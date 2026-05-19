Mandy Moore Blasts Fellow Actress Over ‘Toxic’ Mom Group Essay

If your skincare routine has been on autopilot (or quietly fell apart somewhere in February), spring is an ideal time for a reset. British brand ELEMIS has been a cult favorite among beauty editors for years, and its Pro-Collagen line is worth a look if you’re ready to elevate your regimen. ELEMIS formulas are award-winning, rigorously tested, clinically proven, and designed to keep your complexion looking healthy and supple. ELEMIS is running a Memorial Day sale now through 5/26. Use code MDW25 to save 25% sitewide*. Spend $140 or more to unlock a six-piece gift, or $215 or more for a seven-piece set that includes a full-size Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator.

This cleansing balm is ELEMIS’s best-selling formula. Powered by Padina pavonica, a marine algae known for its hydrating properties, the balm strengthens the skin barrier for 24 hours. The scent alone is worth it—a rich aroma of black cherry, almond, and vanilla.

Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm (100g) Price reflects 25% discount Buy At Elemis $ 54 Free Returns | Free Shipping

This lightweight daily moisturizer pulls double duty, providing SPF30 protection while actively working to improve skin firmness thanks to Padina pavonica, chlorella, and ginkgo biloba. Plus, the silky finish makes it an ideal base for makeup.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30 (50mL) Price reflects 25% discount Buy At Elemis $ 109 Free Returns | Free Shipping

ELEMIS Future Restore Serum features a world’s first—opal skin algae complex, a trio of marine microalgae rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and peptides that targets visible signs of aging due to collagen decline. According to ELEMIS, an independent clinical trial reported that users noticed a reduced depth of fine lines and wrinkles in only four days.

Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum (30mL) Price reflects 25% discount Buy At Elemis $ 117 Free Returns | Free Shipping

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