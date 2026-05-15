School Bus Driver’s Wild Reaction After Winning $5 Million

A sixth diver escaped death in the Maldives only because she chose not to enter the water, as investigators piece together what killed her five Italian colleagues in an underwater cave. The survivor, a student at the University of Genoa, remained aboard the yacht as her companions descended into the caves of Vaavu Atoll. She is now returning to Italy. The five who dived never resurfaced. One body has been recovered from inside a cave; authorities believe the remaining four are in the same cavern. The victims include marine biologist and University of Genoa professor Monica Montefalcone, 51, and her 22-year-old daughter Giorgia Sommacal, along with colleagues Muriel Oddenino, 31, Gianluca Benedetti, 44, and Federico Gualtieri, 31. Montefalcone’s husband, Carlo Sommacal, said his wife was an “expert” diver and “never reckless.” “Something happened down there,” he said. Investigators are examining several potential causes. There was no local guide accompanying the group, as required by Maldivian law, and it remains unclear whether the divers used a safety rope—mandatory in certain caves—to navigate the underwater cavern. Police have not ruled out oxygen toxicity, poor visibility caused by bad weather, or panic triggering fatal errors. Local officials called it the worst single diving accident in the nation’s history.
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- 1Twist of Fate Saves Sole Survivor as 5 Divers DrownCAVE DANGERA sixth member of an Italian diving expedition survived only because she stayed on the boat.
- 2Judge Orders Kars4Kids Jingle Off the AirEARWORM BANISHEDThe popular jingle was first composed in 1995 and made its TV debut in 2014.
Shop with ScoutedThis Kava Drink Delivers a Gentle Buzz Sans the HangoverKAVA GOOD TIMEKava Haven offers you a way to unwind without the need of alcohol.
- 3School Bus Driver’s Wild Reaction After Winning $5 MillionWHOLE LOTTO LUCKKeep calm and carry on.
- 4Kim Kardashian Bails Out Death Row InmateFRIENDS IN HIGH PLACESHe ate his last meal three times, each time getting a last-minute reprieve.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5New Virus Outbreak Kills 65 PeopleOUTBREAK ALERTA new Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in a remote corner of Congo.
- 6Director Behind ‘Where’s the Beef?’ Ad Dies at 92COMMERCIAL APPEALHe was a titan of advertising in the 20th Century.
- 7Archaeologists Make Stunning Discovery Inside Mummy’s TombPAGE TURNERIt may have been a guide for the afterlife.
- 8Stanley Cup Champion Dies at 63SKATE ONThe former New York Islander helped the franchise win the Stanley Cup in 1983.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9Residents Fume as Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Circle HomesCREEPY CARSDriverless cars are driving locals crazy.
- 10Athlete, 30, Dies After ‘Unsurvivable’ Mid-Game Injury‘HOLE IN OUR HEARTS’The rugby player was hospitalized for 10 days but could not recover from his injuries.
The infamous Kars4Kids jingle may finally be disappearing from California airwaves. A judge has permanently barred the nonprofit from broadcasting its catchy “1-877-Kars4Kids” ads in the state unless the commercials clearly disclose where donation money actually goes. The ruling stems from a lawsuit brought by California resident Bruce Puterbaugh, who donated his 2001 Volvo to the charity before later claiming he felt misled by the organization’s advertising. Puterbaugh argued the commercials gave the impression that proceeds benefited underprivileged children broadly across California and the U.S., without mentioning the charity’s ties to Orthodox Jewish educational programs primarily based in New York and New Jersey. The court ultimately sided with Puterbaugh, finding the omission amounted to deceptive advertising. The lawsuit accused the organization of primarily using donated funds to help finance trips to Israel and other programs for Orthodox Jewish teens rather than the broader children’s causes many donors may have assumed they were supporting. The judge also ordered Kars4Kids to reimburse Puterbaugh $250 for his donated vehicle along with covering legal costs.
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As spring ushers in a season of resets, consumers are rethinking their drinking habits—seeking ways to scale back on alcohol without sacrificing the social ritual. Functional beverages are a great zero-proof alternative to spirits, offering a gentle mood boost sans the side effects. Kava Haven is a non-alcoholic spirit with a flavor profile that hits like a lemon drop shot with a ginger kick.
