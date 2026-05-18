Band Behind ‘Barbie Girl’ Calls It Quits After Over 30 Years
Aqua, the dance-pop group known for 1997’s “Barbie Girl,” has disbanded, they announced Monday on Instagram. “After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band,” René Difand, Lene Nystrøm, and keyboardist Søren Rasted wrote. The group officially formed in 1995, and produced three albums, the first of which—Aquarium—contained “Barbie Girl.” That single charted at number one in several European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. In their Instagram post, the band added: “When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together. For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact.” In a note to fans, the band signed off: “From the bottom of our hearts: thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 30 years. Thank you for the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments we’ve shared together. Nothing but love and gratitude from here on.”