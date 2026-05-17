Madeleine McCann Suspect Caught After Escaping Surveillance

Dennis Locorriere, the lead singer of the New Jersey-based rock band Dr. Hook, died on Saturday from kidney disease at age 76. “Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him,” his management announced in a statement on the band’s website on Sunday. Locorriere “passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones,” his management added. The star helped form the rock band in 1968 with fellow musicians Ray Sawyer, George Cummings Jr., and Billy Francis. The group gained a massive following in the ‘70s with hits like “Sylvia’s Mother,” “The Cover of the Rolling Stone,” as well as “Only Sixteen” and “A Little Bit More,” both of which Locorriere sang lead vocals on. He recorded 18 albums over his storied career. The musician was also known for his songwriting, writing hits for legends like Olivia Newton-John, Willie Nelson, Crystal Gayle, and Bob Dylan throughout his career.
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- 1Dr. Hook Legend Dies at 76 From Kidney DiseaseMUSICIAN MOURNEDThe star helped form the rock band in 1968, originally named Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show.
- 2Madeleine McCann Suspect Caught After Escaping SurveillancePUNCH ONThe convicted sex offender was supposedly under 24-hour surveillance.
Shop with ScoutedThis Kava Drink Delivers a Gentle Buzz Sans the HangoverKAVA GOOD TIMEKava Haven offers you a way to unwind without the need of alcohol.
- 3'Devil Wears Prada' Star Reveals His A-List DoppelgängerMIRROR, MIRROR“All attractive bald men do not look alike, folks.”
- 4Hit Biopic Returns to Number One Spot at Box OfficeDON’T STOP ‘TIL YOU GET ENOUGHIt’s close to overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Ex-Google CEO Booed at Graduation Amid Sex Pest AllegationsTOUGH CROWDStudent groups at the university distributed fliers urging students to “turn their backs to the stage” or “boo.”
- 6Top Podcaster Reveals She’s Expecting First ChildCALL HER MOMMYThe announcement comes during a tumultuous time for the couple.
- 7MMA Fighter’s Big Return Lasted All of 17 SecondsTAKEDOWNNine and a half years after her last bout, the fighter returned for another round.
- 8Tony Nominee, 26, In the Running for James BondFROM STAGE WITH LOVEThe “Sunset Boulevard” breakout has reportedly joined the crowded race to become the next 007.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9‘Survivor Greece’ Halts Filming Following Horrific AccidentSURVIVAL MODEThe reality competition was pulled from the air after a contestant suffered life-altering injuries in an accident outside the show.
- 10HGTV Star Shares Truth Behind Surprise FiringAT SEAAlison Victoria says poor word choice ruined her return to “Battle on the Beach.”
Madeleine McCann Suspect Caught After Escaping Surveillance
The prime suspect in the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested after he evaded police surveillance and got into a fight. Christian Brueckner, 49, was wearing an ankle monitor and under round-the-clock surveillance when the incident took place, leaving the German authorities scrambling to explain what happened. Brueckner and an unnamed British man were arrested on suspicion of “mutual assault” in the north-German city of Kiel in April. In the wake of the incident, the German police said Breuckner gave them the slip, and Interior Minister Magdalena Finke has now admitted the episode showed that the surveillance operation around Brueckner had failed. Madeleine McCann went missing from a vacation villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. Brueckner has been on the police’s radar since 2008, when his name was given to both the English and German police by an informer. Brueckner has prior convictions for child abuse, and was released from jail late last year after serving seven years for the brutal rape of an older woman. Police say there is significant circumstantial evidence linking him to McCann’s disappearance, but Bruecker denies it. His lawyer challenged Scotland Yard to bring an extradition case, and said Britain never would. No charges have ever been filed over then-three-year-old Madeleine’s disappearance.
