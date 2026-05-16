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1

Pope Leo Awkwardly Blindsided by Gen Alpha Brainrot Stunt

PALMS UP
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 05.16.26 4:06PM EDT 

Pope Leo XIV was caught looking bewildered Saturday as he was coerced into performing a nonsensical brainrot meme popularized by Gen Alpha. The awkward encounter happened as he was leaving a church service, when he was called over to the side by a priest and Catholic radio DJ who asked Pope Leo to join a group of kids in doing the notorious “six-seven” gesture, complete with the palms up hand wiggle and mindless phrase. The trend has vexed parents of schoolchildren and become so stubbornly ubiquitous that a Connecticut wrestling coach was even arrested for allegedly assaulting a student who made the “six-seven” joke. But Pope Leo, fortunately, proved more tolerant. Footage of the bizarre moment in papal history shows confusion on his face as he struggles to make sense of the gesture and do it himself, quietly mumbling “six-seven” before quickly making his getaway. One X user pointed out that the pope is the 267th person to hold the highest Catholic office. As of writing, the video had over 4 million views on TikTok alone.

Read it at TikTok

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2
Nepo Baby Actor-Musician Cancels Tour Over Dismal Ticket Sales
PLOTZ
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 05.16.26 12:27AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Kiefer Sutherland performs during his "Love Will Bring You Home Tour" at Union Chapel on May 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Kiefer Sutherland performs during his "Love Will Bring You Home Tour" at Union Chapel on May 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images) Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images

Actor-turned-musician Kiefer Sutherland is apologizing to American fans for canceling a planned concert tour promoting his fourth album, Grey, because of lackluster ticket sales. The news comes on the heels of a successful European tour by the two-time Emmy winner. The 24 star called his latest album his “most personal yet.“ ”With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the U.S. leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales,” Sutherland, 59, wrote in an Instagram post. “I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half empty houses.” Sutherland, who is the son of the late actor Donald Sutherland, said he looks forward to touring the U.S. in the future “at a more suitable time.” He also noted that ticket purchases will be refunded. “I hope you understand,” he added.

Read it at People

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This Kava-Infused Alcohol Alternative Delivers a Buzz—Sans the Hangover
KAVA GOOD TIME
Scouted Staff
Updated 04.24.26 9:14PM EDT 
Published 04.24.26 2:09PM EDT 
Kava Haven kava-infused non-alcoholic spirit bottle served on a tray with a citrus cocktail and fresh orange slices
Kava Haven

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As spring ushers in a season of resets, consumers are rethinking their drinking habits—seeking ways to scale back on alcohol without sacrificing the social ritual. Functional beverages are a great zero-proof alternative to spirits, offering a gentle mood boost sans the side effects. Kava Haven is a non-alcoholic spirit with a flavor profile that hits like a lemon drop shot with a ginger kick.

It’s crafted with noble kava (a South Pacific plant root used to promote relaxation), white grape juice concentrate, and a blend of vanilla, ginger, lemon, and cardamom extracts—all with no added sugar. Drink it straight to savor the strong, smooth flavor, on the rocks for a refreshing twist, or swap it in for traditional spirits in your favorite cocktails.

Plus, if you need some mocktail inspiration, Kava Haven has recipes on its site. And since it’s non-alcoholic, you can skip the electrolytes, painkillers, and the hours of couch recovery the next morning.

An independent 22-day observational study found that people who drank Kava Haven reported lower stress and reduced overall alcohol consumption. Anecdotally, users have reported a noticeable sense of calm that eased social interactions. While the research was observational rather than clinical, the consistency of responses echoed what many customers report anecdotally: Kava Haven can promote a sense of calm while serving as a satisfying alternative to alcohol.

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3
Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Unveils Bombshell Evidence Ahead of Retrial
ROUND TWO
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.16.26 3:14AM EDT 
Published 05.15.26 10:19PM EDT 
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Murdaugh's trial for murder is scheduled to begin Jan. 23, 2023, in Walterboro. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) The State/TNS

Alex Murdaugh’s legal team is mapping out its strategy for a second trial after a South Carolina judge overturned the disbarred lawyer’s double murder conviction. Murdaugh, 57, was convicted in 2023 of killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, in 2021. But in a 5-0 ruling on Wednesday, the court declared that former Colleton County clerk Rebecca Hill improperly influenced jurors while promoting her book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders. Now, defense attorney Jim Griffin says the retrial will zero in on evidence he claims investigators either ignored or failed to properly pursue. Speaking to NewsNation on Thursday, Griffin pointed to unidentified male DNA allegedly found beneath Maggie Murdaugh’s fingernails that he says was never entered into CODIS, the national law enforcement DNA database. The defense also plans to revisit tire marks near the crime scene that Griffin claims investigators never followed and instead “trampled over.” He further blasted the coroner’s estimated timeline of death, mocking the process as placing “his thumb under the armpits of Maggie and Paul to guesstimate what time of death it was.” Despite the overturned conviction, Murdaugh remains in prison, where he is serving a 40-year federal prison sentence and a concurrent 27-year state sentence for financial crimes.

