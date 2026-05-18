Two U.S. Navy Jets Collide Mid-Air at Air Show in Idaho
Four crew members have been ejected safely after two Navy jets collided during an air show in Western Idaho on Sunday. Two EA-18-G Growler fighter jets crashed during the Fighter Skies airshow at Mountain Home Air Force Base, leading to the remainder of the show being canceled. Video captured by Shane Ogden shows the two aircraft colliding mid-air roughly two miles from the base, with the crew members ejecting before the aircraft crashed on the ground. Plumes of smoke are visible afterward. “I was just filming thinking they were going to split apart and that happened and I filmed the rest,” Ogden told Politico, noting he left the scene to say out of the way of emergency responders. The aircraft were from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 in Whidbey Island, Washington, Politico noted, citing Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces. The pilots were performing an aerial demonstration when the crash occurred, and Umayam confirmed that the crew members were evaluated by medics. The crash is now under investigation. The Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters said via its Facebook page that the aircrew involved in the incident is in a stable condition.