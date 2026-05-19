Creators of Hit Show Resurrect Mel Brooks Cult Classic for FX
FX has officially ordered a series of Very Young Frankenstein, a comedy based on the 1974 Mel Brooks cult classic Young Frankenstein. News of the project reaching pilot stage was announced last June. There is still little information about the series, beyond the cast boasting Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Nikki Crawford, Kumail Nanjiani and Cary Elwes. The FX and Hulu series comes from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch, the creative team behind comedy horror What We Do In the Shadows. Brooks, who turns 100 next month, is an executive producer. “Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, told Deadline. He added, “In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.” Young Frankenstein, a parody of the horror genre, starred the late Gene Wilder in the title role. It ranked at No. 13 on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Funniest American Movies of All Time. In the film, Wilder plays Frederick Frankestein, who returns to Transylvania and experiments with re-animating the dead. No release date for Very Young Frankenstein has been announced. The documentary Mel Brooks: 99 Year Old Man! was released earlier this year.