Read it at New York Post

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4
Kimberly Guilfoyle Tries Fast Food Diplomacy
MCPHOTO-OP
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 05.16.26 3:28AM EDT 
Published 05.15.26 8:59PM EDT 
Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Kimberly Guilfoyle yells during the first day of the Republican convention in Washington, D.C., on August 24, 2020. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle is apparently America’s new fast food ambassador. The Fox News host-turned-U.S. ambassador to Greece (with a stint in between as Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée) turned up at a McDonald’s ribbon-cutting in Athens this week, hailing the chain as a delivery system for “American culture.” “American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture—and delicious food—to the Greek people,” Guilfoyle wrote in a post on Threads alongside photos from the event. She also called it “the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe.” Photos showed Guilfoyle posing beneath the golden arches with executives before taking part in a glossy photo shoot surrounded by McDonald’s branding. The spectacle quickly drew attention because of President Donald Trump’s legendarily enthusiastic relationship with the fast food giant. Trump has long treated McDonald’s as part of his personal brand, once even serving fast food at the White House during his first term and staging a campaign stunt working the fryer at a Pennsylvania franchise during the 2024 election. Now, as ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle appears to be redefining American soft power—one burger at a time.

Post from Kimberly Guilfoyle reads: " An exciting day for Greece! It was my honor to participate in the ribbon cutting for a brand new McDonald's at The Mall in Athens, the most technologically advanced McDonald's in all of Europe! American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture - and delicious food - to the Greek people."
The former Fox News host turned U.S. ambassador to Greece turned up at a McDonald’s ribbon-cutting in Athens. Threads

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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5
Singer Behind Olympic Skier’s Fatal Shooting Dies at 84
LOST LOVE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.15.26 3:25PM EDT 
claudine longet
French-born actress-singer, Claudine Longet, wife of American singer, Andy Williams, in London. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Claudine Longet, the French pop singer whose career became overshadowed by a deadly Olympic scandal, has died at 84. Her nephew, Bryan Longet, announced the death in a heartfelt social media tribute, writing: “You have been a true inspiration in my life and you will always be... another star in the sky. Thank you for everything, my aunt.” Longet first found fame in the 1960s with soft pop albums like Claudine and songs including “Nothing to Lose.” But her name became permanently linked to the 1976 shooting death of 31-year-old Olympic skier Vladimir “Spider” Sabich. The Olympian was fatally shot once with a Luger pistol at the couple’s Aspen, Colorado home, and died en route to the hospital alongside Longet. The singer maintained the shooting was accidental and happened while Sabich was showing her the gun. Longet was ultimately convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years’ probation, and a $250 fine. Following the scandal, Longet briefly reunited with her ex-husband Andy Williams, who helped cover her legal expenses. The former couple shared three children together.

Read it at The Independent

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6
Cause of Death Revealed for 35-Year-Old Former NFL Player
‘MANY BROKEN HEARTS’
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.15.26 4:23PM EDT 
Josh Mauro #97 of the Oakland Raiders on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former NFL player Josh Mauro overdosed from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, a preliminary medical examiner’s report obtained by the California Post has revealed. Mauro, 35, died on April 23, his father Greg announced in a heartbreaking Facebook post. “With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend,” he wrote. Now, the Post writes that an autopsy in Phoenix, Arizona, determined that his manner of death was accidental due to “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.” Mauro was born in the U.K. but moved to Texas when he was three. He starred at his suburban Dallas high school and went on to play at Stanford University. He then played seven seasons in the NFL, including four with the Arizona Cardinals, before ultimately retiring after the 2021 season.

Read it at https://nypost.com/2026/05/15/sports/ex-giants-defensive-end-josh-mauro-cause-of-death-revealed/

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7
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Opens Up About Wife’s Affair
‘GOOD GIRL’
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 05.15.26 12:54PM EDT 
Robertsons
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - JANUARY 05: Al Robertson and Lisa Robertson Sign Copies Of Their Book "A New Season" at Bookends Bookstore on January 5, 2015 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Al Robertson, son of Phil and Miss Kay Robertson from Duck Dynasty, is opening up about his wife Lisa’s affair. In a promotional interview for their forthcoming documentary Faith & Forgiveness, Robertson, 61, is revealing how, despite his wife’s cheating 15 years into their marriage, he believes infidelity doesn’t need to end in divorce. “I think the reason I was willing to fight for my marriage was that I had made a lot of mistakes on my own,” he admitted. “When I first met Lisa, she was actually a good girl, who had experienced some hard things in her life up until that point, but really was looking for what she called her ‘knight in shining armor,’ someone to take her hand and lead her out of some things. And I just wasn’t that guy in the early years.” Robertson detailed that while he found work as a pastor, Lisa, 60, was left at home, which he called “a huge mistake.” “What changed my mind and heart about Lisa was her,” he said. “It was obvious to me from talking to friends who were with her that she wanted this marriage to stay together. She was very sorry for what had happened.”

