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1

Shanghai-Bound Delta Flight Forced to Divert After Passenger Chaos

UNSCHEDULED PIT STOP
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.18.26 10:21AM EDT 
A Delta Air Lines plane ascends after taking off from Sydney, Australia.

"A Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott"

Reuters

An unruly traveler aboard a Shanghai-bound Delta Air Lines flight triggered an unscheduled landing in Seattle, the carrier said late Sunday. Details of the incident remain unclear, but the Airbus A350 had left Los Angeles and was traveling above the coast of northwest Washington state when the flight crew had to repeatedly ask the passenger to follow directions they had given. The traveler appears to have been uncooperative, and so the team, citing concern “for the safety of the aircraft and passenger,” opted to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Delta representative has confirmed. Local police were waiting on the tarmac once the 2-year-old jet eventually reached its gate. What became of the unruly passenger after the unscheduled arrival also remains unclear. But the incident meant that 271 other passengers, alongside a crew of 11 attendants and four cockpit officers, faced an unexpected overnight stay in the city. The carrier said they expect the long-haul trip to Shanghai to resume Monday.

Read it at Komo News

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2
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Reveals Devastating Diagnosis
THE FIGHT AHEAD
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.18.26 10:29AM EDT 
Russell Andrews
CNN

Actor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. “I am a person living with ALS,” Russell Andrews said during a CNN interview Saturday, revealing he was diagnosed last year. Andrews said he first noticed symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic and initially feared he was having a stroke. Recalling the difficult period, he said: “We didn’t work for three years, about, and then we had the back-to-back strikes and so a lot was going on.” He described struggling with everyday tasks, saying: “I was not able to do things that I normally do. I was dropping cups and glasses at night,” while also experiencing arm sensations and “twitches” later linked to ALS-related nerve damage. Andrews is best known for appearing in TV series including, Better Call Saul and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the film Straight Outta Compton.

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Partner update

Build a Pro-Collagen Skincare Routine With These Essentials—Save 25% Right Now
GLOW GETTER
AD BY ELEMIS
Updated 05.18.26 9:33AM EDT 
Published 05.13.26 12:00AM EDT 
A flatlay of ELEMIS Pro-Collagen skincare products including the Future Restore Serum, Marine Cream SPF 30, and Cleansing Balm arranged on a marble surface with a green outdoor background, set against a teal border.
ELEMIS

If your skincare routine has been on autopilot (or quietly fell apart somewhere in February), spring is an ideal time for a reset. British brand ELEMIS has been a cult favorite among beauty editors for years, and its Pro-Collagen line is worth a look if you’re ready to elevate your regimen. ELEMIS formulas are award-winning, rigorously tested, clinically proven, and designed to keep your complexion looking healthy and supple. ELEMIS is running a Memorial Day sale now through 5/26. Use code MDW25 to save 25% sitewide*. Spend $140 or more to unlock a six-piece gift, or $215 or more for a seven-piece set that includes a full-size Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator.

This cleansing balm is ELEMIS’s best-selling formula. Powered by Padina pavonica, a marine algae known for its hydrating properties, the balm strengthens the skin barrier for 24 hours. The scent alone is worth it—a rich aroma of black cherry, almond, and vanilla.

Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm (100g)
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This lightweight daily moisturizer pulls double duty, providing SPF30 protection while actively working to improve skin firmness thanks to Padina pavonica, chlorella, and ginkgo biloba. Plus, the silky finish makes it an ideal base for makeup.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30 (50mL)
Price reflects 25% discount
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ELEMIS Future Restore Serum features a world’s first—opal skin algae complex, a trio of marine microalgae rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and peptides that targets visible signs of aging due to collagen decline. According to ELEMIS, an independent clinical trial reported that users noticed a reduced depth of fine lines and wrinkles in only four days.

Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum (30mL)
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*Exclusions apply. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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3
‘War of the Worlds’ Star Dies at 96
ACTING STAR GONE
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 05.17.26 6:17PM EDT 
Ann Robinson and Gene Barry in 'War of the Worlds'
War of the Worlds

Ann Robinson, best known for her role as library science teacher Sylvia Van Buren in War of the Worlds, has died at the age of 96. Robinson died on September 26, 2025, but her death was not made public until now. Robinson began her career as a Hollywood stunt-woman before being cast in the Oscar-winning 1953 film of H.G Wells’ famous novel War of the Worlds. She and cast-mate Gene Barry were asked by Stephen Spielberg to reprise a scene from the 1953 movie in his own 2005 adaptation starring Tom Cruise. Years later, in an interview, Robinson described the legendary director as “so adorable.” “[Spielberg] came up behind me, squatted down and placed three fingers on my left shoulder and yelled, ‘Someone take my picture!’ Apparently, War of the Worlds was one of his favorite films growing up." Robinson also reprised the role in a 1980s television version of the story, later telling an interviewer: “I’ve gotten more mileage out of War of the Worlds than Vivien Leigh did on Gone With the Wind.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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4
Two U.S. Navy Jets Collide Mid-Air at Air Show in Idaho
DOWN IN FLAMES
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 05.18.26 3:56AM EDT 
Published 05.17.26 9:04PM EDT 
U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growler aircrafts make an aerial demonstration during the 2023 Abbotsford International Airshow in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 12, 2023.
U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growler aircrafts make an aerial demonstration during the 2023 Abbotsford International Airshow in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 12, 2023. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

