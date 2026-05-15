ESPN Honors Debut Broadcaster in Heartfelt Tribute
Charlie Neal, the pioneering broadcaster credited with helping bring HBCU sports into the mainstream, died on Wednesday at 80. ESPN confirmed Neal’s death on Thursday in a tribute honoring the longtime announcer’s impact on Black college athletics. “Neal’s long career helped elevate #HBCU football & basketball on television,” the network wrote on X, noting he also called the first college football game ever aired on ESPNU when the channel launched in 2005. Before joining ESPN, Neal spent 24 years at BET, arriving in 1980, and eventually became the network’s lead play-by-play announcer and executive producer for sports. Neal once shared, the network “gave me a platform to expose, tell the stories and bring to the forefront what’s happening around historically Black colleges and universities as far as athletics is concerned.” Before BET’s rise, he noted, HBCU athletics rarely received national television exposure outside occasional games involving popular programs like Grambling State Tigers. For his decades-long contributions to sports media, Neal was inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame, CIAA Hall of Fame, and the Black College Football Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife and their three children.