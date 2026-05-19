Mandy Moore Blasts Fellow Actress Over ‘Toxic’ Mom Group Essay
Mandy Moore is breaking her silence about fellow actress Ashley Tisdale French’s New York Magazine essay that called out their “toxic mom group.” “The most important thing in my life is being a kind person and like that legacy of kindness, and anyone even insinuating that that might not be the case, and with the company that I choose to keep, is very upsetting,” Moore said during a conversation with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. In the original January article, titled “Breaking Up with My Toxic Mom Group,” Tisdale French didn’t mention names, but fans deduced she was referring to a group that included stars like Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, and Moore herself. “I think the biggest takeaway from that whole ridiculous debacle is that I feel like it just sort of it perpetuates this silly trope that women can’t be supportive of one another,” Moore said, adding that some of the most meaningful relationships she’s made have been with other moms. Duff has also spoken out about the essay, saying during an episode of Call Her Daddy that she was “pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad,” and called the claims “not true.” After the publication of the Cut essay, a source close to the group told People, “It was a misalignment of values that Ashley decided to make public. Friends naturally drift apart. It didn’t warrant a dramatic breakup text.”