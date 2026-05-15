Singer Behind Olympic Skier’s Fatal Shooting Dies at 84

Charlie Neal, the pioneering broadcaster credited with helping bring HBCU sports into the mainstream, died on Wednesday at 80. ESPN confirmed Neal’s death on Thursday in a tribute honoring the longtime announcer’s impact on Black college athletics. “Neal’s long career helped elevate #HBCU football & basketball on television,” the network wrote on X, noting he also called the first college football game ever aired on ESPNU when the channel launched in 2005. Before joining ESPN, Neal spent 24 years at BET, arriving in 1980, and eventually became the network’s lead play-by-play announcer and executive producer for sports. Neal once shared, the network “gave me a platform to expose, tell the stories and bring to the forefront what’s happening around historically Black colleges and universities as far as athletics is concerned.” Before BET’s rise, he noted, HBCU athletics rarely received national television exposure outside occasional games involving popular programs like Grambling State Tigers. For his decades-long contributions to sports media, Neal was inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame, CIAA Hall of Fame, and the Black College Football Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife and their three children.
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- 1ESPN Honors Debut Broadcaster in Heartfelt TributeCABLE PIONEERCharlie Neal called the inaugural college football game for ESPNU.
- 2Cause of Death Revealed for 35-Year-Old Former NFL Player‘MANY BROKEN HEARTS’A report says the one-time Arizona Cardinals defensive end died of “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Kava Drink Delivers a Gentle Buzz Sans the HangoverKAVA GOOD TIMEKava Haven offers you a way to unwind without the need of alcohol.
- 3Singer Behind Olympic Skier’s Fatal Shooting Dies at 84LOST LOVEClaudine Longet shot and killed Olympic skier Vladimir “Spider” Sabich.
- 4‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Opens Up About Wife's Affair‘GOOD GIRL’The reality TV personality turned to faith when his wife was cheating.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Judge Orders Kars4Kids Jingle Off the AirEARWORM BANISHEDThe popular jingle was first composed in 1995 and made its TV debut in 2014.
- 6Twist of Fate Saves Sole Survivor as 5 Divers DrownCAVE DANGERA sixth member of an Italian diving expedition survived only because she stayed on the boat.
- 7‘Flesh and Blood’ Victims of Hegseth's Boat Strikes RevealedREAL PEOPLESo far, 16 of the 194 victims have been identified.
- 8School Bus Driver’s Wild Reaction After Winning $5 MillionWHOLE LOTTO LUCKKeep calm and carry on.
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- 9Kim Kardashian Bails Out Death Row InmateFRIENDS IN HIGH PLACESHe ate his last meal three times, each time getting a last-minute reprieve.
- 10New Virus Outbreak Kills 65 PeopleOUTBREAK ALERTA new Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in a remote corner of Congo.
Former NFL player Josh Mauro overdosed from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, a preliminary medical examiner’s report obtained by the California Post has revealed. Mauro, 35, died on April 23, his father Greg announced in a heartbreaking Facebook post. “With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend,” he wrote. Now, the Post writes that an autopsy in Phoenix, Arizona, determined that his manner of death was accidental due to “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.” Mauro was born in the U.K. but moved to Texas when he was three. He starred at his suburban Dallas high school and went on to play at Stanford University. He then played seven seasons in the NFL, including four with the Arizona Cardinals, before ultimately retiring after the 2021 season.
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As spring ushers in a season of resets, consumers are rethinking their drinking habits—seeking ways to scale back on alcohol without sacrificing the social ritual. Functional beverages are a great zero-proof alternative to spirits, offering a gentle mood boost sans the side effects. Kava Haven is a non-alcoholic spirit with a flavor profile that hits like a lemon drop shot with a ginger kick.
