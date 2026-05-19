ICE Barbie Successor Has Up to $1M in Shares of ‘Gas Station Heroin’ Company

Hollywood icon Sharon Stone doled out some tough love at a gala evening by telling the audience to better connect as human beings. The star of such seminal cinematic hits as Basic Instinct, Casino and Broken Flowers made the comments during an event on Monday in Cannes held by the Better World Fund, which strives to support “cinema and art at the service of humanity.” Stone called on attendees to remember the value of basic kindness. “I want you to tell them, and I want you to mean it, that you’re sorry for the thing that hurt them,” she said, encouraging people to engage with the person beside them in the audience. “That makes them afraid, mean, unkind, afraid when they’re alone, angry. Put that f---ing phone down,” she went on. “Turn to the person next to you. Turn that man right there and hug him. Hug that man.” It remains unclear just how universal her message was intended to be. Kindness famously costs nothing—but ticket prices for the event appear to have started in the $2,300 range, and run all the way up to $35,000 for VIP access.
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- 1Hollywood Star Tells Crowd to 'Put Your F***ing Phone Down'ONLY CONNECTThe ‘Basic Instinct’ star has had enough of tech-fuelled social alienation.
- 2ICE Barbie Successor Has Shares in ‘Gas Station Heroin’ Co.HIGH STAKESDHS chief Markwayne Mullin campaigned for a kratom crackdown but is benefiting from its legal use.
Partner updateAD BY ELEMISSave 25% on These Pro-Collagen Skincare EssentialsGLOW GETTERThe British skincare brand—ELEMIS—is a long time favorite of beauty editors.
- 3Legendary Guitarist Dead at 70DEATH OF A TITANHe played with Frank Zappa for more than a decade and even starred in the celebrated rock maverick’s opera.
- 4Stephen Colbert’s Epic Dress Code for Wrap Party RevealedTHE LAST SHOWThe late-night host appears ready to turn his TV exit into one final punchline.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 5Creators of Hit Show Resurrect Mel Brooks Cult ClassicBACK FROM THE DEADThe legendary director turns 100 next month.
- 6U.S. Tourists Arrested for Entering Famed Monkey’s EnclosureCONSEQUENCESThe incident was apparently the work of attention-seeking crypto enthusiasts.
- 7'Harry Potter' Reboot Forced to Recast After Star Quits'UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES'Season one is currently in production and will be released later this year.
- 8Band Behind ‘Barbie Girl’ Calls It Quits After Over 30 YearsAQUA OUTThe 1997 single reached the top spot in several countries.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9‘Star Wars’ Actor Dead at 64VOICE OF A GENERATIONThe Kansas City native was famous for voicing Yoda in “The Clone Wars.”
- 10CNN Star Reveals She’s Expecting Her Second Child'OVERJOYED'The 37-year-old already shares a four-year-old daughter with her husband.
ICE Barbie Successor Has Up to $1M in Shares of ‘Gas Station Heroin’ Company
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin owns up to $1 million in shares of the maker of a drink containing the supplement dubbed “gas station heroin,” a PunchUp investigation has found. Mullin, 48, spent last summer campaigning alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, for a federal crackdown on kratom—a herbal substance the National Institute on Drug Abuse warns can cause seizures, addiction, and death. The CDC has linked it to at least 91 confirmed overdose deaths in a single 18-month analysis. “It’s an addiction that is ruining lives,” Mullin told reporters in July, branding kratom firms an “illegal industry.” Yet Mullin’s U.S. Office of Government Ethics filing, obtained by PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister investigations Substack outlet, shows he holds between $500,000 and $1 million in Botanic Tonics LLC—the Oklahoma firm behind Feel Free, a kratom-and-kava tonic stocked in over 23,000 retail outlets that settled an $8.75 million class-action addiction lawsuit in October 2025. Patti Wheeler, whose 27-year-old son died of a kratom-induced seizure in 2022, told PunchUp: “How can someone objectively serve the public while personally profiting from a product that remains at the center of such serious controversy?” A DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast that Mullin “acts to ensure full compliance with all ethics and conflict of interest rules.”
*Read the full in-depth investigation, and many more exclusive scoops, over on PunchUp
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A legendary guitarist who played with Frank Zappa has passed away at the age of 70. Ike Willis’ cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, though he revealed in an interview three years ago that he had received a prostate cancer diagnosis. His family said he died “among loved ones” in north Las Vegas. “Ike was not only a great father, but a musician whose unmistakable voice, humor, and artistry left a lasting imprint on the music world,” their statement reads. Willis joined Zappa’s shifting ensemble in 1977 and played alongside the legendary rock visionary for more than a decade. He famously starred in Zappa’s rock opera, Joe’s Garage, outlining the adventures of a misunderstood teen developing his musical gifts in a dystopian future where the state has outlawed artistic expression. Willis, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, also led his own outfit, the Ike Willis Band, outside of his collaborations with Zappa, who died in 1993, after which Willis remained involved with a number of Zappa tribute acts.
