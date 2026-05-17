‘Survivor Greece’ Halts Filming Following Horrific Accident

Tom Francis may be the latest actor with a license to dream. The 26-year-old British stage star has reportedly auditioned to become the next James Bond, making him one of the latest names in the increasingly crowded race to inherit cinema’s most famous tuxedo. Francis has read for the role as Amazon MGM Studios continues its search for a new 007 under casting director Nina Gold, according to Variety. While Bond rumors have swirled around bigger screen names including Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Callum Turner, Francis would represent a less obvious pick. His profile has exploded over the past year thanks to Jamie Lloyd’s unconventional revival of Sunset Boulevard, where he starred opposite former Pussycat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger. Francis won an Olivier Award and picked up a Tony nomination for his performance, including a now-famous sequence that saw him singing while walking through New York’s theater district. His screen résumé, however, remains comparatively light, though that may make him a more traditional Bond gamble: a younger actor with less Hollywood baggage.
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- 1Tony Nominee, 26, In the Running for James BondFROM STAGE WITH LOVEThe “Sunset Boulevard” breakout has reportedly joined the crowded race to become the next 007.
- 2‘Survivor Greece’ Halts Filming Following Horrific AccidentSURVIVAL MODEThe reality competition was pulled from the air after a contestant suffered life-altering injuries in an accident outside the show.
Shop with ScoutedThis Kava Drink Delivers a Gentle Buzz Sans the HangoverKAVA GOOD TIMEKava Haven offers you a way to unwind without the need of alcohol.
- 3Rat Virus Cruise Outbreak Spreads to Another CountryVIRUS VOYAGEFour passengers have been put in isolation following a positive hantavirus test result.
- 4Pope Leo Awkwardly Blindsided by Gen Alpha Brainrot StuntPALMS UPNo one is safe from this generation’s latest obsession.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Death Toll Rises in Cave Diving TragedyDANGEROUS MISSIONThe search and rescue mission was halted after another grim development.
- 6Nepo Baby Actor-Musician Cancels Tour Over Dismal SalesPLOTZ“I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets,” the two-time Emmy winner lamented.
- 7Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Unveils New Evidence Ahead of RetrialROUND TWOMurdaugh’s double murder conviction, for the 2021 killings of his wife and son, was reversed on Wednesday.
- 8Kimberly Guilfoyle Tries Fast Food DiplomacyMCPHOTO-OPDon Jr.’s ex praised McDonald’s for bringing “American culture” to the Greek people.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9Singer Behind Olympic Skier’s Fatal Shooting Dies at 84LOST LOVEClaudine Longet shot and killed Olympic skier Vladimir “Spider” Sabich.
- 10Cause of Death Revealed for 35-Year-Old Former NFL Player‘MANY BROKEN HEARTS’A report says the one-time Arizona Cardinals defensive end died of “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.”
‘Survivor Greece’ Halts Filming Following Horrific Accident
A brutal off-camera accident has brought Survivor Greece to a sudden halt. Production and broadcasts of the reality series have reportedly been suspended after 21-year-old contestant Stavros Floros suffered catastrophic injuries while spearfishing during a break from filming in the Dominican Republic. Floros was diving off Saona Island when he was struck by a tourist vessel, according to statements from AcunMedya obtained by the Toronto Sun. The production company stressed that the incident occurred outside the show’s competitive activities and said Floros was immediately assisted and transported for medical treatment while authorities investigate what happened. Reports say Floros suffered severe injuries to both legs after being struck by the boat’s propellers, including a partial amputation of his left leg and major trauma to his right ankle. Floros remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is reportedly out of danger. Greek broadcaster SKAI said it would help cover medical treatment and rehabilitation costs while Survivor Greece remains off the air.
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As spring ushers in a season of resets, consumers are rethinking their drinking habits—seeking ways to scale back on alcohol without sacrificing the social ritual. Functional beverages are a great zero-proof alternative to spirits, offering a gentle mood boost sans the side effects. Kava Haven is a non-alcoholic spirit with a flavor profile that hits like a lemon drop shot with a ginger kick.
It’s crafted with noble kava (a South Pacific plant root used to promote relaxation), white grape juice concentrate, and a blend of vanilla, ginger, lemon, and cardamom extracts—all with no added sugar. Drink it straight to savor the strong, smooth flavor, on the rocks for a refreshing twist, or swap it in for traditional spirits in your favorite cocktails.
Plus, if you need some mocktail inspiration, Kava Haven has recipes on its site. And since it’s non-alcoholic, you can skip the electrolytes, painkillers, and the hours of couch recovery the next morning.
An independent 22-day observational study found that people who drank Kava Haven reported lower stress and reduced overall alcohol consumption. Anecdotally, users have reported a noticeable sense of calm that eased social interactions. While the research was observational rather than clinical, the consistency of responses echoed what many customers report anecdotally: Kava Haven can promote a sense of calm while serving as a satisfying alternative to alcohol.
A hantavirus outbreak tied to a luxury cruise ship has now reached Canada. British Columbia health officials confirmed Saturday that one Canadian passenger tested positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus after leaving the MV Hondius, a Dutch cruise ship that departed Argentina on April 1 on an Antarctic expedition. The infected traveler, who officials said is from Yukon, developed mild symptoms and is now in stable condition while isolating along with three other exposed Canadians on Vancouver Island. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, said the four travelers did not come into contact with the public after arriving in Victoria for testing and isolation. According to the World Health Organization, the Andes strain linked to the cruise outbreak can cause severe lung illness and can be fatal in up to 50 percent of cases. Hantaviruses are typically spread through rodents, though health officials note the Andes strain can, in rare cases, spread between people.
