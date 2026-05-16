Nepo Baby Actor-Musician Cancels Tour Over Dismal Ticket Sales
Actor-turned-musician Kiefer Sutherland is apologizing to American fans for canceling a planned concert tour promoting his fourth album, Grey, because of lackluster ticket sales. The news comes on the heels of a successful European tour by the two-time Emmy winner. The 24 star called his latest album his “most personal yet.“ ”With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the U.S. leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales,” Sutherland, 59, wrote in an Instagram post. “I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half empty houses.” Sutherland, who is the son of the late actor Donald Sutherland, said he looks forward to touring the U.S. in the future “at a more suitable time.” He also noted that ticket purchases will be refunded. “I hope you understand,” he added.