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1

Creators of Hit Show Resurrect Mel Brooks Cult Classic for FX

BACK FROM THE DEAD
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.19.26 12:25AM EDT 
Mel Brooks attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Documentary Films' " Mel Brooks: 99 Year Old Man!" at Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Mel Brooks attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Documentary Films' " Mel Brooks: 99 Year Old Man!" at Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

FX has officially ordered a series of Very Young Frankenstein, a comedy based on the 1974 Mel Brooks cult classic Young Frankenstein. News of the project reaching pilot stage was announced last June. There is still little information about the series, beyond the cast boasting Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Nikki Crawford, Kumail Nanjiani and Cary Elwes. The FX and Hulu series comes from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch, the creative team behind comedy horror What We Do In the Shadows. Brooks, who turns 100 next month, is an executive producer. “Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, told Deadline. He added, “In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.” Young Frankenstein, a parody of the horror genre, starred the late Gene Wilder in the title role. It ranked at No. 13 on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Funniest American Movies of All Time. In the film, Wilder plays Frederick Frankestein, who returns to Transylvania and experiments with re-animating the dead. No release date for Very Young Frankenstein has been announced. The documentary Mel Brooks: 99 Year Old Man! was released earlier this year.

Read it at Deadline

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2
American Tourists Arrested After Breaking Into Famed Monkey’s Enclosure
CONSEQUENCES
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 05.18.26 11:50PM EDT 
Punch the monkey
Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS

Two Americans were arrested in Japan on Monday after one of them allegedly jumped into the enclosure of Punch the monkey, the nine-month-old macaque who went viral earlier this year. Police in Chiba, a Tokyo suburb, arrested Red Jahnai Daysun, 24, and Neal Jabahri Duan, 27 after the incident at Ichikawa City Zoo. One of the men, wearing a blue suit and yellow emoji head, was seen jumping into the enclosure carrying a stuffed toy, while the other allegedly filmed. The intruder’s outfit seemed to be connected to a “meme coin” cryptocurrency, the New York Post reports, adding that both men’s social media accounts “feature posts showing off their travels, fancy watches and cars, and stacks of money as they try to promote their online content.” Both men deny the charges, police said. As for the Punch the monkey, his mother abandoned him after giving birth during a heatwave last July, which caused issues with socialization. Efforts to help him fit in with other monkeys didn’t pan out, and so zoo caretakers gave him a stuffed orangutan to play with. He was seen hugging it and carrying it around the enclosure, looking lonely.

Read it at New York Post

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Build a Pro-Collagen Skincare Routine With These Essentials—Save 25% Right Now
GLOW GETTER
AD BY ELEMIS
Updated 05.18.26 9:33AM EDT 
Published 05.13.26 12:00AM EDT 
A flatlay of ELEMIS Pro-Collagen skincare products including the Future Restore Serum, Marine Cream SPF 30, and Cleansing Balm arranged on a marble surface with a green outdoor background, set against a teal border.
ELEMIS

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ELEMIS Future Restore Serum features a world’s first—opal skin algae complex, a trio of marine microalgae rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and peptides that targets visible signs of aging due to collagen decline. According to ELEMIS, an independent clinical trial reported that users noticed a reduced depth of fine lines and wrinkles in only four days.

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3
‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Forced to Recast After Star Quits
'UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 3:53PM EDT 
Gracie Cochrane who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series season one.
Gracie Cochrane who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series season one. HBO

The character of Ginny Weasley will be recast for season two of HBO’s Harry Potter series. Gracie Cochrane, who played the role in season one, and her family revealed the news in a statement to Deadline on Monday. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one,” she and her family said. “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.” They did not specify the exact reason why Cochrane is stepping away. Season one is currently in production and will be released later this year. HBO responded to the news, expressing its support for Cochrane and her family’s decision. “We wish Gracie and her family the best,” the network said in a statement to the outlet. They did not disclose who will be replacing Cochrane.

Read it at Deadline

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4
Band Behind ‘Barbie Girl’ Calls It Quits After Over 30 Years
AQUA OUT
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 05.18.26 6:36PM EDT 
Aqua band
Reuters Photographer/RETUERS

Aqua, the dance-pop group known for 1997’s “Barbie Girl,” has disbanded, they announced Monday on Instagram. “After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band,” René Difand, Lene Nystrøm, and keyboardist Søren Rasted wrote. The group officially formed in 1995, and produced three albums, the first of which—Aquarium—contained “Barbie Girl.” That single charted at number one in several European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. In their Instagram post, the band added: “When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together. For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact.” In a note to fans, the band signed off: “From the bottom of our hearts: thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 30 years. Thank you for the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments we’ve shared together. Nothing but love and gratitude from here on.”

Read it at TMZ

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Lelo’s Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During May
BUZZ WORTHY
Scouted Staff
Published 05.05.26 9:00PM EDT 
A close-up of a hand holding a blush pink LELO vibrator against bare skin, featuring a gold mirrored disc embossed with the LELO logo.
LELO

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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.

Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.

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Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator
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Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.

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Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.

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5
‘Star Wars’ Actor Dead at 64
VOICE OF A GENERATION
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 1:47PM EDT 
Tom Kane at US Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' on August 10, 2008 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywod, CA.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 10: Tom Kane at US Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' on August 10, 2008 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywod, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio/Wireimage) Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Famed voice actor Tom Kane died on Monday at the age of 64 from complications due to a 2020 stroke. “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever,” Kane’s representative, Zach McGinnis, told TMZ. “But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children—three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering,” he added. The Kansas City native was famous for voicing the iconic Jedi Master Yoda in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its spin-off TV series. He also voiced characters in the Call of Duty video game franchise, as well as Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls. The actor also voiced announcements for various rides at Disney’s amusement parks. Kane is survived by his wife, Cindy, and their nine children.

