‘War of the Worlds’ Star Dies at 96
Ann Robinson, best known for her role as library science teacher Sylvia Van Buren in War of the Worlds, has died at the age of 96. Robinson died on September 26, 2025, but her death was not made public until now. Robinson began her career as a Hollywood stunt-woman before being cast in the Oscar-winning 1953 film of H.G Wells’ famous novel War of the Worlds. She and cast-mate Gene Barry were asked by Stephen Spielberg to reprise a scene from the 1953 movie in his own 2005 adaptation starring Tom Cruise. Years later, in an interview, Robinson described the legendary director as “so adorable.” “[Spielberg] came up behind me, squatted down and placed three fingers on my left shoulder and yelled, ‘Someone take my picture!’ Apparently, War of the Worlds was one of his favorite films growing up." Robinson also reprised the role in a 1980s television version of the story, later telling an interviewer: “I’ve gotten more mileage out of War of the Worlds than Vivien Leigh did on Gone With the Wind.”