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Singer Behind Olympic Skier’s Fatal Shooting Dies at 84
Claudine Longet, the French pop singer whose career became overshadowed by a deadly Olympic scandal, has died at 84. Her nephew, Bryan Longet, announced the death in a heartfelt social media tribute, writing: “You have been a true inspiration in my life and you will always be... another star in the sky. Thank you for everything, my aunt.” Longet first found fame in the 1960s with soft pop albums like Claudine and songs including “Nothing to Lose.” But her name became permanently linked to the 1976 shooting death of 31-year-old Olympic skier Vladimir “Spider” Sabich. The Olympian was fatally shot once with a Luger pistol at the couple’s Aspen, Colorado home, and died en route to the hospital alongside Longet. The singer maintained the shooting was accidental and happened while Sabich was showing her the gun. Longet was ultimately convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years’ probation, and a $250 fine. Following the scandal, Longet briefly reunited with her ex-husband Andy Williams, who helped cover her legal expenses. The former couple shared three children together.
Al Robertson, son of Phil and Miss Kay Robertson from Duck Dynasty, is opening up about his wife Lisa’s affair. In a promotional interview for their forthcoming documentary Faith & Forgiveness, Robertson, 61, is revealing how, despite his wife’s cheating 15 years into their marriage, he believes infidelity doesn’t need to end in divorce. “I think the reason I was willing to fight for my marriage was that I had made a lot of mistakes on my own,” he admitted. “When I first met Lisa, she was actually a good girl, who had experienced some hard things in her life up until that point, but really was looking for what she called her ‘knight in shining armor,’ someone to take her hand and lead her out of some things. And I just wasn’t that guy in the early years.” Robertson detailed that while he found work as a pastor, Lisa, 60, was left at home, which he called “a huge mistake.” “What changed my mind and heart about Lisa was her,” he said. “It was obvious to me from talking to friends who were with her that she wanted this marriage to stay together. She was very sorry for what had happened.”
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
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The infamous Kars4Kids jingle may finally be disappearing from California airwaves. A judge has permanently barred the nonprofit from broadcasting its catchy “1-877-Kars4Kids” ads in the state unless the commercials clearly disclose where donation money actually goes. The ruling stems from a lawsuit brought by California resident Bruce Puterbaugh, who donated his 2001 Volvo to the charity before later claiming he felt misled by the organization’s advertising. Puterbaugh argued the commercials gave the impression that proceeds benefited underprivileged children broadly across California and the U.S., without mentioning the charity’s ties to Orthodox Jewish educational programs primarily based in New York and New Jersey. The court ultimately sided with Puterbaugh, finding the omission amounted to deceptive advertising. The lawsuit accused the organization of primarily using donated funds to help finance trips to Israel and other programs for Orthodox Jewish teens rather than the broader children’s causes many donors may have assumed they were supporting. The judge also ordered Kars4Kids to reimburse Puterbaugh $250 for his donated vehicle along with covering legal costs.
A sixth diver escaped death in the Maldives only because she chose not to enter the water, as investigators piece together what killed her five Italian colleagues in an underwater cave. The survivor, a student at the University of Genoa, remained aboard the yacht as her companions descended into the caves of Vaavu Atoll. She is now returning to Italy. The five who dived never resurfaced. One body has been recovered from inside a cave; authorities believe the remaining four are in the same cavern. The victims include marine biologist and University of Genoa professor Monica Montefalcone, 51, and her 22-year-old daughter Giorgia Sommacal, along with colleagues Muriel Oddenino, 31, Gianluca Benedetti, 44, and Federico Gualtieri, 31. Montefalcone’s husband, Carlo Sommacal, said his wife was an “expert” diver and “never reckless.” “Something happened down there,” he said. Investigators are examining several potential causes. There was no local guide accompanying the group, as required by Maldivian law, and it remains unclear whether the divers used a safety rope—mandatory in certain caves—to navigate the underwater cavern. Police have not ruled out oxygen toxicity, poor visibility caused by bad weather, or panic triggering fatal errors. Local officials called it the worst single diving accident in the nation’s history.
