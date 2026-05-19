American Tourists Arrested After Breaking Into Famed Monkey’s Enclosure

Two Americans were arrested in Japan on Monday after one of them allegedly jumped into the enclosure of Punch the monkey, the nine-month-old macaque who went viral earlier this year. Police in Chiba, a Tokyo suburb, arrested Red Jahnai Daysun, 24, and Neal Jabahri Duan, 27 after the incident at Ichikawa City Zoo. One of the men, wearing a blue suit and yellow emoji head, was seen jumping into the enclosure carrying a stuffed toy, while the other allegedly filmed. The intruder’s outfit seemed to be connected to a “meme coin” cryptocurrency, the New York Post reports, adding that both men’s social media accounts “feature posts showing off their travels, fancy watches and cars, and stacks of money as they try to promote their online content.” Both men deny the charges, police said. As for the Punch the monkey, his mother abandoned him after giving birth during a heatwave last July, which caused issues with socialization. Efforts to help him fit in with other monkeys didn’t pan out, and so zoo caretakers gave him a stuffed orangutan to play with. He was seen hugging it and carrying it around the enclosure, looking lonely.