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1

‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Forced to Recast After Star Quits

'UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 3:53PM EDT 
Gracie Cochrane who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series season one.
Gracie Cochrane who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series season one. HBO

The character of Ginny Weasley will be recast for season two of HBO’s Harry Potter series. Gracie Cochrane, who played the role in season one, and her family revealed the news in a statement to Deadline on Monday. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one,” she and her family said. “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.” They did not specify the exact reason why Cochrane is stepping away. Season one is currently in production and will be released later this year. HBO responded to the news, expressing its support for Cochrane and her family’s decision. “We wish Gracie and her family the best,” the network said in a statement to the outlet. They did not disclose who will be replacing Cochrane.

Read it at Deadline

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2
‘Star Wars’ Actor Dead at 64
VOICE OF A GENERATION
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 1:47PM EDT 
Tom Kane at US Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' on August 10, 2008 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywod, CA.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 10: Tom Kane at US Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' on August 10, 2008 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywod, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio/Wireimage) Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Famed voice actor Tom Kane died on Monday at the age of 64 from complications due to a 2020 stroke. “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever,” Kane’s representative, Zach McGinnis, told TMZ. “But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children—three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering,” he added. The Kansas City native was famous for voicing the iconic Jedi Master Yoda in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its spin-off TV series. He also voiced characters in the Call of Duty video game franchise, as well as Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls. The actor also voiced announcements for various rides at Disney’s amusement parks. Kane is survived by his wife, Cindy, and their nine children.

Read it at TMZ

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Partner update

Build a Pro-Collagen Skincare Routine With These Essentials—Save 25% Right Now
GLOW GETTER
AD BY ELEMIS
Updated 05.18.26 9:33AM EDT 
Published 05.13.26 12:00AM EDT 
A flatlay of ELEMIS Pro-Collagen skincare products including the Future Restore Serum, Marine Cream SPF 30, and Cleansing Balm arranged on a marble surface with a green outdoor background, set against a teal border.
ELEMIS

If your skincare routine has been on autopilot (or quietly fell apart somewhere in February), spring is an ideal time for a reset. British brand ELEMIS has been a cult favorite among beauty editors for years, and its Pro-Collagen line is worth a look if you’re ready to elevate your regimen. ELEMIS formulas are award-winning, rigorously tested, clinically proven, and designed to keep your complexion looking healthy and supple. ELEMIS is running a Memorial Day sale now through 5/26. Use code MDW25 to save 25% sitewide*. Spend $140 or more to unlock a six-piece gift, or $215 or more for a seven-piece set that includes a full-size Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator.

This cleansing balm is ELEMIS’s best-selling formula. Powered by Padina pavonica, a marine algae known for its hydrating properties, the balm strengthens the skin barrier for 24 hours. The scent alone is worth it—a rich aroma of black cherry, almond, and vanilla.

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This lightweight daily moisturizer pulls double duty, providing SPF30 protection while actively working to improve skin firmness thanks to Padina pavonica, chlorella, and ginkgo biloba. Plus, the silky finish makes it an ideal base for makeup.

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ELEMIS Future Restore Serum features a world’s first—opal skin algae complex, a trio of marine microalgae rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and peptides that targets visible signs of aging due to collagen decline. According to ELEMIS, an independent clinical trial reported that users noticed a reduced depth of fine lines and wrinkles in only four days.

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3
CNN Star Reveals She’s Expecting Her Second Child
'OVERJOYED'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 1:34PM EDT 
Abby Phillip
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Abby Phillip attends the 46th Annual News Emmy Awards at Palladium Times Square on June 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

CNN anchor Abby Phillip has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Marcus Richardson. “We are overjoyed to be expanding our family! Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year,” Phillip confirmed to People. The CNN star, who already shares a four-year-old daughter with Richardson, revealed that they relied on IVF this time. “Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF,” Phillip said, adding that the process was emotionally and physically challenging, but ultimately worth it. “In this moment, I’m both grateful that we were successful in God’s perfect timing, and I’m also holding hope in my heart for all the families who are still waiting on their journey,” she added. Phillip and Richardson married in 2018.

