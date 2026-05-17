Tony Nominee, 26, In the Running for James Bond
Tom Francis may be the latest actor with a license to dream. The 26-year-old British stage star has reportedly auditioned to become the next James Bond, making him one of the latest names in the increasingly crowded race to inherit cinema’s most famous tuxedo. Francis has read for the role as Amazon MGM Studios continues its search for a new 007 under casting director Nina Gold, according to Variety. While Bond rumors have swirled around bigger screen names including Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Callum Turner, Francis would represent a less obvious pick. His profile has exploded over the past year thanks to Jamie Lloyd’s unconventional revival of Sunset Boulevard, where he starred opposite former Pussycat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger. Francis won an Olivier Award and picked up a Tony nomination for his performance, including a now-famous sequence that saw him singing while walking through New York’s theater district. His screen résumé, however, remains comparatively light, though that may make him a more traditional Bond gamble: a younger actor with less Hollywood baggage.