It’s crafted with noble kava (a South Pacific plant root used to promote relaxation), white grape juice concentrate, and a blend of vanilla, ginger, lemon, and cardamom extracts—all with no added sugar. Drink it straight to savor the strong, smooth flavor, on the rocks for a refreshing twist, or swap it in for traditional spirits in your favorite cocktails.
Plus, if you need some mocktail inspiration, Kava Haven has recipes on its site. And since it’s non-alcoholic, you can skip the electrolytes, painkillers, and the hours of couch recovery the next morning.
An independent 22-day observational study found that people who drank Kava Haven reported lower stress and reduced overall alcohol consumption. Anecdotally, users have reported a noticeable sense of calm that eased social interactions. While the research was observational rather than clinical, the consistency of responses echoed what many customers report anecdotally: Kava Haven can promote a sense of calm while serving as a satisfying alternative to alcohol.
School Bus Driver’s Wild Reaction After Winning $5 Million
A bus driver has celebrated winning $5 million in the lottery by cracking on with his daily route. D.C.-area operator Maurice Williams, 59, headed into 7-Eleven to cash a $50 win on the $5,000,000 LUXE game, and used the money to buy another ticket. He almost didn’t realize it had won him life-changing money. “I didn’t notice I had a matching number at first, until I scanned it,” the Hyattsville man told Maryland Lottery. “It’s crazy because the matching number was 59 and I just turned 59 the other day.” “I just sat there stuck, I mean, I couldn’t believe it,” he added. “I had to get my head straight.” To do so, he called his mom, who helped settle his nerves, before he carried on with his working day, using his lunch break to call the lotto firm to arrange an appointment. Now he says he’s going to use the money to buy her a house, and will sit on the rest until he knows for sure what he wants to do with it.
Billionaire Kim Kardashian has bailed out an inmate after 29-years on death row, TMZ reports. Richard Glossip was convicted for his role in the killing of his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese, in Oklahoma City in 1997. He has lived through nine execution dates and eaten his “last meal” three times. Film producer Scott Budnick has been pushing for his release. “AFTER 29 YEARS INNOCENT ON OKLAHOMA’S DEATH ROW - RICHARD GLOSSIP WALKED OUT AS A FREE MAN THIS AFTERNOON!!!!” Budnick wrote in a post on Instagram. “Well, he has to be released on bail, that was GRACIOUSLY paid for immediately by @kimkardashian who’s been fighting for Rich’s freedom for years.” His release on bond was granted by Oklahoma Judge Natalie Mai on Thursday, who set it at $500,000 one year after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out his conviction and ordered a retrial, The Guardian reports. Van Treese was beaten to death with a baseball bat by Justin Sneed, who agreed to plead guilty and testify against Glossip. “The court hopes that a new trial, free of error, will provide all interested parties and the citizens of Oklahoma, the closure they deserve,” Mai said.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Africa’s top public health body has confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in Congo, with 65 deaths and 246 suspected cases recorded in a remote eastern province near the borders with Uganda and South Sudan. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases have been concentrated in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones of Ituri province, more than 620 miles from the Congolese capital. Preliminary laboratory results detected the Ebola virus in 13 of 20 samples tested, with sequencing ongoing to confirm the strain. Early results suggest it is not the Ebola Zaire strain—the variant responsible for Congo’s past outbreaks and the one targeted by the existing Ervebo vaccine, of which Congo holds around 2,000 doses. “Four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases,” the agency said. “Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia, pending confirmation.” Officials flagged several factors raising the risk of further spread, including heavy population movement, mining activity in Mongwalu, ongoing insecurity in affected areas, and gaps in contact tracing. The agency convened an urgent coordination meeting with health authorities from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, alongside U.N. agencies and other partners. The outbreak comes around five months after Congo’s previous Ebola outbreak was declared over, following 43 deaths.
The award-winning director behind Wendy’s iconic “Where’s the beef?” advert has died at the age of 92. Joe Sedelmaier died at his home in Chicago last Friday, his son J.J. confirmed, according to The New York Times. He was featured in Esquire and 60 Minutes, pieces that delved into his talent for touching the fears of everyday life in just seconds. Among his most famous works was the FedEx advert featuring speed talker John Moschitta Jr., with the tag line, “Federal Express: When it absolutely has to be there overnight.” In an email to the Times following Sedelmaier’s death, former Advertising Age critic Bob Garfield praised how he “overstated by understatement. Human movement was reduced to near paralysis. Voices were monotone. The camera was locked at dead center. Nobody even blinked. Maximal minimal minimalism. And the effect was absurdity.” Speaking about his craft to the Chicago Tribune in 1993, Sedelmaier said, “I don’t feel there’s that much to be serious about in a commercial… You’re serious about selling the guy’s product, but comedy has a way of putting things in perspective.” He added, “What I find funny is when people play things straight. I don’t like comedy that winks at you.”