Read it at TMZ

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6
CNN Star Reveals She’s Expecting Her Second Child
'OVERJOYED'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 1:34PM EDT 
Abby Phillip
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Abby Phillip attends the 46th Annual News Emmy Awards at Palladium Times Square on June 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

CNN anchor Abby Phillip has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Marcus Richardson. “We are overjoyed to be expanding our family! Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year,” Phillip confirmed to People. The CNN star, who already shares a four-year-old daughter with Richardson, revealed that they relied on IVF this time. “Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF,” Phillip said, adding that the process was emotionally and physically challenging, but ultimately worth it. “In this moment, I’m both grateful that we were successful in God’s perfect timing, and I’m also holding hope in my heart for all the families who are still waiting on their journey,” she added. Phillip and Richardson married in 2018.

Read it at People

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7
Luigi Mangione Judge Hands Down Key Ruling in Case
COURT CALL
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 3:08PM EDT 
Mangione
Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during an evidence suppression hearing in the murder case of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on December 18, 2025. (Photo by Curtis Means / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) CURTIS MEANS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The judge overseeing Luigi Mangione’s trial ruled Monday that prosecutors can introduce the gun and notebook found in his possession as evidence in the murder case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gregory Carro ruled that Altoona, Pa. cops followed appropriate legal protocol when searching the alleged killer’s bag at a police station following his arrest in December 2024. Mangione’s lawyers argued police unlawfully searched his backpack when they arrested him at a McDonald’s. Prosecutors countered that officers were following standard procedure after Mangione allegedly gave a false name. The judge sided with the defense, calling it an “improper warrantless search,” and ruled that most of the backpack’s contents, including a gun magazine, a cellphone, a passport, a wallet, and a computer chip, cannot be used at the trial. However, prosecutors can use the gun and notebook since they were found later during the police’s search of the backpack at the police station.

Read it at CBS News

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8
Passengers Scream as Plane Veers Off Runway
RUNWAY RUNAWAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.18.26 12:15PM EDT 
Croatia Airlines Airbus aircraft are seen on the tarmac during a strike by employees at Pleso international airport in Zagreb March 8, 2012. The 24-hour strike, in protest over financial losses and the possible loss of rights and entitlements, forced the cancellation of half of all the carrier's scheduled flights. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic (CROATIA - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)
Antonio Bronic/REUTERS

An airplane with 130 passengers onboard veered off the runway during takeoff. The Croatia Airlines Airbus A220-300 took off from Split Airport in Croatia en route to Frankfurt, Germany, in bad weather on Saturday. Footage gathered from both inside and outside the plane as it accelerates along the runway shows it veering off onto the grass, throwing up mud, painting the white plane a dirty brown, and destroying a sign as the pilot wrestles to regain control. Internal footage captured the plane rattling as it drifted onto the bumpy ground, along with shrill screams from panicked passengers. The Daily Mail reports that no one was injured during the incident and that all passengers were deplaned safely afterward. Croatia’s Air, Maritime and Railway Accident Investigation Agency chief investigator, Danko Petrin, said, “The investigation has only just started, and extensive technical analyses are being carried out to determine the cause of the deviation during take-off. At this stage we do not know why the aircraft veered to the left. That will be established through the investigation.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
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The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
MAGA Televangelist Dies at 82
TRUMP’S RELIGIOUS RIGHT HAND
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.18.26 12:08PM EDT 
James Robison and wife Betty
@revjamesrobison/Instagram

Trump’s former spiritual advisor and LIFE Today host James Robison has died at 82. “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International. James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world,” LIFE Outreach International announced in a statement. “Though we grieve this tremendous loss, we also celebrate a life faithfully lived in service to God and others.” They did not disclose the cause of death. The California native began his preaching career in 1968 on Christian television. He became one of the most recognized televangelists of all time after leading the LIFE Today program on Trinity Broadcasting Network alongside his wife, beginning in the 1990s. The preacher wrote books, toured, and gained a huge online following with his news platform, The Stream, which he launched in 2015. Robison became a spiritual advisor to Trump during his first administration, claiming the president would call him multiple times a day but would often ignore his advice. “He heard, [but] he didn’t always heed,” Robison said in a 2022 speech where he compared Trump’s behavior to that of a “little elementary schoolchild.” The televangelist later changed his opinion of Trump, stating that Trump’s 2024 win was a “miracle” for the country. Robison is survived by his wife, Betty, their three children, and 11 grandchildren.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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10
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Reveals Devastating Diagnosis
THE FIGHT AHEAD
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.18.26 10:29AM EDT 
Russell Andrews
CNN

Actor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. “I am a person living with ALS,” Russell Andrews said during a CNN interview Saturday, revealing he was diagnosed last year. Andrews said he first noticed symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic and initially feared he was having a stroke. Recalling the difficult period, he said: “We didn’t work for three years, about, and then we had the back-to-back strikes and so a lot was going on.” He described struggling with everyday tasks, saying: “I was not able to do things that I normally do. I was dropping cups and glasses at night,” while also experiencing arm sensations and “twitches” later linked to ALS-related nerve damage. Andrews is best known for appearing in TV series including, Better Call Saul and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the film Straight Outta Compton.

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