Pope Leo Awkwardly Blindsided by Gen Alpha Brainrot Stunt
Pope Leo XIV was caught looking bewildered Saturday as he was coerced into performing a nonsensical brainrot meme popularized by Gen Alpha. The awkward encounter happened as he was leaving a church service, when he was called over to the side by a priest and Catholic radio DJ who asked Pope Leo to join a group of kids in doing the notorious “six-seven” gesture, complete with the palms up hand wiggle and mindless phrase. The trend has vexed parents of schoolchildren and become so stubbornly ubiquitous that a Connecticut wrestling coach was even arrested for allegedly assaulting a student who made the “six-seven” joke. But Pope Leo, fortunately, proved more tolerant. Footage of the bizarre moment in papal history shows confusion on his face as he struggles to make sense of the gesture and do it himself, quietly mumbling “six-seven” before quickly making his getaway. One X user pointed out that the pope is the 267th person to hold the highest Catholic office. As of writing, the video had over 4 million views on TikTok alone.