Stephen Colbert appears determined to squeeze one last punchline out of his late-night exit. The soon-to-be former host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has revealed the dress code for his post-finale celebration is “Fired & Festive!” According to Variety, Colbert is hosting a wrap party following Thursday’s final taping, with invitations featuring a tweaked version of the show’s familiar logo now reading “The LAST SHOW with Stephen Colbert” followed by “that’s a WRAP! (PARTY).” The outlet also reported that celebrities beyond guests for the final show had been invited, hinting that Colbert’s sendoff could become one last star-studded late-night gathering. CBS announced in July it would end the show after 11 seasons, insisting the decision was purely financial. After Donald Trump celebrated the cancellation on social media, Colbert responded on-air with a blunt message for the president: “Go f--- yourself!” He later added, “Cancel culture has gone too far.” Fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will reportedly air reruns instead of new episodes that night in support.
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FX has officially ordered a series of Very Young Frankenstein, a comedy based on the 1974 Mel Brooks cult classic Young Frankenstein. News of the project reaching pilot stage was announced last June. There is still little information about the series, beyond the cast boasting Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Nikki Crawford, Kumail Nanjiani and Cary Elwes. The FX and Hulu series comes from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch, the creative team behind comedy horror What We Do In the Shadows. Brooks, who turns 100 next month, is an executive producer. “Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, told Deadline. He added, “In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.” Young Frankenstein, a parody of the horror genre, starred the late Gene Wilder in the title role. It ranked at No. 13 on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Funniest American Movies of All Time. In the film, Wilder plays Frederick Frankestein, who returns to Transylvania and experiments with re-animating the dead. No release date for Very Young Frankenstein has been announced. The documentary Mel Brooks: 99 Year Old Man! was released earlier this year.
Two Americans were arrested in Japan on Monday after one of them allegedly jumped into the enclosure of Punch the monkey, the nine-month-old macaque who went viral earlier this year. Police in Chiba, a Tokyo suburb, arrested Red Jahnai Daysun, 24, and Neal Jabahri Duan, 27 after the incident at Ichikawa City Zoo. One of the men, wearing a blue suit and yellow emoji head, was seen jumping into the enclosure carrying a stuffed toy, while the other allegedly filmed. The intruder’s outfit seemed to be connected to a “meme coin” cryptocurrency, the New York Post reports, adding that both men’s social media accounts “feature posts showing off their travels, fancy watches and cars, and stacks of money as they try to promote their online content.” Both men deny the charges, police said. As for the Punch the monkey, his mother abandoned him after giving birth during a heatwave last July, which caused issues with socialization. Efforts to help him fit in with other monkeys didn’t pan out, and so zoo caretakers gave him a stuffed orangutan to play with. He was seen hugging it and carrying it around the enclosure, looking lonely.
The character of Ginny Weasley will be recast for season two of HBO’s Harry Potter series. Gracie Cochrane, who played the role in season one, and her family revealed the news in a statement to Deadline on Monday. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one,” she and her family said. “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.” They did not specify the exact reason why Cochrane is stepping away. Season one is currently in production and will be released later this year. HBO responded to the news, expressing its support for Cochrane and her family’s decision. “We wish Gracie and her family the best,” the network said in a statement to the outlet. They did not disclose who will be replacing Cochrane.
Aqua, the dance-pop group known for 1997’s “Barbie Girl,” has disbanded, they announced Monday on Instagram. “After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band,” René Difand, Lene Nystrøm, and keyboardist Søren Rasted wrote. The group officially formed in 1995, and produced three albums, the first of which—Aquarium—contained “Barbie Girl.” That single charted at number one in several European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. In their Instagram post, the band added: “When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together. For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact.” In a note to fans, the band signed off: “From the bottom of our hearts: thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 30 years. Thank you for the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments we’ve shared together. Nothing but love and gratitude from here on.”
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Famed voice actor Tom Kane died on Monday at the age of 64 from complications due to a 2020 stroke. “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever,” Kane’s representative, Zach McGinnis, told TMZ. “But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children—three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering,” he added. The Kansas City native was famous for voicing the iconic Jedi Master Yoda in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its spin-off TV series. He also voiced characters in the Call of Duty video game franchise, as well as Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls. The actor also voiced announcements for various rides at Disney’s amusement parks. Kane is survived by his wife, Cindy, and their nine children.
CNN anchor Abby Phillip has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Marcus Richardson. “We are overjoyed to be expanding our family! Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year,” Phillip confirmed to People. The CNN star, who already shares a four-year-old daughter with Richardson, revealed that they relied on IVF this time. “Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF,” Phillip said, adding that the process was emotionally and physically challenging, but ultimately worth it. “In this moment, I’m both grateful that we were successful in God’s perfect timing, and I’m also holding hope in my heart for all the families who are still waiting on their journey,” she added. Phillip and Richardson married in 2018.