Pope Leo XIV was caught looking bewildered Saturday as he was coerced into performing a nonsensical brainrot meme popularized by Gen Alpha. The awkward encounter happened as he was leaving a church service, when he was called over to the side by a priest and Catholic radio DJ who asked Pope Leo to join a group of kids in doing the notorious “six-seven” gesture, complete with the palms up hand wiggle and mindless phrase. The trend has vexed parents of schoolchildren and become so stubbornly ubiquitous that a Connecticut wrestling coach was even arrested for allegedly assaulting a student who made the “six-seven” joke. But Pope Leo, fortunately, proved more tolerant. Footage of the bizarre moment in papal history shows confusion on his face as he struggles to make sense of the gesture and do it himself, quietly mumbling “six-seven” before quickly making his getaway. One X user pointed out that the pope is the 267th person to hold the highest Catholic office. As of writing, the video had over 4 million views on TikTok alone.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
The search for the remaining four missing Italian cave divers in the Maldives was suspended on Saturday after a member of the search team died trying to reach them. The divers, believed to be deep inside an underwater cave, are believed to have died exploring a cave at a depth of about 160 feet in Vaavu Atoll on Thursday. Recreational divers are not meant to descend beyond 98 feet in the Maldives. The President of the Maldives announced the death of Mohamed Mahudhee, a member of the Maldivian National Defense Force, on X on Saturday. A spokesman for the president told the AP Mahudhee had died from underwater decompression sickness after being transferred to a hospital in the capital. He said the search was on hold until at least Sunday, when a group of three Finnish deep water diving experts will arrive to join the search team. The other victims have been identified as Monica Montefalcone, an associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa; her daughter, Giorgia Sommacal; marine biologist Federico Gualtieri; researcher Muriel Oddenino; and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti.
Actor-turned-musician Kiefer Sutherland is apologizing to American fans for canceling a planned concert tour promoting his fourth album, Grey, because of lackluster ticket sales. The news comes on the heels of a successful European tour by the two-time Emmy winner. The 24 star called his latest album his “most personal yet.“ ”With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the U.S. leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales,” Sutherland, 59, wrote in an Instagram post. “I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half empty houses.” Sutherland, who is the son of the late actor Donald Sutherland, said he looks forward to touring the U.S. in the future “at a more suitable time.” He also noted that ticket purchases will be refunded. “I hope you understand,” he added.
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team is mapping out its strategy for a second trial after a South Carolina judge overturned the disbarred lawyer’s double murder conviction. Murdaugh, 57, was convicted in 2023 of killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, in 2021. But in a 5-0 ruling on Wednesday, the court declared that former Colleton County clerk Rebecca Hill improperly influenced jurors while promoting her book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders. Now, defense attorney Jim Griffin says the retrial will zero in on evidence he claims investigators either ignored or failed to properly pursue. Speaking to NewsNation on Thursday, Griffin pointed to unidentified male DNA allegedly found beneath Maggie Murdaugh’s fingernails that he says was never entered into CODIS, the national law enforcement DNA database. The defense also plans to revisit tire marks near the crime scene that Griffin claims investigators never followed and instead “trampled over.” He further blasted the coroner’s estimated timeline of death, mocking the process as placing “his thumb under the armpits of Maggie and Paul to guesstimate what time of death it was.” Despite the overturned conviction, Murdaugh remains in prison, where he is serving a 40-year federal prison sentence and a concurrent 27-year state sentence for financial crimes.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is apparently America’s new fast food ambassador. The Fox News host-turned-U.S. ambassador to Greece (with a stint in between as Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée) turned up at a McDonald’s ribbon-cutting in Athens this week, hailing the chain as a delivery system for “American culture.” “American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture—and delicious food—to the Greek people,” Guilfoyle wrote in a post on Threads alongside photos from the event. She also called it “the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe.” Photos showed Guilfoyle posing beneath the golden arches with executives before taking part in a glossy photo shoot surrounded by McDonald’s branding. The spectacle quickly drew attention because of President Donald Trump’s legendarily enthusiastic relationship with the fast food giant. Trump has long treated McDonald’s as part of his personal brand, once even serving fast food at the White House during his first term and staging a campaign stunt working the fryer at a Pennsylvania franchise during the 2024 election. Now, as ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle appears to be redefining American soft power—one burger at a time.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
Claudine Longet, the French pop singer whose career became overshadowed by a deadly Olympic scandal, has died at 84. Her nephew, Bryan Longet, announced the death in a heartfelt social media tribute, writing: “You have been a true inspiration in my life and you will always be... another star in the sky. Thank you for everything, my aunt.” Longet first found fame in the 1960s with soft pop albums like Claudine and songs including “Nothing to Lose.” But her name became permanently linked to the 1976 shooting death of 31-year-old Olympic skier Vladimir “Spider” Sabich. The Olympian was fatally shot once with a Luger pistol at the couple’s Aspen, Colorado home, and died en route to the hospital alongside Longet. The singer maintained the shooting was accidental and happened while Sabich was showing her the gun. Longet was ultimately convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years’ probation, and a $250 fine. Following the scandal, Longet briefly reunited with her ex-husband Andy Williams, who helped cover her legal expenses. The former couple shared three children together.
Former NFL player Josh Mauro overdosed from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, a preliminary medical examiner’s report obtained by the California Post has revealed. Mauro, 35, died on April 23, his father Greg announced in a heartbreaking Facebook post. “With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend,” he wrote. Now, the Post writes that an autopsy in Phoenix, Arizona, determined that his manner of death was accidental due to “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.” Mauro was born in the U.K. but moved to Texas when he was three. He starred at his suburban Dallas high school and went on to play at Stanford University. He then played seven seasons in the NFL, including four with the Arizona Cardinals, before ultimately retiring after the 2021 season.