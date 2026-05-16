Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Unveils Bombshell Evidence Ahead of Retrial
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team is already mapping out its strategy for a second shot at trial after a South Carolina judge overturned the disbarred lawyer’s double murder conviction. Murdaugh, 57, was convicted in 2023 of killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, in 2021. But in a 5-0 ruling on Wednesday, the court declared that former Colleton County clerk Rebecca Hill improperly influenced jurors while promoting her book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders. Now, defense attorney Jim Griffin says the retrial will zero in on evidence he claims investigators either ignored or failed to properly pursue. Speaking to NewsNation on Thursday, Griffin pointed to unidentified male DNA allegedly found beneath Maggie Murdaugh’s fingernails that he says was never entered into CODIS, the national law enforcement DNA database. The defense also plans to revisit tire marks found leaving the crime scene that Griffin claims investigators never followed and instead “trampled over.” He further blasted the coroner’s estimated timeline of death, mocking the process as placing “his thumb under the armpits of Maggie and Paul to guesstimate what time of death it was.” Despite the overturned conviction, Murdaugh remains in prison, where he is serving a 40-year federal prison sentence and a concurrent 27-year state sentence for financial crimes.