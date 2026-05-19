Hollywood Star Tells Audience to ‘Put Your F***ing Phone Down’
Hollywood icon Sharon Stone doled out some tough love at a gala evening by telling the audience to better connect as human beings. The star of such seminal cinematic hits as Basic Instinct, Casino and Broken Flowers made the comments during an event on Monday in Cannes held by the Better World Fund, which strives to support “cinema and art at the service of humanity.” Stone called on attendees to remember the value of basic kindness. “I want you to tell them, and I want you to mean it, that you’re sorry for the thing that hurt them,” she said, encouraging people to engage with the person beside them in the audience. “That makes them afraid, mean, unkind, afraid when they’re alone, angry. Put that f---ing phone down,” she went on. “Turn to the person next to you. Turn that man right there and hug him. Hug that man.” It remains unclear just how universal her message was intended to be. Kindness famously costs nothing—but ticket prices for the event appear to have started in the $2,300 range, and run all the way up to $35,000 for VIP access.