A Roman-era Egyptian Mummy has been found laid to rest with a fabled Greek text. Homer’s Iliad was discovered in a clay packet outside the wrappings of a 2,000-year-old mummy in the Oxyrhynchus necropolis, which may have been used to help guide the dead through the afterlife. The papyrus relic was located by a team from the University of Barcelona’s Oxyrhynchus Archaeological Mission, led by Ignasi-Xavier Adiego, and is thought specifically to be from Book 2’s “Catalog of Ships” of the 24-book epic poem. The team spent six years piecing together, stabilizing, and translating the papyrus until they could finally decode its contents. “The find is incredibly significant, primarily for the discovery of such a papyrus with Greek literary text in its original context,” University of Chicago Egyptologist Foy Scalf told The New York Times. “We have evidence that such Greek literary texts could be used as magical amulets and that Homer was frequently cited in such amulets, as well as in the large handbooks now known as ‘The Greco-Egyptian Formularies.’ The new find directly supports that indirect knowledge.”
Former New York Islanders hockey player Paul Boutilier has died at 63, according to the NHL Alumni Association. Boutilier, a defenseman, played five seasons with the Islanders during the 1980s while splitting time with the Canadian Hockey League’s Indianapolis Checkers. Boutilier played in two playoff games for the Islanders during their 1983 Stanley Cup run, helping the franchise secure its fourth consecutive title and earning an engraving of his name on the Stanley Cup. He started his hockey career in the QMJHL with the Sherbrooke Castors in 1980 before being picked up by the Islanders in the first round of the NHL draft the following year. Following his 213 regular-season games with the Islanders, Boutilier played for the Boston Bruins, Minnesota North Stars, the New York Rangers, and the Winnipeg Jets. After his career as a player, Boutilier became an assistant coach for Saint Mary’s University in Canada. “We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family, friends, and former teammates during this incredibly difficult time,” the NHL Alumni Association said in a statement shared to Facebook. Boutilier’s cause of death was not revealed.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
Residents of a quiet residential neighborhood are going spare at the number of driverless Waymo cars invading their area. Locals on Battleview Drive in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia, say their cul-de-sacs are being clogged by dozens of cars every day after appearing two months ago. WSB-TV 2 spoke to incensed residents who are now pleading with the autonomous driving tech firm to stop. “It’s almost every little cul-de-sac around our area, so I think it’s a real problem,” one resident told the station. “Yesterday morning, we had 50 cars that came through between six and seven.” They erected a makeshift bollard to stop them from entering the cul-de-sac, which only created a terrible traffic jam. “We had... eight Waymos that were stuck, trying to figure out how to turn around,” the resident said. Locals said the increase in traffic was making them worried about the kids and pets in the area, especially since children are trying to catch the school bus in the mornings. One told Atlanta News First that they had seen a cat and a dog have near-misses in two separate incidents. “We would just like to see them stay on main traffic roads,” one said.
A 30-year-old rugby player died after sustaining an “unsurvivable” injury during his team’s opening game last week, league officials in New Zealand have announced. Eugene Hanna was playing for the Glenora Bears’ Premier Reserves on May 2 when he sustained the injury before being taken to a hospital in Auckland, where he remained for 10 days before dying. The specific nature of the injury has not been released publicly, but the New Zealand Rugby League’s statement on his death mentioned its head injury protocols. His former club, the Australian rules football team Waitakere Magpies, said in a statement that Hanna’s death would leave a “big hole in our hearts” but that his legacy would live on there, especially a game-winning goal he scored in 2016. Another club, Lynn-Avon United AFC, wrote in a statement that Hanna “will be remembered as a genuine all-round good bloke.” His own club’s chairwoman, Janet Hunt, wrote in a statement that “there are not enough words to express the unimaginable loss and grief” that his loved ones are feeling.