MMA Fighter’s Big Return Lasted All of 17 Seconds
Ronda Rousey’s return to mixed martial arts ended quickly—just 17 seconds into her fight. Nine and a half years after her last bout, Rousey returned for another round against Gina Carano, 44, who was also making her comeback. Rousey charged at the veteran fighter and took her down immediately with her signature armbar, prompting the referee to call the match in her favor. “I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible. I didn’t really want to hurt her. Luckily, it was beautiful martial arts, that’s what I think it was. It was art,” Rousey said about her swift takedown. Rousey, the first women’s titleholder in the UFC, added that her storied career will officially end after this fight. Carano’s comeback, 17 years after her own retirement, was also cut short, but the reunion between the two fighters was gracious, with both hugging after the fight. Although Carano was disappointed by the quick loss, she was equally excited for the opportunity to fight Rousey. “Fighting a legend was a victory. I feel great. But she trained. She had her game plan. I have so much love and respect for her,” Carano said.