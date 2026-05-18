CNN Star Reveals She’s Expecting Her Second Child
CNN anchor Abby Phillip has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Marcus Richardson. “We are overjoyed to be expanding our family! Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year,” Phillip confirmed to People. The CNN star, who already shares a four-year-old daughter with Richardson, revealed that they relied on IVF this time. “Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF,” Phillip said, adding that the process was emotionally and physically challenging, but ultimately worth it. “In this moment, I’m both grateful that we were successful in God’s perfect timing, and I’m also holding hope in my heart for all the families who are still waiting on their journey,” she added. Phillip and Richardson married in 2018.