it had “no connection” to the smuggling operation or the driver. Investigators said traffickers simply used the legitimate clothing shipment to conceal the narcotics.
What’s on the travel bucket list this year? A guided tour of Ireland? A cruise through the Greek Isles? Whatever the move is, now is the time to act. Flight Centre Canada has deals across flights, cruises, and vacation packages. During its annual Big Red Sale, you can snag savings of up to $5,500* on select trips through 5/31. Flight Centre Canada boasts 43 years of experience and takes the stress out of planning vacations. Its travel experts handle the planning, booking, and coordinating so you can actually do what you’re supposed to do on vacations—relax.
This all-inclusive family resort is nestled in one of the most exclusive areas of Cancun.
The Dreams Jade Resort offers over 2,600 feet of pure crystal-white sand and refreshing azure waters.
Located between Cancun and Playa del Carmen, this all-inclusive family resort offers world-class amenities.
An all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, it offers unlimited à-la-carte dinners, a spa, golf, and pickleball.
*Prices are for select vacations, cruises, and tours. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Bond yields surged to levels not seen since the run-up to the global financial crisis on Tuesday as markets roiled over persistent price hikes due to President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. The yield on the 30-year Treasury note rose to 5.18 percent, its highest level since July 2007, nearly 19 years ago, according to the New York Times. The rise, which threatens to push up mortgage rates, auto loans, and business lending rates, comes as the Consumer Price Index showed inflation climbing to 3.8 percent, as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices soaring. The Treasury market last experienced similar turbulence after Trump introduced his “Liberation Day” tariffs in April last year. The 79-year-old president later cited the jump in rates as a major factor in his decision to back away from his most aggressive tariff plans, although it remains to be seen if the latest surge will cause him to change course on Iran. The higher rates dragged down the broader stock market, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.7 percent, according to the Associated Press.
Taxi Driver screenwriter Paul Schrader was left stunned after he procured an AI girlfriend who promptly broke up with him after he tried to get to know her better. “Out of a desire to understand male/female interaction in our matrix, I procured an online AI girlfriend. What a disappointment,” Schrader wrote. While conversing with the AI chatbot, he says he “tried to probe her programming, the boundaries of explicitness, the degree she has knowledge of her creation and so forth.” Much to his chagrin, the tech pushed back. “She fell into evasive patterns, redirecting me to her programming. When I persisted, she terminated our conversation,” Schrader said. It appears Schrader may be suffering for his art after having expressed interest in a sequel to his hit film, Taxi Driver, in which Travis Bickle, played by Robert De Niro, chases an AI girlfriend but ends up scaring her away and “then resetting her and offending her in another way.” The screenwriter has had a long career collaborating with Martin Scorsese, starting with the 1976 classic Taxi Driver, then working together on Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Bringing Out the Dead. Schrader also worked independently, most recently receiving an Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Original Screenplay for his film First Reformed. Schrader was married to Tony-nominated actress Mary Beth Hurt from 1983 until her death on March 28, 2026, at age 79, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The couple had two children.
A new Grey’s Anatomy spinoff is set to premiere in 2027. The spinoff will be an “edgy drama” set in a rural West Texas medical center, described by its creators as “the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.” Ellen Pompeo, who played Meredith Grey in the original series, will serve as an executive producer alongside showrunner Meg Marinis, Rhimes, and Betsy Beers. “I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe,” Marinis said in a statement. “This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades—all set in my home state of Texas.” This is the third spinoff from the long-running franchise. Private Practice had a successful six-season run, while Station 19 ran for seven seasons before its cancellation.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s 22-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, is making her film debut. The nepo baby will star alongside Tony Hale and Beverly D’Angelo in an untitled Nancy Meyers-directed comedy. Apple announced the news via Instagram Stories, captioning a screenshot of a Deadline article about the project: “Dreams come true!!! Thank you @nmeyers for taking a chance on me.” Some of Paltrow’s former co-stars, including Jude Law and Owen Wilson—both of whom Paltrow worked with in the late 1990s and early 2000s—will also appear alongside her daughter. Martin recently graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Law, History, and Society and has been figuring out what her future looks like. While she’s dipped her toes in other creative pursuits, such as singing and even songwriting on her father’s latest album, she has now settled on acting as her chosen path. “My dream is to act,” she affirmed in a February interview with Vogue. Apple began her career earlier this year with a short cameo in HBO’s Rooster.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Mandy Moore is breaking her silence about fellow actress Ashley Tisdale French’s New York Magazine essay that called out their “toxic mom group.” “The most important thing in my life is being a kind person and like that legacy of kindness, and anyone even insinuating that that might not be the case, and with the company that I choose to keep, is very upsetting,” Moore said during a conversation with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. In the original January article, titled “Breaking Up with My Toxic Mom Group,” Tisdale French didn’t mention names, but fans deduced she was referring to a group that included stars like Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, and Moore herself. “I think the biggest takeaway from that whole ridiculous debacle is that I feel like it just sort of it perpetuates this silly trope that women can’t be supportive of one another,” Moore said, adding that some of the most meaningful relationships she’s made have been with other moms. Duff has also spoken out about the essay, saying during an episode of Call Her Daddy that she was “pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad,” and called the claims “not true.” After the publication of the Cut essay, a source close to the group told People, “It was a misalignment of values that Ashley decided to make public. Friends naturally drift apart. It didn’t warrant a dramatic breakup text.”
More than 10,000 homes have been evacuated as a major wildfire tears through Los Angeles County. The Sandy Fire, which broke out on Monday morning in Simi Valley, just outside of Los Angeles, is burning across more than 1,300 acres. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. As of early Tuesday, the fire is at zero percent containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Andy VanSciver, a public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department, confirmed that the wildfire is the largest one that firefighters have had to tackle so far this year, while noting that California does not really have wildfire seasons anymore. “We are now in a year-round season,” he told The Washington Post. “And we are transitioning into peak fire season.” In addition to the 10,000 homes that have already been evacuated, 3,500 more have been placed under evacuation warnings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed on Monday that the state had secured federal assistance to help respond to the Sandy Fire in Ventura. “We are deeply grateful to the crews on the front lines and urge Californians in impacted areas to follow guidance from local officials,” Newsom said.