Read it at Fox News

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8
Judge Orders Kars4Kids Jingle Off the Air
EARWORM BANISHED
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.15.26 10:47AM EDT 
Kars4Kids
Kars4Kids Kars4Kids/ Youtube

The infamous Kars4Kids jingle may finally be disappearing from California airwaves. A judge has permanently barred the nonprofit from broadcasting its catchy “1-877-Kars4Kids” ads in the state unless the commercials clearly disclose where donation money actually goes. The ruling stems from a lawsuit brought by California resident Bruce Puterbaugh, who donated his 2001 Volvo to the charity before later claiming he felt misled by the organization’s advertising. Puterbaugh argued the commercials gave the impression that proceeds benefited underprivileged children broadly across California and the U.S., without mentioning the charity’s ties to Orthodox Jewish educational programs primarily based in New York and New Jersey. The court ultimately sided with Puterbaugh, finding the omission amounted to deceptive advertising. The lawsuit accused the organization of primarily using donated funds to help finance trips to Israel and other programs for Orthodox Jewish teens rather than the broader children’s causes many donors may have assumed they were supporting. The judge also ordered Kars4Kids to reimburse Puterbaugh $250 for his donated vehicle along with covering legal costs.

Read it at Mediaite

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Lelo’s Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During May
BUZZ WORTHY
Scouted Staff
Published 05.05.26 9:00PM EDT 
A close-up of a hand holding a blush pink LELO vibrator against bare skin, featuring a gold mirrored disc embossed with the LELO logo.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.

Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.

Sila Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
22% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator
20% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.

F1S V3 Pleasure Console
24% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.

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9
Twist of Fate Saves Sole Survivor as 5 Divers Drown
CAVE DANGER
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.15.26 11:29AM EDT 
NORTH ARI ATOLL, MALDIVES - JANUARY 24: A general view of the island as coral reefs show severe damage due to rising sea temperatures linked to climate change during dives in the North Ari Atoll, Maldives on January 24, 2026. Observations reveal a significant decline in coral populations, along with coral bleaching. Anemones, schools of snapper fish, hawksbill sea turtles and a dense moray eel population were observed during the dives at an area known as “fishtank.” (Photo by Tahsin Ceylan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu via Getty Images

A sixth diver escaped death in the Maldives only because she chose not to enter the water, as investigators piece together what killed her five Italian colleagues in an underwater cave. The survivor, a student at the University of Genoa, remained aboard the yacht as her companions descended into the caves of Vaavu Atoll. She is now returning to Italy. The five who dived never resurfaced. One body has been recovered from inside a cave; authorities believe the remaining four are in the same cavern. The victims include marine biologist and University of Genoa professor Monica Montefalcone, 51, and her 22-year-old daughter Giorgia Sommacal, along with colleagues Muriel Oddenino, 31, Gianluca Benedetti, 44, and Federico Gualtieri, 31. Montefalcone’s husband, Carlo Sommacal, said his wife was an “expert” diver and “never reckless.” “Something happened down there,” he said. Investigators are examining several potential causes. There was no local guide accompanying the group, as required by Maldivian law, and it remains unclear whether the divers used a safety rope—mandatory in certain caves—to navigate the underwater cavern. Police have not ruled out oxygen toxicity, poor visibility caused by bad weather, or panic triggering fatal errors. Local officials called it the worst single diving accident in the nation’s history.

Read it at Daily Mail

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10
‘Flesh and Blood’ Victims of Hegseth’s Boat Strikes Revealed
REAL PEOPLE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.15.26 12:42PM EDT 
QUANTICO, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A five-month investigation has revealed the names of 13 victims of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s airstrikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. The Trump administration is thought to have killed almost 200 people in what it has described as an effort to stop “narco-terrorists” from bringing drugs into the U.S. The report, the work of 20 journalists at the Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism, revealed that the 13 came from poor backgrounds across the Caribbean and Latin America. CLIP co-founder María Teresa Ronderos said, “What is actually happening is that young people living in extremely precarious conditions, doing whatever work they can to support their families, are being targeted.” “There are communities where they stopped fishing for several weeks—and if they do that, people go hungry—because they were terrified of being bombed.” She said the report shows “that these were flesh-and-blood people.” Three were already identified after their families sued the White House. Eight victims were Venezuelan, three Colombian, two Ecuadorian, two Trinidadian, and one Saint Lucian. Their names were Juan Carlos Fuentes, Luis Ramón Amundarain, Eduard Hidalgo, Dushak Milovcic, Robert Sánchez, Jesús Carreño, Eduardo Jaime, Luis Alí Martínez, Alejandro Andrés Carranza Medina, Ronald Arregocés, Adrián Lubo, Pedro Ramón Holguín Holguín, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez Solórzano, Chad Joseph, Rishi Samaroo, and Ricky Joseph.

Read it at Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism

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