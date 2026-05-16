Kimberly Guilfoyle Tries Fast Food Diplomacy
Kimberly Guilfoyle is apparently America’s new fast food ambassador. The Fox News host-turned-U.S. ambassador to Greece (with a stint as Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée in between) turned up at a McDonald’s ribbon-cutting in Athens this week, hailing the chain as a delivery system for “American culture.” “American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture—and delicious food—to the Greek people,” Guilfoyle wrote in a post on Threads alongside photos from the event. She also called it “the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe.” Photos showed Guilfoyle posing beneath the golden arches with executives before taking part in a glossy photo shoot surrounded by McDonald’s branding. The spectacle quickly drew attention because of President Donald Trump’s legendarily enthusiastic relationship with the fast food giant. Trump has long treated McDonald’s as part of his personal brand, once even serving fast food at the White House during his first term and staging a campaign stunt working the fryer at a Pennsylvania franchise during the 2024 election. Now, as ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle appears to be redefining American soft power—one burger and fry at a time.