Read it at People

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4
Luigi Mangione Judge Hands Down Key Ruling in Case
COURT CALL
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 3:08PM EDT 
Mangione
Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during an evidence suppression hearing in the murder case of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on December 18, 2025. (Photo by Curtis Means / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) CURTIS MEANS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The judge overseeing Luigi Mangione’s trial ruled Monday that prosecutors can introduce the gun and notebook found in his possession as evidence in the murder case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gregory Carro ruled that Altoona, Pa. cops followed appropriate legal protocol when searching the alleged killer’s bag at a police station following his arrest in December 2024. Mangione’s lawyers argued police unlawfully searched his backpack when they arrested him at a McDonald’s. Prosecutors countered that officers were following standard procedure after Mangione allegedly gave a false name. The judge sided with the defense, calling it an “improper warrantless search,” and ruled that most of the backpack’s contents, including a gun magazine, a cellphone, a passport, a wallet, and a computer chip, cannot be used at the trial. However, prosecutors can use the gun and notebook since they were found later during the police’s search of the backpack at the police station.

Read it at CBS News

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Lelo’s Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During May
BUZZ WORTHY
Scouted Staff
Published 05.05.26 9:00PM EDT 
A close-up of a hand holding a blush pink LELO vibrator against bare skin, featuring a gold mirrored disc embossed with the LELO logo.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.

Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.

Sila Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
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Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator
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Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.

F1S V3 Pleasure Console
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Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.

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5
Passengers Scream as Plane Veers Off Runway
RUNWAY RUNAWAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.18.26 12:15PM EDT 
Croatia Airlines Airbus aircraft are seen on the tarmac during a strike by employees at Pleso international airport in Zagreb March 8, 2012. The 24-hour strike, in protest over financial losses and the possible loss of rights and entitlements, forced the cancellation of half of all the carrier's scheduled flights. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic (CROATIA - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)
Antonio Bronic/REUTERS

An airplane with 130 passengers onboard veered off the runway during takeoff. The Croatia Airlines Airbus A220-300 took off from Split Airport in Croatia en route to Frankfurt, Germany, in bad weather on Saturday. Footage gathered from both inside and outside the plane as it accelerates along the runway shows it veering off onto the grass, throwing up mud, painting the white plane a dirty brown, and destroying a sign as the pilot wrestles to regain control. Internal footage captured the plane rattling as it drifted onto the bumpy ground, along with shrill screams from panicked passengers. The Daily Mail reports that no one was injured during the incident and that all passengers were deplaned safely afterward. Croatia’s Air, Maritime and Railway Accident Investigation Agency chief investigator, Danko Petrin, said, “The investigation has only just started, and extensive technical analyses are being carried out to determine the cause of the deviation during take-off. At this stage we do not know why the aircraft veered to the left. That will be established through the investigation.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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6
MAGA Televangelist Dies at 82
TRUMP’S RELIGIOUS RIGHT HAND
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 12:08PM EDT 
James Robison and wife Betty
@revjamesrobison/Instagram

Trump’s former spiritual advisor and LIFE Today host James Robison has died at 82. “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International. James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world,” LIFE Outreach International announced in a statement. “Though we grieve this tremendous loss, we also celebrate a life faithfully lived in service to God and others.” They did not disclose the cause of death. The California native began his preaching career in 1968 on Christian television. He became one of the most recognized televangelists of all time after leading the LIFE Today program on Trinity Broadcasting Network alongside his wife, beginning in the 1990s. The preacher wrote books, toured, and gained a huge online following with his news platform, The Stream, which he launched in 2015. Robison became a spiritual advisor to Trump during his first administration, claiming the president would call him multiple times a day but would often ignore his advice. “He heard, [but] he didn’t always heed,” Robison said in a 2022 speech where he compared Trump’s behavior to that of a “little elementary schoolchild.” The televangelist later changed his opinion of Trump, stating that Trump’s 2024 win was a “miracle” for the country. Robison is survived by his wife, Betty, their three children, and 11 grandchildren.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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7
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Reveals Devastating Diagnosis
THE FIGHT AHEAD
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.18.26 10:29AM EDT 
Russell Andrews
CNN

Actor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. “I am a person living with ALS,” Russell Andrews said during a CNN interview Saturday, revealing he was diagnosed last year. Andrews said he first noticed symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic and initially feared he was having a stroke. Recalling the difficult period, he said: “We didn’t work for three years, about, and then we had the back-to-back strikes and so a lot was going on.” He described struggling with everyday tasks, saying: “I was not able to do things that I normally do. I was dropping cups and glasses at night,” while also experiencing arm sensations and “twitches” later linked to ALS-related nerve damage. Andrews is best known for appearing in TV series including, Better Call Saul and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the film Straight Outta Compton.

