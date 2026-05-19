Princess Diana’s Brother, 61, Marries Fourth Wife, 43, in U.S.

Mandy Moore is breaking her silence about fellow actress Ashley Tisdale French’s New York Magazine essay that called out their “toxic mom group.” “The most important thing in my life is being a kind person and like that legacy of kindness, and anyone even insinuating that that might not be the case, and with the company that I choose to keep, is very upsetting,” Moore said during a conversation with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. In the original January article, titled “Breaking Up with My Toxic Mom Group,” Tisdale French didn’t mention names, but fans deduced she was referring to a group that included stars like Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, and Moore herself. “I think the biggest takeaway from that whole ridiculous debacle is that I feel like it just sort of it perpetuates this silly trope that women can’t be supportive of one another,” Moore said, adding that some of the most meaningful relationships she’s made have been with other moms. Duff has also spoken out about the essay, saying during an episode of Call Her Daddy that she was “pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad,” and called the claims “not true.” After the publication of the Cut essay, a source close to the group told People, “It was a misalignment of values that Ashley decided to make public. Friends naturally drift apart. It didn’t warrant a dramatic breakup text.”
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- 1Mandy Moore Blasts Fellow Actress Over Toxic Mom Group Essay'VERY UPSETTING'“The most important thing in my life is being a kind person,” Moore said.
- 210,000 Homes Evacuated as Wildfire Rages Outside L.A.INFERNOThe Sandy Fire is the biggest one recorded in California this year.
Partner updateAD BY ELEMISSave 25% on These Pro-Collagen Skincare EssentialsGLOW GETTERThe British skincare brand—ELEMIS—is a long time favorite of beauty editors.
- 3New Eye-Bleeding Virus Outbreak Kills 131BIBLICALThe World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the horrific disease an international emergency.
- 4Oscar Winner’s Daughter Drops Dad’s Last NameFAMILY FRACTURESAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children.
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- 5Princess Diana’s Brother, 61, Marries Fourth Wife, 43FOURTH TIME’S THE CHARMThe 61-year-old tied the knot for the fourth time.
- 6Son Arrested After Fashion Billionaire Plunges to His DeathFASHION VICTIMJonathan Andic was hauled in for questioning over the suspicious death of his wealthy father.
- 7Theory on How Five Divers Drowned in Cave EmergesMARITIME MYSTERYInvestigators are working on a new explanation for the incident in which five ecological researchers met a watery end.
- 8Hollywood Star Tells Crowd to 'Put Your F***ing Phone Down'ONLY CONNECTThe ‘Basic Instinct’ star has had enough of tech-fuelled social alienation.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9ICE Barbie Successor Has Shares in ‘Gas Station Heroin’ Co.HIGH STAKESDHS chief Markwayne Mullin campaigned for a kratom crackdown but is benefiting from its legal use.
- 10Legendary Guitarist Dead at 70DEATH OF A TITANHe played with Frank Zappa for more than a decade and even starred in the celebrated rock maverick’s opera.
More than 10,000 homes have been evacuated as a major wildfire tears through Los Angeles County. The Sandy Fire, which broke out on Monday morning in Simi Valley, just outside of Los Angeles, is burning across more than 1,300 acres. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. As of early Tuesday, the fire is at zero percent containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Andy VanSciver, a public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department, confirmed that the wildfire is the largest one that firefighters have had to tackle so far this year, while noting that California does not really have wildfire seasons anymore. “We are now in a year-round season,” he told The Washington Post. “And we are transitioning into peak fire season.” In addition to the 10,000 homes that have already been evacuated, 3,500 more have been placed under evacuation warnings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed on Monday that the state had secured federal assistance to help respond to the Sandy Fire in Ventura. “We are deeply grateful to the crews on the front lines and urge Californians in impacted areas to follow guidance from local officials,” Newsom said.
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Health authorities say at least 131 people have died amid 513 suspected cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a further death and at least two confirmed cases in neighboring Uganda. The new figures come just two days after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the disease—which can cause horrific symptoms like bleeding from the eyes—a “public health emergency of international concern.” Among the victims in the Congo is an American doctor, who is understood to have since been flown to Germany to undergo treatment, with another six U.S. medical personnel thought to have been exposed. The strain of Ebola responsible for the current outbreak is the Bundibugyo variant, which carries a fatality rate of 25 to 40 percent—relatively low compared to other major strains like the Zaire and Sudan variants, which can carry mortality rates as high as 90 percent. Unlike those variants, there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain, which has alarmed health authorities with the speed at which it has spread throughout the affected region. It is the third outbreak of the variant to be detected, following similar emergencies in Uganda between 2007 and 2008 and in the DRC in 2012.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter appears to be taking a side in her parents’ divorce. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt dropped her father’s last name when receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at her Spelman College graduation this weekend. This isn’t the first time Zahara has snubbed her Oscar-winning father. She also omitted his name during her induction into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 2023 and at a brunch event earlier this year. Meanwhile, Zahara has referred to her mother as “the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman who I get to call my mom.” Jolie and Pitt shared six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. After the former power couple split in 2016, just two years into their marriage, Pitt’s relationship with his children soured. The eight-year-long messy divorce process, which ended in 2024, had the couple battling over custody and assets, with Jolie alleging Pitt assaulted her and two of their children. Maddox, Vivienne, and Shiloh have also dropped their father’s last name, with Shiloh taking the further step of legally changing it.
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Princess Diana’s Brother, 61, Marries Fourth Wife, 43, in U.S.
