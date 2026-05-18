‘Better Call Saul’ Star Reveals Devastating Diagnosis

An unruly traveler aboard a Shanghai-bound Delta Air Lines flight triggered an unscheduled landing in Seattle, the carrier said late Sunday. Details of the incident remain unclear, but the Airbus A350 had left Los Angeles and was traveling above the coast of northwest Washington state when the flight crew had to repeatedly ask the passenger to follow directions they had given. The traveler appears to have been uncooperative, and so the team, citing concern “for the safety of the aircraft and passenger,” opted to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Delta representative has confirmed. Local police were waiting on the tarmac once the 2-year-old jet eventually reached its gate. What became of the unruly passenger after the unscheduled arrival also remains unclear. But the incident meant that 271 other passengers, alongside a crew of 11 attendants and four cockpit officers, faced an unexpected overnight stay in the city. The carrier said they expect the long-haul trip to Shanghai to resume Monday.
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- 1Delta Flight Forced to Divert After Passenger ChaosUNSCHEDULED PIT STOPThe plane was en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai when an altercation forced the pilot to land in Seattle.
- 2‘Better Call Saul’ Star Reveals Devastating DiagnosisTHE FIGHT AHEADActor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS.
Partner updateAD BY ELEMISSave 25% on These Pro-Collagen Skincare EssentialsGLOW GETTERThe British skincare brand—ELEMIS—is a long time favorite of beauty editors.
- 3‘War of the Worlds’ Star Dies at 96ACTING STAR GONEHer death was not made public until now.
- 4Two U.S. Navy Jets Collide Mid-Air in IdahoDOWN IN FLAMESThe incident happened during an aerial demonstration.
Shop with ScoutedThis Kava Drink Delivers a Gentle Buzz Sans the HangoverKAVA GOOD TIMEKava Haven offers you a way to unwind without the need of alcohol.
- 5Madeleine McCann Suspect Caught After Escaping SurveillancePUNCH ONThe convicted sex offender was supposedly under 24-hour surveillance.
- 6Dr. Hook Legend Dies at 76 From Kidney DiseaseMUSICIAN MOURNEDThe star helped form the rock band in 1968, originally named Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show.
- 7'Devil Wears Prada' Star Reveals His A-List DoppelgängerMIRROR, MIRROR“All attractive bald men do not look alike, folks.”
- 8Hit Biopic Returns to Number One Spot at Box OfficeDON’T STOP ‘TIL YOU GET ENOUGHIt’s close to overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Ex-Google CEO Booed at Graduation Amid Sex Pest AllegationsTOUGH CROWDStudent groups at the university distributed fliers urging students to “turn their backs to the stage” or “boo.”
- 10Top Podcaster Reveals She’s Expecting First ChildCALL HER MOMMYThe announcement comes during a tumultuous time for the couple.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Reveals Devastating Diagnosis
Actor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. “I am a person living with ALS,” Russell Andrews said during a CNN interview Saturday, revealing he was diagnosed last year. Andrews said he first noticed symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic and initially feared he was having a stroke. Recalling the difficult period, he said: “We didn’t work for three years, about, and then we had the back-to-back strikes and so a lot was going on.” He described struggling with everyday tasks, saying: “I was not able to do things that I normally do. I was dropping cups and glasses at night,” while also experiencing arm sensations and “twitches” later linked to ALS-related nerve damage. Andrews is best known for appearing in TV series including, Better Call Saul and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the film Straight Outta Compton.
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Ann Robinson, best known for her role as library science teacher Sylvia Van Buren in War of the Worlds, has died at the age of 96. Robinson died on September 26, 2025, but her death was not made public until now. Robinson began her career as a Hollywood stunt-woman before being cast in the Oscar-winning 1953 film of H.G Wells’ famous novel War of the Worlds. She and cast-mate Gene Barry were asked by Stephen Spielberg to reprise a scene from the 1953 movie in his own 2005 adaptation starring Tom Cruise. Years later, in an interview, Robinson described the legendary director as “so adorable.” “[Spielberg] came up behind me, squatted down and placed three fingers on my left shoulder and yelled, ‘Someone take my picture!’ Apparently, War of the Worlds was one of his favorite films growing up." Robinson also reprised the role in a 1980s television version of the story, later telling an interviewer: “I’ve gotten more mileage out of War of the Worlds than Vivien Leigh did on Gone With the Wind.”
Four crew members ejected safely after two Navy jets collided during an air show in Western Idaho on Sunday. Two EA-18-G Growler fighter jets crashed during the Fighter Skies airshow at Mountain Home Air Force Base, leading to the remainder of the show being canceled. Video captured by Shane Ogden shows the two aircraft colliding mid-air roughly two miles from the base, with the crew members ejecting before the aircraft crashed on the ground. Plumes of smoke are visible afterward. “I was just filming thinking they were going to split apart and that happened and I filmed the rest,” Ogden told Politico, noting he left the scene to stay out of the way of emergency responders. The aircraft were from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 in Whidbey Island, Washington, Politico noted, citing Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces. The pilots were performing an aerial demonstration when the crash occurred, and Umayam confirmed that the crew members were evaluated by medics. The crash is now under investigation. The Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters said via its Facebook page that the aircrew involved in the incident were in a stable condition.
