Stephen Colbert’s Epic Dress Code for Wrap Party Revealed

Stephen Colbert appears determined to squeeze one last punchline out of his late-night exit. The soon-to-be former host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has revealed the dress code for his post-finale celebration is “Fired & Festive!” According to Variety, Colbert is hosting a wrap party following Thursday’s final taping, with invitations featuring a tweaked version of the show’s familiar logo now reading “The LAST SHOW with Stephen Colbert” followed by “that’s a WRAP! (PARTY).” The outlet also reported that celebrities beyond guests for the final show had been invited, hinting that Colbert’s sendoff could become one last star-studded late-night gathering. CBS announced in July it would end the show after 11 seasons, insisting the decision was purely financial. After Donald Trump celebrated the cancellation on social media, Colbert responded on-air with a blunt message for the president: “Go f--- yourself!” He later added, “Cancel culture has gone too far.” Fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will reportedly air reruns instead of new episodes that night in support.