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As spring ushers in a season of resets, consumers are rethinking their drinking habits—seeking ways to scale back on alcohol without sacrificing the social ritual. Functional beverages are a great zero-proof alternative to spirits, offering a gentle mood boost sans the side effects. Kava Haven is a non-alcoholic spirit with a flavor profile that hits like a lemon drop shot with a ginger kick.
It’s crafted with noble kava (a South Pacific plant root used to promote relaxation), white grape juice concentrate, and a blend of vanilla, ginger, lemon, and cardamom extracts—all with no added sugar. Drink it straight to savor the strong, smooth flavor, on the rocks for a refreshing twist, or swap it in for traditional spirits in your favorite cocktails.
Plus, if you need some mocktail inspiration, Kava Haven has recipes on its site. And since it’s non-alcoholic, you can skip the electrolytes, painkillers, and the hours of couch recovery the next morning.
An independent 22-day observational study found that people who drank Kava Haven reported lower stress and reduced overall alcohol consumption. Anecdotally, users have reported a noticeable sense of calm that eased social interactions. While the research was observational rather than clinical, the consistency of responses echoed what many customers report anecdotally: Kava Haven can promote a sense of calm while serving as a satisfying alternative to alcohol.
The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci, 65, insists he is not the English actor Mark Strong, 62, even if the world occasionally disagrees. Speaking at an event at 92NY in New York City, Tucci was asked by moderator Josh Horowitz which celebrity he is most often mistaken for, and his answer was definitive: “Mark Strong, always.” The actor said the two “get complimented on each other’s performances,” and added that he is genuinely “very flattered” by the ongoing case of mistaken identity, while also praising Strong’s acting and personality. “All attractive bald men do not look alike, folks,” Horowitz, 49, joked. Tucci is not alone in acknowledging the resemblance, as Strong also addressed the mix-up on BBC’s The One Show in 2025, recalling a moment when he was once asked to sign a poster for Tucci’s fan. “We met, actually, and I had to confess to him that somebody once asked me to sign a poster because they thought I was him,” Strong recalled. The Sherlock Holmes actor added that Tucci’s fan “wouldn’t take no for an answer,” so he went ahead and signed the poster as his doppelgänger.
The King of Pop is back on top. Michael has made a staggering $703 million internationally, putting the showstopper back in first place at both the domestic and global box office—with $282 million and $421 million respectively—just four weeks into its release. It’s close to overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, which made $911 million during its 2018 run. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also still going strong, after two weekends in the top spot, having earned $550 million internationally just three weeks into its release, a figure that far exceeds its $100 million production budget. It’s performed incredibly well with international audiences, who have contributed $370.3 million of its revenue. The hugely popular sequel made $50.6 million this week. Mortal Kombat II made $10 million this weekend, bringing its total to $101 million domestically and internationally combined, compared to its $80 million production budget. The Sheep Detectives also brought in $14 million this week, for a total of $58.7 million globally since its release.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was booed during his commencement speech at the University of Arizona’s graduation on Saturday after sexual abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend. Student groups at the university distributed fliers urging students to “turn their backs to the stage” or “boo” during the former executive’s speech. The fliers stated that they wanted to “make it clear that the University of Arizona and greater community that we represent, whether from Tucson or beyond, do not support abusers being platformed.” Schmidt was accused by Michelle Ritter in a 2021 lawsuit of “forcibly raping” her during a trip off the coast of Mexico and later initiating sex without her consent in 2023 during the annual Burning Man festival. Schmidt, who has denied the allegations, was also booed multiple times while addressing AI. “I know what many of you are feeling about that. I can hear you. There is a fear,” Schmidt said to a cacophony of jeers. “The question is not whether AI will shape the world. It will. The question is whether you will have shaped artificial intelligence,” he said.
Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, 42. The podcast host announced the pregnancy in a Sunday Instagram post featuring her growing baby bump, with her husband looking up at her. Cooper captioned the post, “Our family 🤍.” The couple first met during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and got engaged in 2023. They married in an intimate affair in Mexico a year later, in the spring of 2024. The announcement comes during a tumultuous time for the couple. Cooper has been embroiled in an internet feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle. There had also been reports that Cooper and her film-producer husband were on the outs. “Matt fully courted Alex and was so sweet with her in the beginning. Once they moved in together, that’s when things changed,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this month. Kaplan has also been accused, in a Bloomberg report, of threatening the staff at the production company behind Call Her Daddy, the Unwell Network, which is run by the couple. However, the duo put on a united front at the 2026 YouTube Upfront event last week.
Ronda Rousey’s return to mixed martial arts ended quickly—just 17 seconds into her fight. Nine and a half years after her last bout, Rousey returned for another round against Gina Carano, 44, who was also making her comeback. Rousey charged at the veteran fighter and took her down immediately with her signature armbar, prompting the referee to call the match in her favor. “I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible. I didn’t really want to hurt her. Luckily, it was beautiful martial arts, that’s what I think it was. It was art,” Rousey said about her swift takedown. Rousey, the first women’s titleholder in the UFC, added that her storied career will officially end after this fight. Carano’s comeback, 17 years after her own retirement, was also cut short, but the reunion between the two fighters was gracious, with both hugging after the fight. Although Carano was disappointed by the quick loss, she was equally excited for the opportunity to fight Rousey. “Fighting a legend was a victory. I feel great. But she trained. She had her game plan. I have so much love and respect for her,” Carano said.
Tom Francis may be the latest actor with a license to dream. The 26-year-old British stage star has reportedly auditioned to become the next James Bond, making him one of the latest names in the increasingly crowded race to inherit cinema’s most famous tuxedo. Francis has read for the role as Amazon MGM Studios continues its search for a new 007 under casting director Nina Gold, according to Variety. While Bond rumors have swirled around bigger screen names including Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Callum Turner, Francis would represent a less obvious pick. His profile has exploded over the past year thanks to Jamie Lloyd’s unconventional revival of Sunset Boulevard, where he starred opposite former Pussycat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger. Francis won an Olivier Award and picked up a Tony nomination for his performance, including a now-famous sequence that saw him singing while walking through New York’s theater district. His screen résumé, however, remains comparatively light, though that may make him a more traditional Bond gamble: a younger actor with less Hollywood baggage.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
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Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
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A brutal off-camera accident has brought Survivor Greece to a sudden halt. Production and broadcasts of the reality series have reportedly been suspended after 21-year-old contestant Stavros Floros suffered catastrophic injuries while spearfishing during a break from filming in the Dominican Republic. Floros was diving off Saona Island when he was struck by a tourist vessel, according to statements from AcunMedya obtained by the Toronto Sun. The production company stressed that the incident occurred outside the show’s competitive activities and said Floros was immediately assisted and transported for medical treatment while authorities investigate what happened. Reports say Floros suffered severe injuries to both legs after being struck by the boat’s propellers, including a partial amputation of his left leg and major trauma to his right ankle. Floros remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is reportedly out of danger. Greek broadcaster SKAI said it would help cover medical treatment and rehabilitation costs while Survivor Greece remains off the air.
Popular Battle on the Beach star Alison Victoria believes she was not invited back to co-host the revived HGTV seaside home design competition program because she had falsely stated that the series had been “canceled,” which apparently bothered producers. In fact the show was not “canceled,” it was simply “not renewed,” she emphasized in a new interview, pointing out a grain-of-sand distinction between the two fates. That slightly more negative word ”should not have been used,” according to Victoria, when she referred to the ending of the series after four seasons on her Pap Smear podcast last summer. “I should’ve said ‘not renewed.’ That’s the language that I should have used,” she noted. Victoria, 44, co-hosted the series with Taniya Nayak and Ty Pennington. Earlier this week, the network announced that it was reviving the series with Pennington, 61, back as co-host, along with new designers and judges. The reality show pits teams of designers against one another to renovate beachfront homes.