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8
Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies at 83
LEGENDARY LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 10:51AM EDT 
Special assistance-offense coach Sherman Lewis of the Detroit Lions watches his team play the New England Patriots on November 28, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Patriots won 20-12.
DETROIT- NOVEMBER 28: Special assistance-offense coach Sherman Lewis of the Detroit Lions watches his team play the New England Patriots on November 28, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Patriots won 20-12. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images) Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images

Four-time NFL champion Sherman Lewis died on Friday at age 83. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sherman Lewis,” Michigan State University, his alma mater, where he was an All-American halfback, confirmed in a statement. “Lewis, a first-team All-American in 1963, served as an assistant coach at MSU before a decorated NFL coaching career that included four Super Bowl titles. We send our deepest condolences to the Lewis family.” The university did not share the player’s cause of death. Lewis played in the AFL as a defensive back and returner for the Jets in 1966 and 1967. By 1969, he had pivoted to coaching, returning to Michigan State as an assistant coach for 13 years before being recruited to the big leagues. While he never took on a head-coaching role, Lewis had a nine-season stint as a running backs coach for the 49ers in the ’80s, during which he won three Super Bowls. He continued on to work for eight seasons as an offensive coordinator for the Packers, adding a fourth Super Bowl win to his illustrious coaching career. His final role was with Washington in 2009 before retiring from the NFL.

Read it at New York Post

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
Shakira Lands Massive $64 Million Payday After Court Victory
PAYSLIPS DON’T LIE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 05.18.26 12:08PM EDT 
Published 05.18.26 12:05PM EDT 
Shakira took a rough tumble on stage in Montreal, but didn't let that stop her.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A Spanish court has ordered the country’s authorities to repay Shakira $64 million after the singer won a dispute over her taxes. The 49-year-old Colombian was acquitted of tax fraud by a Madrid court, which ordered the Spanish government to repay the “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker fines and interest, according to court documents seen by the Associated Press. It comes after a drawn-out legal battle relating to the 2011 tax year, during which Spanish authorities claimed she was a permanent resident. But the government was unable to prove the “Hips Don’t Lie” star had spent the required 183 days in the country and could only demonstrate she had been there for 163 days, leading the court to declare the fines unlawful. Shakira had lived in Spain with her former partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué. In a statement, Shakira’s lawyer, Jose Luis Prada, said, “This decision comes after an eight-year ordeal that has taken an unacceptable toll, reflecting a lack of rigor in administrative practice.” It comes against the backdrop of a push to get overseas high earners associated with Spain to pay more tax. Shakira said she hoped the ruling would help “thousands of ordinary citizens who are abused and crushed every day by a system that presumes them guilty and forces them to prove their innocence while facing financial and emotional ruin.” The tax agency said it would appeal the ruling.

Read it at NBC News

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10
Shanghai-Bound Delta Flight Forced to Divert After Passenger Chaos
UNSCHEDULED PIT STOP
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.18.26 10:21AM EDT 
A Delta Air Lines plane ascends after taking off from Sydney, Australia.

"A Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott"

Reuters

An unruly traveler aboard a Shanghai-bound Delta Air Lines flight triggered an unscheduled landing in Seattle, the carrier said late Sunday. Details of the incident remain unclear, but the Airbus A350 had left Los Angeles and was traveling above the coast of northwest Washington state when the flight crew had to repeatedly ask the passenger to follow directions they had given. The traveler appears to have been uncooperative, and so the team, citing concern “for the safety of the aircraft and passenger,” opted to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Delta representative has confirmed. Local police were waiting on the tarmac once the 2-year-old jet eventually reached its gate. What became of the unruly passenger after the unscheduled arrival also remains unclear. But the incident meant that 271 other passengers, alongside a crew of 11 attendants and four cockpit officers, faced an unexpected overnight stay in the city. The carrier said they expect the long-haul trip to Shanghai to resume Monday.

Read it at Komo News

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