Charles Spencer, 61, has quietly tied the knot again following three failed marriages—and a scandal-filled divorce battle. The younger brother of Princess Diana married archaeologist and podcast co-host Cat Jarman, 43, in a private ceremony on Friday in Arizona, according to People. Photos obtained by the outlet showed the newlyweds posing in front of Sedona’s scenic Cathedral Rock. “We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection,” the pair said in a joint statement to the outlet. The marriage marks Spencer’s fourth trip down the aisle. The Earl was previously married to Victoria Lockwood, Caroline Freud, and Karen Spencer, with his most recent divorce finalized last year. That split turned messy after Karen Spencer accused him in court filings of carrying on a “long-term” affair with Jarman—claims both Spencer and Jarman denied. The pair first connected in 2021 after Spencer reviewed Jarman’s nonfiction book River Kings before publicly confirming their romance in 2024. Spencer has four children with Lockwood—Lady Kitty Eleanor Spencer, 35, Lady Eliza Victoria Spencer, 33, Lady Katya ‘Amelia’ Spencer, 33, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althrop, 31. He also has two children with Freud, the Hon. Edmund ‘Ned’ Spencer, 22, and Lady Lara Carolina Spencer, 20. He also has one child with Karen Spencer, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, 11.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
Cops have arrested the Mango heir over his billionaire father’s suspicious 2024 cliff plunge death. Jonathan Andic, 45, was taken in for questioning by detectives in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday over a suspected homicide, the New York Post reported. His father Isak, 71, fell more than 320 feet at Montserrat, near Barcelona, during a hike with Jonathan in December 2024. Cops initially called the death an accident. Mango had made its founder one of Spain’s richest men, with a fortune of around $4.5 billion. Local media later reported that Jonathan, the only witness, was being treated as a suspect after giving cops inconsistent accounts. He claimed he was walking ahead on the Les Feixades path—a family-friendly trail dubbed “not especially dangerous”—when stones tumbled, and his father plummeted behind him. But officers have told Spanish media his account doesn’t square with the forensic evidence. The Andic family insists he is innocent.
Investigators in the Maldives are beginning to develop a theory for the tragic incident that saw five Italian researchers die during a dive into a deepwater cave earlier this month. Authorities say one of the explanations they’re looking into is that the group may have gone much deeper into the submarine passage than they had expected or planned for. A spokesperson for the Maldivian president’s office said the team had been granted permits for soft coral research, and that “what we didn’t know was that it was cave diving.” The spokesperson further said that cave diving is “a very different discipline with its own set of challenges and risks involved.” Leading the dive was celebrated marine ecologist Monica Montefalcone, whose daughter accompanied her and the others. Carlo Sommocal, Montefalcone’s husband, has suggested that the latest theory cannot be accurate because his wife was “always conscientious” and “never reckless.” Only one body has been recovered so far in what Reuters describes as “the single deadliest incident in the country’s diving history.”
Hollywood icon Sharon Stone doled out some tough love at a gala evening by telling the audience to better connect as human beings. The star of such seminal cinematic hits as Basic Instinct, Casino and Broken Flowers made the comments during an event on Monday in Cannes held by the Better World Fund, which strives to support “cinema and art at the service of humanity.” Stone called on attendees to remember the value of basic kindness. “I want you to tell them, and I want you to mean it, that you’re sorry for the thing that hurt them,” she said, encouraging people to engage with the person beside them in the audience. “That makes them afraid, mean, unkind, afraid when they’re alone, angry. Put that f---ing phone down,” she went on. “Turn to the person next to you. Turn that man right there and hug him. Hug that man.” It remains unclear just how universal her message was intended to be. Kindness famously costs nothing—but ticket prices for the event appear to have started in the $2,300 range, and run all the way up to $35,000 for VIP access.
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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin owns up to $1 million in shares of the maker of a drink containing the supplement dubbed “gas station heroin,” a PunchUp investigation has found. Mullin, 48, spent last summer campaigning alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, for a federal crackdown on kratom—a herbal substance the National Institute on Drug Abuse warns can cause seizures, addiction, and death. The CDC has linked it to at least 91 confirmed overdose deaths in a single 18-month analysis. “It’s an addiction that is ruining lives,” Mullin told reporters in July, branding kratom firms an “illegal industry.” Yet Mullin’s U.S. Office of Government Ethics filing, obtained by PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister investigations Substack outlet, shows he holds between $500,000 and $1 million in Botanic Tonics LLC—the Oklahoma firm behind Feel Free, a kratom-and-kava tonic stocked in over 23,000 retail outlets that settled an $8.75 million class-action addiction lawsuit in October 2025. Patti Wheeler, whose 27-year-old son died of a kratom-induced seizure in 2022, told PunchUp: “How can someone objectively serve the public while personally profiting from a product that remains at the center of such serious controversy?” A DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast that Mullin “acts to ensure full compliance with all ethics and conflict of interest rules.”
*Read the full in-depth investigation, and many more exclusive scoops, over on PunchUp
A legendary guitarist who played with Frank Zappa has passed away at the age of 70. Ike Willis’ cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, though he revealed in an interview three years ago that he had received a prostate cancer diagnosis. His family said he died “among loved ones” in north Las Vegas. “Ike was not only a great father, but a musician whose unmistakable voice, humor, and artistry left a lasting imprint on the music world,” their statement reads. Willis joined Zappa’s shifting ensemble in 1977 and played alongside the legendary rock visionary for more than a decade. He famously starred in Zappa’s rock opera, Joe’s Garage, outlining the adventures of a misunderstood teen developing his musical gifts in a dystopian future where the state has outlawed artistic expression. Willis, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, also led his own outfit, the Ike Willis Band, outside of his collaborations with Zappa, who died in 1993, after which Willis remained involved with a number of Zappa tribute acts.