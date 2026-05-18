‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Forced to Recast After Star Quits
The character of Ginny Weasley will be recast for season two of HBO’s Harry Potter series. Gracie Cochrane, who played the role in season one, and her family revealed the news in a statement to Deadline on Monday. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one,” she and her family said. “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.” They did not specify the exact reason why Cochrane is stepping away. Season one is currently in production and will be released later this year. HBO responded to the news, expressing its support for Cochrane and her family’s decision. “We wish Gracie and her family the best,” the network said in a statement to the outlet. They did not disclose who will be replacing Cochrane.