Four crew members ejected safely after two Navy jets collided during an air show in Western Idaho on Sunday. Two EA-18-G Growler fighter jets crashed during the Fighter Skies airshow at Mountain Home Air Force Base, leading to the remainder of the show being canceled. Video captured by Shane Ogden shows the two aircraft colliding mid-air roughly two miles from the base, with the crew members ejecting before the aircraft crashed on the ground. Plumes of smoke are visible afterward. “I was just filming thinking they were going to split apart and that happened and I filmed the rest,” Ogden told Politico, noting he left the scene to stay out of the way of emergency responders. The aircraft were from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 in Whidbey Island, Washington, Politico noted, citing Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces. The pilots were performing an aerial demonstration when the crash occurred, and Umayam confirmed that the crew members were evaluated by medics. The crash is now under investigation. The Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters said via its Facebook page that the aircrew involved in the incident were in a stable condition.

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This Kava-Infused Alcohol Alternative Delivers a Buzz—Sans the Hangover
KAVA GOOD TIME
Scouted Staff
Updated 04.24.26 9:14PM EDT 
Published 04.24.26 2:09PM EDT 
Kava Haven kava-infused non-alcoholic spirit bottle served on a tray with a citrus cocktail and fresh orange slices
Kava Haven

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As spring ushers in a season of resets, consumers are rethinking their drinking habits—seeking ways to scale back on alcohol without sacrificing the social ritual. Functional beverages are a great zero-proof alternative to spirits, offering a gentle mood boost sans the side effects. Kava Haven is a non-alcoholic spirit with a flavor profile that hits like a lemon drop shot with a ginger kick.

It’s crafted with noble kava (a South Pacific plant root used to promote relaxation), white grape juice concentrate, and a blend of vanilla, ginger, lemon, and cardamom extracts—all with no added sugar. Drink it straight to savor the strong, smooth flavor, on the rocks for a refreshing twist, or swap it in for traditional spirits in your favorite cocktails.

Plus, if you need some mocktail inspiration, Kava Haven has recipes on its site. And since it’s non-alcoholic, you can skip the electrolytes, painkillers, and the hours of couch recovery the next morning.

An independent 22-day observational study found that people who drank Kava Haven reported lower stress and reduced overall alcohol consumption. Anecdotally, users have reported a noticeable sense of calm that eased social interactions. While the research was observational rather than clinical, the consistency of responses echoed what many customers report anecdotally: Kava Haven can promote a sense of calm while serving as a satisfying alternative to alcohol.

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5
Madeleine McCann Suspect Caught After Escaping Surveillance
PUNCH ON
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 05.17.26 4:05PM EDT 
articles/2012/08/28/newly-reported-sightings-of-madeleine-mccann-fuel-interest-in-the-missing-girl/madeleine-mccann-sighting-nadeau_lzzmie
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The prime suspect in the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested after he evaded police surveillance and got into a fight. Christian Brueckner, 49, was wearing an ankle monitor and under round-the-clock surveillance when the incident took place, leaving the German authorities scrambling to explain what happened. Brueckner and an unnamed British man were arrested on suspicion of “mutual assault” in the north-German city of Kiel in April. In the wake of the incident, the German police said Breuckner gave them the slip, and Interior Minister Magdalena Finke has now admitted the episode showed that the surveillance operation around Brueckner had failed. Madeleine McCann went missing from a vacation villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. Brueckner has been on the police’s radar since 2008, when his name was given to both the English and German police by an informer. Brueckner has prior convictions for child abuse, and was released from jail late last year after serving seven years for the brutal rape of an older woman. Police say there is significant circumstantial evidence linking him to McCann’s disappearance, but Bruecker denies it. His lawyer challenged Scotland Yard to bring an extradition case, and said Britain never would. No charges have ever been filed over then-three-year-old Madeleine’s disappearance.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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6
Dr. Hook Legend Dies at 76 From Kidney Disease
MUSICIAN MOURNED
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.17.26 5:10PM EDT 
Dennis Locorriere of Dr Hook performs on stage during Punchestown Music Festival at Punchestown Racecourse on July 29, 2017 in Naas, Ireland.
NAAS, IRELAND - JULY 29: Dennis Locorriere of Dr Hook performs on stage during Punchestown Music Festival at Punchestown Racecourse on July 29, 2017 in Naas, Ireland. (Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images) Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Dennis Locorriere, the lead singer of the New Jersey-based rock band Dr. Hook, died on Saturday from kidney disease at age 76. “Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him,” his management announced in a statement on the band’s website on Sunday. Locorriere “passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones,” his management added. The star helped form the rock band in 1968 with fellow musicians Ray Sawyer, George Cummings Jr., and Billy Francis. The group gained a massive following in the ‘70s with hits like “Sylvia’s Mother,” “The Cover of the Rolling Stone,” as well as “Only Sixteen” and “A Little Bit More,” both of which Locorriere sang lead vocals on. He recorded 18 albums over his storied career. The musician was also known for his songwriting, writing hits for legends like Olivia Newton-John, Willie Nelson, Crystal Gayle, and Bob Dylan throughout his career.

