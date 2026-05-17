Dr. Hook Legend Dies at 76 From Kidney Disease
Dennis Locorriere, the lead singer of the New Jersey-based rock band Dr. Hook, died on Saturday from kidney disease at age 76. “Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him,” his management announced in a statement on the band’s website on Sunday. Locorriere “passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones,” his management added. The star helped form the rock band in 1968 with fellow musicians Ray Sawyer, George Cummings Jr., and Billy Francis. The group gained a massive following in the ‘70s with hits like “Sylvia’s Mother,” “The Cover of the Rolling Stone,” as well as “Only Sixteen” and “A Little Bit More,” both of which Locorriere sang lead vocals on. He recorded 18 albums over his storied career. The musician was also known for his songwriting, writing hits for legends like Olivia Newton-John, Willie Nelson, Crystal Gayle, and Bob Dylan throughout his career.