A five-month investigation has revealed the names of 13 victims of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s airstrikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. The Trump administration is thought to have killed almost 200 people in what it has described as an effort to stop “narco-terrorists” from bringing drugs into the U.S. The report, the work of 20 journalists at the Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism, revealed that the 13 came from poor backgrounds across the Caribbean and Latin America. CLIP co-founder María Teresa Ronderos said, “What is actually happening is that young people living in extremely precarious conditions, doing whatever work they can to support their families, are being targeted.” “There are communities where they stopped fishing for several weeks—and if they do that, people go hungry—because they were terrified of being bombed.” She said the report shows “that these were flesh-and-blood people.” Three were already identified after their families sued the White House. Eight victims were Venezuelan, three Colombian, two Ecuadorian, two Trinidadian, and one Saint Lucian. Their names were Juan Carlos Fuentes, Luis Ramón Amundarain, Eduard Hidalgo, Dushak Milovcic, Robert Sánchez, Jesús Carreño, Eduardo Jaime, Luis Alí Martínez, Alejandro Andrés Carranza Medina, Ronald Arregocés, Adrián Lubo, Pedro Ramón Holguín Holguín, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez Solórzano, Chad Joseph, Rishi Samaroo, and Ricky Joseph.
A bus driver has celebrated winning $5 million in the lottery by cracking on with his daily route. D.C.-area operator Maurice Williams, 59, headed into 7-Eleven to cash a $50 win on the $5,000,000 LUXE game, and used the money to buy another ticket. He almost didn’t realize it had won him life-changing money. “I didn’t notice I had a matching number at first, until I scanned it,” the Hyattsville man told Maryland Lottery. “It’s crazy because the matching number was 59 and I just turned 59 the other day.” “I just sat there stuck, I mean, I couldn’t believe it,” he added. “I had to get my head straight.” To do so, he called his mom, who helped settle his nerves, before he carried on with his working day, using his lunch break to call the lotto firm to arrange an appointment. Now he says he’s going to use the money to buy her a house, and will sit on the rest until he knows for sure what he wants to do with it.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
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Billionaire Kim Kardashian has bailed out an inmate after 29-years on death row, TMZ reports. Richard Glossip was convicted for his role in the killing of his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese, in Oklahoma City in 1997. He has lived through nine execution dates and eaten his “last meal” three times. Film producer Scott Budnick has been pushing for his release. “AFTER 29 YEARS INNOCENT ON OKLAHOMA’S DEATH ROW - RICHARD GLOSSIP WALKED OUT AS A FREE MAN THIS AFTERNOON!!!!” Budnick wrote in a post on Instagram. “Well, he has to be released on bail, that was GRACIOUSLY paid for immediately by @kimkardashian who’s been fighting for Rich’s freedom for years.” His release on bond was granted by Oklahoma Judge Natalie Mai on Thursday, who set it at $500,000 one year after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out his conviction and ordered a retrial, The Guardian reports. Van Treese was beaten to death with a baseball bat by Justin Sneed, who agreed to plead guilty and testify against Glossip. “The court hopes that a new trial, free of error, will provide all interested parties and the citizens of Oklahoma, the closure they deserve,” Mai said.
Africa’s top public health body has confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in Congo, with 65 deaths and 246 suspected cases recorded in a remote eastern province near the borders with Uganda and South Sudan. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases have been concentrated in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones of Ituri province, more than 620 miles from the Congolese capital. Preliminary laboratory results detected the Ebola virus in 13 of 20 samples tested, with sequencing ongoing to confirm the strain. Early results suggest it is not the Ebola Zaire strain—the variant responsible for Congo’s past outbreaks and the one targeted by the existing Ervebo vaccine, of which Congo holds around 2,000 doses. “Four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases,” the agency said. “Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia, pending confirmation.” Officials flagged several factors raising the risk of further spread, including heavy population movement, mining activity in Mongwalu, ongoing insecurity in affected areas, and gaps in contact tracing. The agency convened an urgent coordination meeting with health authorities from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, alongside U.N. agencies and other partners. The outbreak comes around five months after Congo’s previous Ebola outbreak was declared over, following 43 deaths.