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As spring ushers in a season of resets, consumers are rethinking their drinking habits—seeking ways to scale back on alcohol without sacrificing the social ritual. Functional beverages are a great zero-proof alternative to spirits, offering a gentle mood boost sans the side effects. Kava Haven is a non-alcoholic spirit with a flavor profile that hits like a lemon drop shot with a ginger kick.
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The prime suspect in the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested after he evaded police surveillance and got into a fight. Christian Brueckner, 49, was wearing an ankle monitor and under round-the-clock surveillance when the incident took place, leaving the German authorities scrambling to explain what happened. Brueckner and an unnamed British man were arrested on suspicion of “mutual assault” in the north-German city of Kiel in April. In the wake of the incident, the German police said Breuckner gave them the slip, and Interior Minister Magdalena Finke has now admitted the episode showed that the surveillance operation around Brueckner had failed. Madeleine McCann went missing from a vacation villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. Brueckner has been on the police’s radar since 2008, when his name was given to both the English and German police by an informer. Brueckner has prior convictions for child abuse, and was released from jail late last year after serving seven years for the brutal rape of an older woman. Police say there is significant circumstantial evidence linking him to McCann’s disappearance, but Bruecker denies it. His lawyer challenged Scotland Yard to bring an extradition case, and said Britain never would. No charges have ever been filed over then-three-year-old Madeleine’s disappearance.
Dennis Locorriere, the lead singer of the New Jersey-based rock band Dr. Hook, died on Saturday from kidney disease at age 76. “Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him,” his management announced in a statement on the band’s website on Sunday. Locorriere “passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones,” his management added. The star helped form the rock band in 1968 with fellow musicians Ray Sawyer, George Cummings Jr., and Billy Francis. The group gained a massive following in the ‘70s with hits like “Sylvia’s Mother,” “The Cover of the Rolling Stone,” as well as “Only Sixteen” and “A Little Bit More,” both of which Locorriere sang lead vocals on. He recorded 18 albums over his storied career. The musician was also known for his songwriting, writing hits for legends like Olivia Newton-John, Willie Nelson, Crystal Gayle, and Bob Dylan throughout his career.
The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci, 65, insists he is not the English actor Mark Strong, 62, even if the world occasionally disagrees. Speaking at an event at 92NY in New York City, Tucci was asked by moderator Josh Horowitz which celebrity he is most often mistaken for, and his answer was definitive: “Mark Strong, always.” The actor said the two “get complimented on each other’s performances,” and added that he is genuinely “very flattered” by the ongoing case of mistaken identity, while also praising Strong’s acting and personality. “All attractive bald men do not look alike, folks,” Horowitz, 49, joked. Tucci is not alone in acknowledging the resemblance, as Strong also addressed the mix-up on BBC’s The One Show in 2025, recalling a moment when he was once asked to sign a poster for Tucci’s fan. “We met, actually, and I had to confess to him that somebody once asked me to sign a poster because they thought I was him,” Strong recalled. The Sherlock Holmes actor added that Tucci’s fan “wouldn’t take no for an answer,” so he went ahead and signed the poster as his doppelgänger.
The King of Pop is back on top. Michael has made a staggering $703 million internationally, putting the showstopper back in first place at both the domestic and global box office—with $282 million and $421 million respectively—just four weeks into its release. It’s close to overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, which made $911 million during its 2018 run. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also still going strong, after two weekends in the top spot, having earned $550 million internationally just three weeks into its release, a figure that far exceeds its $100 million production budget. It’s performed incredibly well with international audiences, who have contributed $370.3 million of its revenue. The hugely popular sequel made $50.6 million this week. Mortal Kombat II made $10 million this weekend, bringing its total to $101 million domestically and internationally combined, compared to its $80 million production budget. The Sheep Detectives also brought in $14 million this week, for a total of $58.7 million globally since its release.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was booed during his commencement speech at the University of Arizona’s graduation on Saturday after sexual abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend. Student groups at the university distributed fliers urging students to “turn their backs to the stage” or “boo” during the former executive’s speech. The fliers stated that they wanted to “make it clear that the University of Arizona and greater community that we represent, whether from Tucson or beyond, do not support abusers being platformed.” Schmidt was accused by Michelle Ritter in a 2021 lawsuit of “forcibly raping” her during a trip off the coast of Mexico and later initiating sex without her consent in 2023 during the annual Burning Man festival. Schmidt, who has denied the allegations, was also booed multiple times while addressing AI. “I know what many of you are feeling about that. I can hear you. There is a fear,” Schmidt said to a cacophony of jeers. “The question is not whether AI will shape the world. It will. The question is whether you will have shaped artificial intelligence,” he said.
Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, 42. The podcast host announced the pregnancy in a Sunday Instagram post featuring her growing baby bump, with her husband looking up at her. Cooper captioned the post, “Our family 🤍.” The couple first met during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and got engaged in 2023. They married in an intimate affair in Mexico a year later, in the spring of 2024. The announcement comes during a tumultuous time for the couple. Cooper has been embroiled in an internet feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle. There had also been reports that Cooper and her film-producer husband were on the outs. “Matt fully courted Alex and was so sweet with her in the beginning. Once they moved in together, that’s when things changed,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this month. Kaplan has also been accused, in a Bloomberg report, of threatening the staff at the production company behind Call Her Daddy, the Unwell Network, which is run by the couple. However, the duo put on a united front at the 2026 YouTube Upfront event last week.