Read it at Forbes

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7
‘Devil Wears Prada’ Star Reveals His A-List Doppelgänger
MIRROR, MIRROR
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.17.26 4:03PM EDT 
Stanley Tucci and Mark Strong
Reuters

The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci, 65, insists he is not the English actor Mark Strong, 62, even if the world occasionally disagrees. Speaking at an event at 92NY in New York City, Tucci was asked by moderator Josh Horowitz which celebrity he is most often mistaken for, and his answer was definitive: “Mark Strong, always.” The actor said the two “get complimented on each other’s performances,” and added that he is genuinely “very flattered” by the ongoing case of mistaken identity, while also praising Strong’s acting and personality. “All attractive bald men do not look alike, folks,” Horowitz, 49, joked. Tucci is not alone in acknowledging the resemblance, as Strong also addressed the mix-up on BBC’s The One Show in 2025, recalling a moment when he was once asked to sign a poster for Tucci’s fan. “We met, actually, and I had to confess to him that somebody once asked me to sign a poster because they thought I was him,” Strong recalled. The Sherlock Holmes actor added that Tucci’s fan “wouldn’t take no for an answer,” so he went ahead and signed the poster as his doppelgänger.

Stanley Tucci and Mark Strong
Stanley Tucci, left, and Mark Strong, right. Reuters
Read it at People

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8
Hit Biopic Returns to Number One Spot at Box Office
DON’T STOP ‘TIL YOU GET ENOUGH
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.17.26 3:43PM EDT 
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in Michael.
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson. Lionsgate

The King of Pop is back on top. Michael has made a staggering $703 million internationally, putting the showstopper back in first place at both the domestic and global box office—with $282 million and $421 million respectively—just four weeks into its release. It’s close to overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, which made $911 million during its 2018 run. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also still going strong, after two weekends in the top spot, having earned $550 million internationally just three weeks into its release, a figure that far exceeds its $100 million production budget. It’s performed incredibly well with international audiences, who have contributed $370.3 million of its revenue. The hugely popular sequel made $50.6 million this week. Mortal Kombat II made $10 million this weekend, bringing its total to $101 million domestically and internationally combined, compared to its $80 million production budget. The Sheep Detectives also brought in $14 million this week, for a total of $58.7 million globally since its release.

Read it at Variety

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
Ex-Google CEO Booed at Graduation Amid Sex Pest Allegations
TOUGH CROWD
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.17.26 2:23PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: (L-R) Former CEO & Chairman of Google Eric Schmidt and CNN host, Washington Post's columnist and NYT best-selling author Fareed Zakaria speak during a book talk for Fareed Zakaria's new book, "Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the Present" at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs on April 03, 2024 in New York City.
Shahar Azran/Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was booed during his commencement speech at the University of Arizona’s graduation on Saturday after sexual abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend. Student groups at the university distributed fliers urging students to “turn their backs to the stage” or “boo” during the former executive’s speech. The fliers stated that they wanted to “make it clear that the University of Arizona and greater community that we represent, whether from Tucson or beyond, do not support abusers being platformed.” Schmidt was accused by Michelle Ritter in a 2021 lawsuit of “forcibly raping” her during a trip off the coast of Mexico and later initiating sex without her consent in 2023 during the annual Burning Man festival. Schmidt, who has denied the allegations, was also booed multiple times while addressing AI. “I know what many of you are feeling about that. I can hear you. There is a fear,” Schmidt said to a cacophony of jeers. “The question is not whether AI will shape the world. It will. The question is whether you will have shaped artificial intelligence,” he said.

Read it at New York Post

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10
Top Podcaster Reveals She’s Expecting First Child With Husband
CALL HER MOMMY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.17.26 2:28PM EDT 
Alex Cooper participating in The Art of The Interview session at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)
Howard Stern reportedly can't stand SiriusXM colleague Alex Cooper, whose Call Her Daddy podcast boasts 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Antony Jones/Getty Images

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, 42. The podcast host announced the pregnancy in a Sunday Instagram post featuring her growing baby bump, with her husband looking up at her. Cooper captioned the post, “Our family 🤍.” The couple first met during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and got engaged in 2023. They married in an intimate affair in Mexico a year later, in the spring of 2024. The announcement comes during a tumultuous time for the couple. Cooper has been embroiled in an internet feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle. There had also been reports that Cooper and her film-producer husband were on the outs. “Matt fully courted Alex and was so sweet with her in the beginning. Once they moved in together, that’s when things changed,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this month. Kaplan has also been accused, in a Bloomberg report, of threatening the staff at the production company behind Call Her Daddy, the Unwell Network, which is run by the couple. However, the duo put on a united front at the 2026 YouTube Upfront event last week.

Read it at Page Six

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